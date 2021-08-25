HuffPost Finds

26 Classic Kitchen Tools Your Parents Were Totally Right About

Tofu presses, bread boxes and more kitchen tools parents love and recommend for a reason.
Mallory Mower and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Parents can provide lots of advice, especially when it comes to kitchen gadgets. If you’ve been trying to step up your baking or cooking game, there are plenty of products that’ll help you get started. From tofu presses to bread boxes, here are great kitchen tools parents love to use and recommend to others.

A Dutch oven
Amazon
This pot will be great for cooking stews and soup. It's also easy to carry to and from the stove.

Promising review: "I have been experimenting with beef and pork roast meals with this. I LOVE it. There are no scorch marks on the bottom after cooking. The cast iron spreads the heat out so effectively that your entire contents are at nearly the same temperature with no hot spots. Indeed, this device is very heavy. That is what makes it work so well. I have used it on my gas stove in the oven and on a top burner, both methods have worked very well." — quiet bells

Get it from Amazon for $88.73 (available in 12 colors).
A handmade rolling pin
Earlywood
Step up your baking and pasta-making skills with this handcrafted tool that'll help you efficiently roll out dough.

This Montana-based small business is owned by Bradley Bernhart, who handcrafts rolling pins, serving spoons and spatulas.

Promising review: "My partner loves it! It's super high quality, shipped fast and looks like it will age will. It even came with instructions for how to maintain and treat the wood. Recommended!" — macrotomicro

Get it from Earlywood on Etsy for $46+ (available in three styles).
A patterned tea towel
Freckled Fuchsia
Brighten up your cooking space with this banana-print tea towel. It'll be there whenever you have a mini spill or need to dry your hands.

Freckled Fuchsia is a womxn-owned business in Portland, Maine that sells cute prints, stationary and tea towels.

Get it from Freckled Fuchsia for $19.50.
A 10-piece mixing bowl set
Amazon
You can use them as mixing bowls, meal prep containers or storage for fruit and veggies.

Promising review: "I love these bowls! Not only are they pretty, but they are the right size for my everyday needs. I honestly think I've used one of them nearly every day since I got them. I'm extremely happy with my purchase." — J Owens

Get it from Amazon for $36.19 (available in four patterns).
A set of strainers
Amazon
They'll be great for small batches of herbs or removing lumps from flour.

Promising review: "This came very well-packaged. The three various sizes were zip-tied together and the mesh kept its shape. It feels sturdy and the grip is really nice as it is nonslip! I love cooking and this will be very useful as I am a clumsy person. I used to have a plastic one and the the handle kept slipping so I burned myself when I would remove water for pasta and such. I was also very happy to see that there is a hook on the top of the mesh so it could hang on the wall! Very convenient and overall satisfied with this purchase!" — Jennifer

Get three from Amazon for $13.99.
A tofu press
Amazon
Skip the mountain of cutting boards and gently press water out of tofu with this mess-free gadget instead.

Promising review: "I was resistant to getting a tofu press. Another kitchen gadget! But this little guy does not disappoint. It saves time and is clean, fast and easy. I thought I would want something made of wood or metal — but really this is just the thing. It’s cute, rinses out licketty split and gets the job done without messing up towels or having to boil off extra water. My countertop stays clean. I’ve been a vegetarian all my life and this little gadget is already indispensable." — Maria Lewis

Get it on sale from TofuBud for $29.95 (originally $35.95).
A retro-inspired toaster
Amazon
Just picture a warm bagel (or two) popping out of this green appliance that'll look so darling on your table.

Promising review: "I never could get my old toaster clean and it was getting sad. I do not like sad toast. This charmer is lovely to look at, and does a great job making toast that is just the right shade of lovely brown. A chart comes with the toaster. I find I needed to set it a little higher to get the toasty goodness I desired. Goes beautifully with my vintage glass dishes. I feel so retro I may need to invest in a frilly apron." — Margaret C.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in six colors).
A tomato knife
Amazon
Dice and slice tomatoes for appetizers, salads and pizzas without squirting seeds or juice onto your countertops.

Promising review: "I love this knife! I stumbled upon a description when I was shopping for a sushi knife. It was so cheap, I decided to take a chance. Wow. It is such a great little knife. Yes, it works perfectly on soft tomatoes. But, to be honest, I use it for many other fruits and vegetables. It is amazingly sharp, the serrated edge is very effective and it has a great feel in my hand." — Jane S.

