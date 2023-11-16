Former Sen. Claire McCaskill Burns Republicans With 1 Of Their Rare Self-Aware Lines

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) used a Republican representative’s own criticism of her party to summarize the chaos engulfing the GOP.

As the party continued to implode with elbow-digging, name-calling and near-fistfights in Congress this week, McCaskill on Wednesday turned to Rep. Kelly Armstrong’s (R-N.D.) observation that the House GOP caucus is “the same clown car with a different driver” even after Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) installation as speaker.

“I can’t imagine when I was in the Senate that I would go out and be that derogatory towards the leadership of my own party,” McCaskill told MSNBC’s Alex Wagner.

The House GOP is “not a functioning majority, they are schoolyard bullies and this has devolved into something that you don’t know whether to laugh or cry because it’s so embarrassing to our country,” she added.