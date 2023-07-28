Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) on Thursday tried to rally people fatigued by Donald Trump by spelling out the significance of his expected imminent indictment in special counsel Jack Smith’s probe into attempts to flip the 2020 election.

“We are numb, let’s be honest, we’re numb about Donald Trump,” McCaskill, who is now a political analyst for MSNBC, told “Deadline: White House” host Nicolle Wallace.

Advertisement

McCaskill listed just some of the scandals that have engulfed the former president in recent years: from the pre-2016 election leak of the “Access Hollywood” tape to his post-presidential indictments in the Stormy Daniels hush money payment case and for allegedly mishandling classified materials.

The looming election-related charges were “different” though, said the former senator.

“This is really, really important because this is all about whether or not somebody in the United States of America can get away with trying to change the outcome of a free and fair election,” she explained. “It is so fundamental to what we are as a country, it is so important.”

“I just hope that everyone out there who is right now saying, ‘Let’s quit talking about Trump so much,’ now is the time to shake off your fatigue, now is the time to find your passion and anger and your righteous indignation, that anybody should get away with this,” McCaskill added.

Watch the interview here:

"We are numb... we're numb about Donald Trump. Beginning with the Access Hollywood tape... from all of the lies he told during the campaign... the indictments he already has... all of that comes before this. But this is different" - @clairecmc w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/vFYCL0eOah — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) July 27, 2023