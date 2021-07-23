11 Must-Have Classic Cocktail Recipe Books For Your Home Bar

"Imbibe!"

If it’s the history and origin of the Manhattan that you’re curious about, you're going to want to read through David Wondrich’s wonderful "Imbibe!" It's as much a history book as it is a collection of recipes. Expect over 100 drinks to strike your fancy (the first edition of the tome, which was released in 2007, even won a James Beard award) but it's the section about the very first American cocktail, the mint julep, that makes this one of our go-tos both when concocting a drink at home and as an addition to a coffee table.