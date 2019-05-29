What Justice Clarence Thomas Gets Wrong About Eugenics And Abortion

“The likelihood of me dying in childbirth is four times higher,” she said through tears. “It’s not hyperbole, it’s reality.”

Thomas, meanwhile, opposed the Affordable Care Act when it came before the Supreme Court in 2015.

What he gets wrong about disabilities and abortion

Thomas presented a pretty shocking data point about abortion rates abroad: In Iceland, the abortion rate for children diagnosed with Down syndrome in utero approaches 100%,” he wrote, citing conservative commentator George Will.

Several U.S. media outlets have repeated that statistic. But David S. Cohen, a law professor at Drexel University and co-author of “Living in the Crosshairs: The Untold Stories of Anti-Abortion Terrorism,” tweeted a response to Thomas’ opinion on Tuesday with some important context.

Cohen noted that, according to the chief physician at the maternity ward of Iceland’s National University Hospital, the near 100% figure actually reflects a smaller pool of pregnant women who had chosen to undergo second-step testing for Down syndrome, not all women who undergo the preliminary testing. In other words, Cohen wrote, “[A]lmost 100% of Icelandic women who decide to have an abortion because of a DS diagnosis do, in fact, have an abortion.”