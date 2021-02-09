'American Idol' Previews Claudia Conway's Audition For Sunday's Premiere

“American Idol” on Monday previewed Claudia Conway’s audition for the season premiere, but kept the outcome a mystery. (Watch the clip below.)

Conway, the 16-year-old daughter of former Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and Trump-hating attorney George Conway, has gained a large following on TikTok. Some of her clips have criticized ex-President Donald Trump and delved into family problems.

She’s “looking for a golden ticket. Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol,” the long-running talent competition tweeted with a clip of her appearance.

“I’m Claudia Conway,” she tells judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie. “My parents are high-profile political figures.”

Conway, called “a social media sensation” by host Ryan Seacrest in a voiceover, admits to the camera beforehand that she has the jitters. Perry told her later: “We want an American Idol.”