26 Classic Kitchen Tools Your Parents Were Totally Right About

Parents can provide lots of advice, especially when it comes to kitchen gadgets. If you’ve been trying to step up your baking or cooking game, there are plenty of products that’ll help you get started. From tofu presses to bread boxes, here are great kitchen tools parents love to use and recommend to others.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A Dutch oven
2
A handmade rolling pin
3
A patterned tea towel
4
A 10-piece mixing bowl set
5
A set of strainers
6
A tofu press
7
A retro-inspired toaster
8
A tomato knife
9
A divided bread box
10
A 10-piece food storage set
11
A mortar and pestle set
12
A pair of kitchen shears
13
A nonstick rice cooker
14
A salad spinner
15
A Kate Spade tea kettle
16
A rotary peeler
17
An end-grain cutting board
18
A herb stripper
19
A digital food thermometer
20
A soft-handle microplane
21
A pair of tipped tongs
22
A knife block set
23
A tortilla press kit
24
A cast-iron skillet
25
An immersion blender
26
And a five-piece spoon set