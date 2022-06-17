Democratic Rep. Says Clarence Thomas Should Resign Over Wife Ginni's Conduct

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) has called on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign following more reports of his wife’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
“Over the last few years, we have become numb to bad acts by powerful actors, but Clarence and Ginni Thomas have participated in one of the worst breaches of trust ever seen in our court system,” Pascrell said in a statement Thursday, referring to efforts to keep then-President Donald Trump in power despite his loss to Joe Biden.
“And while she was doing all this, her husband, Justice Clarence Thomas, was hearing litigation relating to the 2020 election,” Pascrell said, calling Thomas “a corrupt jurist who has poisoned the High Court.”
“Clarence Thomas should have dignity and final respect for our democracy and resign,” Pascrell concluded.
Clarence Thomas did not recuse himself from cases relating to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and was the lone vote of dissent in a case over claims of executive privilege by Trump and his aides, including onetime chief of staff Mark Meadows, involving documents sought by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot.
The House Jan. 6 committee said Thursday it will now be seeking to interview Ginni Thomas after reviewing emails she had exchanged with John Eastman, a lawyer advising Trump on his efforts to challenge the results of the election. While the content of the emails remains unknown, sources told The Washington Post the letters show a more significant involvement than previously known.
“We think it’s time that we, at some point, invite her to come talk to the committee,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said, according to a tweet by Axios reporter Andrew Solender.
Ginni Thomas herself said she would welcome the request, telling The Daily Caller Thursday: “I can’t wait to clear up misconceptions. I look forward to talking to them.”
The committee is already in possession of text messages Thomas sent to Meadows calling on Trump not to concede the election.
“It takes time for the army who is gathering for his back,” Thomas wrote to Meadows on Nov. 6, 2020.