'American Idol' Previews Claudia Conway's Audition For Sunday's Premiere

“American Idol” on Monday previewed Claudia Conway’s audition for the season premiere, but kept the outcome a mystery. (Watch the clip below.)
Conway, the 16-year-old daughter of former Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and Trump-hating attorney George Conway, has gained a large following on TikTok. Some of her clips have criticized ex-President Donald Trump and delved into family problems.
She’s “looking for a golden ticket. Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol,” the long-running talent competition tweeted with a clip of her appearance.
“I’m Claudia Conway,” she tells judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie. “My parents are high-profile political figures.”
Conway, called “a social media sensation” by host Ryan Seacrest in a voiceover, admits to the camera beforehand that she has the jitters. Perry told her later: “We want an American Idol.”
Conway said in a TikTok video Monday the tryout was “a really cool opportunity.”
“If ‘American Idol’ reached out to you, you don’t say no,” explained the teen, who announced the audition back in November and posted footage of her day there.
The new season of “American Idol” premieres on Sunday.
Kellyanne Conway left her White House in August and George Conway went on hiatus from his anti-Trump Lincoln Project to focus on their family after their daughter posted several videos in which she talked about her parents and threatened to pursue emancipation.
Earlier in the summer, the parents told media outlets to refrain from contacting their daughter.
The prosecutor’s office in Bergen County, New Jersey, where the family lives, said last month it was investigating after Claudia Conway said her mom posted topless photos of the teen on Twitter.