Democratic Rep. Says Clarence Thomas Should Resign Over Wife Ginni's Conduct

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) has called on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign following more reports of his wife’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“Over the last few years, we have become numb to bad acts by powerful actors, but Clarence and Ginni Thomas have participated in one of the worst breaches of trust ever seen in our court system,” Pascrell said in a statement Thursday, referring to efforts to keep then-President Donald Trump in power despite his loss to Joe Biden.

Advertisement

“And while she was doing all this, her husband, Justice Clarence Thomas, was hearing litigation relating to the 2020 election,” Pascrell said, calling Thomas “a corrupt jurist who has poisoned the High Court.”

“Clarence Thomas should have dignity and final respect for our democracy and resign,” Pascrell concluded.

Inbox: Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell calls on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign over new reporting about Ginni Thomas.



"Clarence Thomas cannot possibly be seen as a neutral actor but instead as a corrupt jurist who has poisoned the High Court." pic.twitter.com/NnvMOUDd3e — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 16, 2022

Clarence Thomas did not recuse himself from cases relating to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and was the lone vote of dissent in a case over claims of executive privilege by Trump and his aides, including onetime chief of staff Mark Meadows, involving documents sought by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot.

Advertisement

“We think it’s time that we, at some point, invite her to come talk to the committee,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said, according to a tweet by Axios reporter Andrew Solender.

Ginni Thomas herself said she would welcome the request, telling The Daily Caller Thursday: “I can’t wait to clear up misconceptions. I look forward to talking to them.”

The committee is already in possession of text messages Thomas sent to Meadows calling on Trump not to concede the election.