HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

nd3000 via Getty Images ClassPass is currently offering a one-month free trial to new subscribers now through Jan. 2020.

Is ClassPass really worth it? That’s what I was asking myself recently after an unintentional three-month break from working out during a particularly busy time at work.

I felt tired, sluggish and not like myself. Usually my workout routine consists of 30-minute at home Obe workout class, but after months of no real exercise, moving I knew I needed a hard reset to motivate me to get back into a regular fitness routine.

That’s when I noticed on Black Friday that ClassPass was offering a free three-week trial for new users (they usually offer two-week free trials) so I thought I’d give it a shot and see what the hype was all about.

The good news is, if you’re like me and want to try something different to kickstart your workout routine for 2020, ClassPass is currently offering a one-month free trial to new subscribers now through Jan. 2020.

Sign up for a free trial here, and keep reading to learn more about how ClassPass works.

ClassPass ClassPass is a monthly membership that gives you access to over 30,000 fitness studios and gyms around the world. You pay for a certain number of credits each month that can be used at participating gyms and studios

How does ClassPass work?

ClassPass is a monthly membership that gives you access to over 30,000 fitness studios and gyms around the world. You pay for a certain number of credits each month that can be used at participating gyms and studios. Classes are worth a different number of credits depending on the type of class, location, time and instructor — so you can pick and choose what works best for your fitness goals, schedule and wallet.

Plans start at $9 for four credits and go up to $159 for 100 credits. While credits vary per class, this roughly translates to taking anywhere from one to 32 classes a month. There are five different pricing plans available, and you can roll over to 10 unused credits every month or add a few more credits when you need them.

Set up a profile using the ClassPass app, where you can also search for classes and find friends. Picking a class is simple and searches can be filtered by start time, the type of activity you want to do and even the amenities offered at the location, so you can be sure to snag a shower before work or dinner with friends.

Don’t care whether you do ballet or boxing on Tuesday so long as it doesn’t conflict with your commute? ClassPass allows you to see available classes on a map so you can pick the one that’s perfectly positioned between work and the train station.

Once you reserve a spot in the class, you can easily add it to your personal calendar with the push of a button or invite friends on ClassPass to join you.

ClassPass Set up a profile using the ClassPass app, where you can also search for classes and find friends. Picking a class is simple and searches can be filtered by start time, the type of activity you want to do and even the amenities offered at the location, so you can be sure to snag a shower before work or dinner with friends.

ClassPass review:

I wanted to try as many different classes as possible during my free three-week trial. While I was excited to try it out, packing a gym bag and making sure I was on time for classes was an adjustment from working out at home on my own timeline. But, there was something motivating about having to physically go somewhere that wasn’t work or home to workout.

The variety of classes encouraged me to try new things like hot yoga, boxing and a HIIT class — which I thoroughly enjoyed and don’t know if I would have tried otherwise. Especially considering the average workout class in New York costs around $34, being able to go to one workout class for just $9 is a serious savings.

Since signing up, I’ve discovered a lot of my friends have ClassPass memberships, and I actually ended up scheduling one of my workouts with a friend at a location that was convenient for both of us.

For me, the biggest advantage of ClassPass is the flexibility to workout anywhere. As someone who commutes between New Jersey and New York everyday, being able to book a class near my office, train station or apartment is a huge perk.

One downside about ClassPass is the late fee model. While you get to keep the credits for any cancelled classes, you’re out cold-hard cash. If you cancel a reservation within 12 hours of the start time you’ll be charged a $15 late fee. If you miss a reservation without cancelling, it’s $20. It’s a double-edged sword: The fee motivates you to go to workout classes on days you might be feeling lazy. But it’s also annoying when something out of your hands interferes, like if a meeting at work runs late or you have a serious reason for needing to skip.

If you’re someone who works out everyday, ClassPass might not be the best use of your money. A standard gym membership with machines (with the exception of Equinox) will probably run you a lot less than the $159 to $199 plan you’d need to go to a workout class everyday. However, ClassPass does offer a wide collection of audio and video workouts that you can stream from your device.

If you’re someone who gets bored running on the treadmill everyday or who just wants to sprinkle some classes in a few times a week — ClassPass might be your best option. Personally, I will be opting for a mix of my at-home workout videos and the $29 or $49 plan so I can attend 1 to 2 ClassPass classes a week.

ClassPass Plans start at $9 for 4 credits and go up to $159 for 100 credits. While credits vary per class, this roughly translates to taking anywhere from one to 32 classes a month. There are five different pricing plans available, and you can roll over to 10 unused credits every month or add a few more credits when you need them.

TLDR: Is ClassPass worth it?

The flexibility in classes and pricing plans alone make ClassPass worth it if you enjoy taking workout classes and switching up your fitness routine. The freedom to pick and choose classes at whatever time and location fits in your busy schedule is a huge help when you’re trying to make fitness a part of your busy lifestyle, too.

Still on the fence?