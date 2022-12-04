These Classic Children's Books Are Eternally Giftable

Truly, no kids’ bookshelf is complete without “The Giving Tree”or “The Little Prince.”

On Assignment For HuffPost

"<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Where-Wild-Things-Maurice-Sendak/dp/0060254920?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=638c0b39e4b09eeedb9dc41c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Where The Wild Things Are" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638c0b39e4b09eeedb9dc41c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Where-Wild-Things-Maurice-Sendak/dp/0060254920?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=638c0b39e4b09eeedb9dc41c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Where The Wild Things Are</a>," "<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Snowy-Ezra-Jack-Keats-1995-09-01/dp/B00HK2Y21O?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=638c0b39e4b09eeedb9dc41c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Snowy Day" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638c0b39e4b09eeedb9dc41c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Snowy-Ezra-Jack-Keats-1995-09-01/dp/B00HK2Y21O?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=638c0b39e4b09eeedb9dc41c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">The Snowy Day</a>," "<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Your-Name-Song-Jamilah-Thompkins-Bigelow/dp/B07W4XJ184?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=638c0b39e4b09eeedb9dc41c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Your Name Is A Song" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638c0b39e4b09eeedb9dc41c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Your-Name-Song-Jamilah-Thompkins-Bigelow/dp/B07W4XJ184?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=638c0b39e4b09eeedb9dc41c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Your Name Is A Song</a>," "<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Giving-Tree-Shel-Silverstein/dp/0060256656?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=638c0b39e4b09eeedb9dc41c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Giving Tree" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="638c0b39e4b09eeedb9dc41c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Giving-Tree-Shel-Silverstein/dp/0060256656?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=638c0b39e4b09eeedb9dc41c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">The Giving Tree</a>"
Amazon
"Where The Wild Things Are," "The Snowy Day," "Your Name Is A Song," "The Giving Tree"

Spending time reading with kids is one of the best gifts you can give them. Story time is about more than just the book. It’s about the one-on-one attention that makes them feel safe and loved, the illustrations that inspire creativity, and messages and themes that expand their minds.

But walking into the children’s section at the bookstore can be overwhelming. If you’re not sure what book to get, you can’t go wrong with a tried-and-true classic. There’s a reason why certain books have withstood the test of time. Rounded up here are some of the very best, from books that came out 100 years ago to new releases that are sure to still be beloved for generations to come.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
"Love You Forever"
This children’s story by Robert Munsch and Sheila McGraw has been a bestseller since it first came out in 1995 and most recently served as the inspiration for Drake’s Nike Air Force 1s. The story of how a mom cares for her son, who in turn cares for her, is a tear-jerker, but in the best possible way.
$4.98 at Amazon
2
Amazon
"Your Name Is a Song"
While this stunning book by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow and illustrated by Luisa Uribe only came out in 2020, it’s bound to be a children’s book loved by generations to come. The story is about a little girl who doesn’t want to go back to school because people keep mispronouncing her name. In response, her mom teaches her the beauty of different languages.
$16.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
"The Velveteen Rabbit"
Margery Williams’s The Velveteen Rabbit turns 100 this year and both the story and beautiful illustrations have withstood the test of time. On the surface, it’s about a stuffed rabbit who asks a wiser toy how to know when they become “real.” The answer is a deep one that even adults can learn from. Consider it the original toy story!
$15.39 at Amazon
4
Amazon
"The Snowy Day"
This 1962 classic by Ezra Jack Keats about a boy going on a neighborhood walk the day after it snows is a winter reading must-have. Imagine curling up with your little one and reading it together while it snows outside your own window. Just don’t be surprised if they beg you to go on a walk after finishing it!
$14.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
"Brown Girl Dreaming"
Told through poetry, Jacqueline Woodson’s book Brown Girl Dreaming is about what it's like growing up as an African American girl during the 1960s. In each poem, you can sense the girl’s longing to figure out who she is and to find her place in the world. This book may be your little one’s first introduction to poetry — and what a beautiful beginning it will be.
$6.87 at Amazon
6
Amazon
"Goodnight Moon"
Goodnight Moon has been a bedtime mainstay since it came out in 1947. Reading this to your little one might make the transition from play to sleep at least a little bit easier. After all, it’s worked for whole generations of other kids!
$14.69 at Amazon
7
Amazon
"Where The Wild Things Are"
Kids will appreciate the movie version of Where The Wild Things Are even more after falling in love with the book. It’s another one where the illustrations are just as beloved as the story itself. The adventure makes it a fun read and it also teaches kids how to process big emotions.
$13.20 at Amazon
8
Amazon
"Last Stop on Market Street"
Matt de la Peña’s book about a boy who rides the bus with his grandmother and wonders aloud why they don’t have a car has won a long list of prestigious awards, including the John Newbery Medal. It’s a reminder to find the beauty in everyday moments that may otherwise slip by unnoticed.
$11.65 at Amazon
9
Amazon
"The Little Prince"
There’s a new life lesson to be learned every time you read Antonie Saint-Exupery’s The Little Prince, which came out in 1943. One is that relationships make life worth living — something you’ll be fostering when you read this book to your little one.
$10.95 at Amazon
10
Amazon
"The Giving Tree"
Don’t be surprised if you get teary eyed reading (and rereading) Shel Silverstein’s beloved book about a tree who loved a little boy. It’s a beautiful illustration of the power of love and sharing it with the kiddo in your life will make them feel just that.
$8.14 at Amazon
11
Amazon
"The Name Jar"
In Yangsook Choi’s book, The Name Jar, a girl who is new at school learns to appreciate her Korean name and heritage. The lesson of being proud of who you are is a message all kids can learn from.
$7.32 at Amazon
12
Amazon
"Esperanza Rising"
In Esperanza Rising by Pam Muñoz Ryan, a girl growing up in Mexico with everything she could possibly want faces the harsh reality of financial struggle when she is forced to go to a Mexican labor camp in California with her family. She learns the importance of sacrifice and how love is more valuable than any possessions.
$5.34 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A pack of Crayola Globbles

