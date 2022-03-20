Justice Clarence Thomas Hospitalized With ‘Flu-Like’ Symptoms, Expects To Be Released Soon

Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas attends the ceremonial swearing-in ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett to be the U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice on the South Lawn of the White House October 26, 2020. Tasos Katopodis via Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to the hospital on Friday night with flu-like symptoms, the court said in a statement Sunday night.

“He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics,” the court’s office of public information said. “His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two.”

Thomas, 73, was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington D.C.

The court is expected to hold oral arguments Monday through Wednesday this week.

Thomas, the longest-serving member of the Supreme Court, will continue to participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases using briefs, transcripts and audio of oral arguments.