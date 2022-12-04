These Classic Children's Books Are Eternally Giftable

Spending time reading with kids is one of the best gifts you can give them. Story time is about more than just the book. It’s about the one-on-one attention that makes them feel safe and loved, the illustrations that inspire creativity, and messages and themes that expand their minds.

But walking into the children’s section at the bookstore can be overwhelming. If you’re not sure what book to get, you can’t go wrong with a tried-and-true classic. There’s a reason why certain books have withstood the test of time. Rounded up here are some of the very best, from books that came out 100 years ago to new releases that are sure to still be beloved for generations to come.