Claudia Conway is going to Hollywood the hard way.

The 16-year-old TikTok personality, whose parents are former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and anti-Trump lawyer George Conway, got off to a rocky start in her “American Idol” audition on Sunday’s season premiere. (Watch the full audition below.)

She struggled to sing “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna, then was ordered to stop and take off her heels by judge Katy Perry, who asked her to try another song.

This time Conway stayed steady on “When We Were Young” by Adele, showing some performance chops.

Judge Luke Bryan noted she was “limited a bit” by her range and gave her a “no.” But Lionel Ritchie and Perry supplied the majority needed to give her the golden ticket to the talent competition’s Hollywood Week.

Perry, a new mom, offered some motherly advice to Conway, whose TikTok clips have criticized ex-President Donald Trump and delved into family problems.

“There’s a lot of noise in your life,” Perry said. “You have to calm the storm that is around you. Meaning before you sing, you have to get off your phone, you need to stop reading your comments, push it aside. Cause if not, you may not ever rise above your dad or your mom. It’s your choice.”

Turmoil followed Conway to the tryout, which was taped in November.

Kellyanne Conway left her White House job in August and George Conway, who accompanied his daughter to the audition, went on hiatus from his anti-Trump Lincoln Project after Claudia posted several videos in which she talked about her parents and threatened to pursue emancipation. Earlier in the summer, the parents told media outlets to leave their daughter alone.

And just last month, the prosecutor’s office in Bergen County, New Jersey, where the family lives, said it was investigating after Claudia Conway said her mom posted topless photos of the teen on Twitter.

Claudia admitted on the show that her relationship with her mother was “iffy.”

Both parents offered hearty congratulations to their daughter after her “Idol” passage to the next round.