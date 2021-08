26 Classic Kitchen Tools Your Parents Were Totally Right About

A digital food thermometer

You won't have to second-guess whether your chicken, pork chops or steaks are cooked to perfection, because this little tool will give you an accurate temperature reading."This Digital meat thermometer is the best I've ever had. I own others but they are either too bulky to fit in the drawer, or too hard to read.I purchased several as stocking stuffers for Christmas – just three months away! I highly recommend getting several with the holidays coming up. They make a gift that will be appreciated for its size and ease of use, but, most importantly, it will be a gift that gets used instead of put away in the closet." — Kat29



Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three colors).