45 Stocking Stuffers For Kids They'll Truly Love

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

These Comics Perfectly Capture The Weirdness And Wonder Of Motherhood

Parenting

Help! My Kid Is Lying To Me.

Wellness

Why Don’t We Say ‘ADD’ Anymore?

Work/Life

7 Things I Won’t Do After Working As A Restaurant Host

Wellness

6 Everyday Activities That Naturally Release Dopamine In Your Brain

Wellness

This Will Convince You To Listen To Music During Your Workouts

Shopping

23 Gifts To Give If You Want To Be Remembered As A Great Gift-Giver By Your Family

Shopping

Some Popular Dyson Vacuums Are Up To 40% Off At Walmart Right Now

Shopping

45 Stocking Stuffers For Kids They'll Truly Love

Shopping

The Coziest-Looking Mugs At Target For All Of Your Warmest Beverages

Parenting

How To Explain Surrogacy To Kids

Shopping

Adult Onesies Are The Perfect Christmas Gifts. Here's The Coziest Ones To Get.

Food & Drink

This Common Ingredient Could Totally Ruin Your Holiday Baking If You Buy The Wrong Kind

Shopping

33 Gift Ideas For Kids If You Have No Clue What To Get Them

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That These Holiday Gifts Are Worth The Splurge

Shopping

20 Of The Best Gifts For Book Lovers

Shopping

37 Holiday Gifts From Black-Owned Brands To Give This Year

Wellness

'Better Off Hibernating': What It's Really Like To Live With SAD

Shopping

19 Thoughtful and Crowd-Pleasing Gifts From Small Businesses

Food & Drink

A Food And Drink Lover's Gift Guide For The Holidays

Relationships

This Artist Is Giving Lesbian Couples The Retro, Pinup Treatment

Shopping

22 Etsy Gifts That Plant Lovers Will Obsess Over

Style & Beauty

TikTok Has Spoken: These Were The Best Beauty Trends Of 2022

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In December

Parenting

18 Honest And Hilarious Tweets About Sex After Kids

Relationships

30 Tweets About Being The Only Single One In Your Friend Group

Work/Life

5 Things First-Time Managers Should Never Say To Their Team

Home & Living

This New Holiday Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

If You Drink Your Gingerbread Latte First Thing In The Morning, Read This First

Shopping

The Best Small Business Sales To Shop This Weekend

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Oprah's Favorite Things Have Dropped: Here Are 24 Of The Coolest Things To Shop

Wellness

Why Do We Find Dolls So Creepy?

Shopping

The Items Porn Stars Use To Have Sex While Menstruating

Style & Beauty

If You're Rubbing Your Eyes, Stop Right Now

Shopping

These Are The Best White Sneakers That Aren’t Air Force 1s

Home & Living

This New Horror Anthology Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

This Popular, Painful Massage Goes INSIDE Your Mouth. But Does It Work?

Shopping

25 Thoughtful Gifts For The Center Of Your Universe (Your Pet)