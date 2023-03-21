Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) drew ridicule on Monday with her comment about how at least one of former President Donald Trump’s legal woes may simply disappear.
Tenney, appearing on Trump-boosting Newsmax, said a possible looming indictment of Trump over alleged hush money payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels was a “garbage” case.
“It’s really the worst of our system on display here and it’s unfortunate,” said Tenney. “But I think this is all going to blow over because I don’t see any way that they’re actually going to get Donald Trump to appear in a court for sentencing, or I mean for indictment, or for any type of charge.”
The expected arrest of Trump is just “grandstanding” by New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, she added.
Watch the video here:
Trump claimed Saturday that he’d be arrested on Tuesday, calling for supporters to “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK.”
Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina, however, has said the 2024 GOP presidential candidate would surrender to authorities without complication..
“We will follow normal procedure if it gets to that point,” he said, adding: “There won’t be a standoff at Mar-a-Lago with Secret Service and the Manhattan DA’s office.”
Tenney's claim was widely mocked on Twitter, where many critics pointed out it's not how the justice system works: