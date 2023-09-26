Claire McCaskill Says This Is 1 Of The Worst Things Trump Has 'Ever Said'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) slammed Republicans for their silence on what she claims is one of the worst things Donald Trump has ever said.

Over the weekend, the former president attacked Gen. Mark Milley in a social media post, suggesting the retiring chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff had committed treason, “an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!”

McCaskill was aghast that there was no uproar over “the idea that we would execute” the nation’s highest-ranking military officer.

″Where is the chairman of the Armed Services committee, and the ranking member of the Armed Services committee in the United States Senate? Where is he?” McCaskill asked on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “Where is [Republican Sen.] Joni Ernst, who served in the military? Where are the Republicans that say they care about the military?”

“The idea that he would get away with saying this without being totally lambasted by every Republican elected official is stunning to me,” she added.

“This is one of the worst things he’s ever said, and imagine how high that bar is.”

Trump’s comments garnered surprisingly little attention. Brian Klaas, an associate professor of global politics at University College London, wrote in The Atlantic that the non-response “shows just how numb the country has grown toward threats more typical of broken, authoritarian regimes.”

Several legal experts also noted that Trump’s Milley outburst may have violated court warnings that he stop attacking potential witnesses in the cases against him.

Trump’s post appeared to be prompted by another article in The Atlantic, an in-depth profile on Milley, which detailed how the military commander sought to protect the nation and Constitution from Trump’s “moral derangement.”