Get it from Amazon for $10.75.
A divided bread box
Weathered Finishes / Etsy
Instead of stashing your bread in plastic wrap, place a fresh loaf in this handmade storage bin with lift-up doors.

Weathered Finishes is a small business based in Arizona that specializes in handmade home goods.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this storage bin! Even though the measurements were posted, it’s a more substantial box than you’d think with lots of space inside each partition. It is a nice ivory, exactly as pictured. Seller communication was excellent and product was shipped very fast!" — Lynn Sosa

Get it from Weathered Finishes on Etsy for $62.10.
A 10-piece food storage set
Amazon
Leftovers and meal-prep dishes will be organized and stay fresh on your fridge shelves. They're also stain-resistant and microwave-and-dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: "This is my third set because I ADORE them! Tight fit, stack perfectly in my fridge, freeze well and microwave well with vented sides when latches are up! They have been dropped, tipped over and quite frankly brutally beaten up by my crew and they haven't cracked or broken to date! Even better, the lids store well! Honestly the best containers I've owned! *Gazes into cabinet and realizes adulting is weird when you are this excited to review plastic containers.*" — K McB

Get them from Amazon for $19.99.
A mortar and pestle set
Amazon
Crush herbs and spices with this mortar and pestle, so you can whip up guacamole or pesto without a lumpy texture.

Promising review: "This mortar-and-pestle is really awesome! I just love it and I suggest you all get one now and start appreciating your herbs more! It brings out such flavor and aroma! And it's very therapeutic to grind herbs. I had a very slight issue with mine and the customer service I received just blew me away! They fixed my issue and then some! I'm very impressed and love my purchase. Get this today!" — Carol Joyce

Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
A pair of kitchen shears
Garrett Wade
Snip herbs, flowers and basically any other leafy green things in your kitchen.

Promising review: "These are simple and solid. They are heavy duty and they cut through just about anything. They will last a long time." — d.kerkhoff

Get them from Garrett Wade for $35.
A nonstick rice cooker
Amazon
You won't have to second-guess how long to boil rice with this gadget that'll do all the cooking for you.

Promising review: "I love this product. I've made so many different rices in it. The only thing I suggest is when making rice that might end up sitting in the pot for a while, put some olive oil on the bottom as the rice tends to stick if it's sitting on the 'warm' setting for too long, or add some extra water. The rice cooker is wonderful though. It's a real time-saver." — Michelle

Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three styles).
A salad spinner
Amazon
This'll spin out water from your greens before you make your salads.

Promising review: "I'd never heard of these before my wife asked me to get one. Now? This makes salad prep so much easier. Even 'pre-washed' salad mixes are suggested to at least rinse before use. This makes that easy. Take it from a guy who believes salad is his food's food, but now has to eat it. This makes it simple. I can even store the salad in this in the fridge for a while. Hmm, internal strainer might even work for macaroni, alright, now I am hungry. Cya! And get one of these if you don't have one." — Steven LoBue

Get it from Amazon for $27.77.
A Kate Spade tea kettle
Amazon
This cheery teapot quickly heats up water and doubles up as a cute piece of kitchen decor.

Promising review: "I just redid my kitchen and I now have black countertops, white cabinets and a sage green backsplash and this thing coordinates so well! I was going to buy a normal kettle since I'm a daily tea drinker, even considered an electric. But this thing was so darn cute and cheaper than the other websites. This makes a great cup, is very sturdy, and again it is so pretty!" — Alex Rasmussen

Get it from Amazon for $60 (available in eight colors).
A rotary peeler
Amazon
It comes with three different blades, so you can peel your favorite fruits and veggies with ease.

Promising Review: "I bought this to give my mother-in-law for Christmas. She is an avid baker and cook. She loved how simple it was to use and get creative in the kitchen." — Alta

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
An end-grain cutting board
Amazon
It's made with acacia wood, so you'll have a smooth, even surface every time you chop up fruits, veggies and herbs.

Promising review: "This board is SO BEAUTIFUL, the colors are very contrasting and there is even a bit of a luster within the wood! Not only that, it's also sturdy, a good size and comes with clear instructions to care for it. I struck gold with this. It's super high quality and I definitely recommend. it" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $47.59.
A herb stripper
Amazon
With specific cut-outs for stripping different herbs, you won't have to waste time grabbing scissors and trimming them down while cooking.

