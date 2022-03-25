Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Released From Hospital

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was released from the hospital on Friday.

Thomas was admitted to the hospital last week for “flu-like symptoms,” a press release from the Supreme Court said.

Advertisement

“His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two,” the statement added.

As the week went on, Thomas remained hospitalized, and the Supreme Court stayed silent on his condition. The court gave no further information about Thomas’ release on Friday.