Promising Review: "I love this little tool! It makes removing the leaves off herbs (especially thyme) so much easier, saving me time! It is solid, will last and it's easy to clean." — Elaine Y.

Get it from Amazon for $9.14.
A digital food thermometer
Amazon
You won't have to second-guess whether your chicken, pork chops or steaks are cooked to perfection, because this little tool will give you an accurate temperature reading.

Promising review: "This Digital meat thermometer is the best I've ever had. I own others but they are either too bulky to fit in the drawer, or too hard to read. This one is small, lightweight, it's easy to pull out the probe and very easy to read the temperature. I purchased several as stocking stuffers for Christmas – just three months away! I highly recommend getting several with the holidays coming up. They make a gift that will be appreciated for its size and ease of use, but, most importantly, it will be a gift that gets used instead of put away in the closet." — Kat29

 Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three colors).
A soft-handle microplane
Sur la Table
Unlike a chunky grater, this microplane is comfy to hold and evenly zests lemons and limes.

Promising review: "This is my go-to zester. It tackles all the jobs I need. The blades are sharp and it handles citrus and ginger with ease." — Terry S.

Get it from Sur la Table for $14.95 (available in eight colors).
A pair of tipped tongs
Amazon
With high heat resistance and a sturdy grip, you won't struggle to slice apart roasted meat or veggies again.

Promising review: "I purchased these tongs specifically for a nonstick frying pan but find I am using them for general cooking and love them. I was afraid the silicone coating on the tips would be thick and maybe unwieldy. But while they are thicker than my other 'plain' tongs, they are still very precise in grip. I like that they are high heat resistant. I Iove to roast vegetables in high oven heat and I don't have to worry about getting in there and tossing that asparagus around while it's in a 450 degree oven! They seem to be made well, are sturdy, and have a good 'hand feel'. I use them frequently." — Cynthia H.

Get them from Amazon for $9.71 (available in three colors).
A knife block set
Amazon
This four-piece knife set features ultra-sharp blades that'll cut through anything, even tough pieces of meat.

Promising review: "I got these for my husband for Christmas. Needless to say, he thanks me for them any time he uses them. He is constantly impressed by his ability to slice things really thin. I think he’s just showing off at this point. Be careful though, they are extremely sharp, he’s cut himself twice putting them away." — Aleida Blake

Get them from Amazon for $127.27+ (available with or without knife block).
A tortilla press kit
Verve Culture
This gorgeous kitchen gadget is made in Mexico and presses dough for you, so you can enjoy delicious tortillas whenever you want.

Promising review: "This tortilla press is SO cute and lets you make delicious tortillas super easily. I love the pop of red on my counter and guests always give me compliments when I take it out for Taco Tuesday!" — Carly

Get it from Verve Culture for $48.
A cast-iron skillet
Amazon
You'll never want to use another pan again, because this skillet is pre-seasoned with vegetable oil and makes baking, frying and searing food a breeze.

Promising review: "I love this skillet! I've used it on gas and electric stoves as well as over fire outdoors. I've owned it for eight months now and it still looks as new as it did eight months ago. Make sure to research how to clean your cast-iron cookware and always heat them up to evaporate any surface moisture after cleaning before oiling. I've made many different foods in this, Utica Greens, bacon, eggs, steak, pizza etc. and all have come out perfect. I would say I would buy this again, but I see this skillet lasting forever!" — Tinkerman

Get it from Amazon for $43.35.
An immersion blender
Amazon
Step up your cooking game with this gadget that'll whisk, froth and blend ingredients to perfection.

Promising review: "In looking for a new hand blender I felt fortunate to find this. At 500 watts this one is more powerful than most, the steel feels substantial and the attachments are very easy to change. I am impressed with how fast it is and cleanup is super easy. This one is perfect for my needs, no frills, just a very sleek tool for a serious cook!" — farm folk

Get it from Amazon for $29.97.
And a five-piece spoon set
Food 52
Scrape every last bit of batter or sauce out of bowls with these dishwasher-safe cooking utensils.

Promising review: "The smallest of details are within my awareness in these slowed days...so when the age and stage of my wooden spoons was revealed, I fell for these dishwasher-safe, lovely-colored delights. Isn't it crazy to actually anxiously await the arrival of kitchen spoons?!! When they came the entire space sang a new song. They are cleverly diverse and inspire new techniques! I am so grateful for simple pleasures!" — SBMickey

Get them from Food52 for $49 (available in two colors).

