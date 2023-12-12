Harvard Board Says President Will Stay In Office Following Uproar

Claudine Gay will maintain her role as president of Harvard University, the school’s governing board announced Tuesday, with the decision following uproar over her handling of antisemitic threats while speaking before Congress last week.
Harvard Corporation, in a statement, said that it is reaffirming its support for Gay, who has apologized for her testimony and “has committed to redoubling the University’s fight against antisemitism.”
The board said, “In this tumultuous and difficult time, we unanimously stand in support of President Gay.”
Gay, who is the university’s first Black president, came under fire after repeatedly refusing to definitively say whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate their universities’ codes of conduct. Gay, responding to questioning by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) on Dec. 5, said it would depend on the context.
“When it crosses into conduct that amounts to bullying, harassment, intimidation, that is actionable conduct, and we do take action,” she said.
Gay faced immediate public backlash for her comments, and the following day, she released a statement affirming that “those who threaten our Jewish students will be held to account.”
Stefanik was not swayed, and on Thursday released a letter signed by 70 mostly Republican members of Congress that called for her ouster as well as the removal of two other university presidents who testified alongside Gay and gave similar responses.
“There must be accountability for those who threaten, harass, or incite violence toward the Jewish community and clear guidelines for college campuses. If calls for genocide of the Jewish people are not in violation of your universities’ policies, then your universities are operating under a clear double standard,” the letter read.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s governing board released a statement in support of its president, Sally Kornbluth, who testified with Gay. Liz Magill, who testified as president of the University of Pennsylvania, apologized and resigned from her role on Saturday.
Gay also apologized in an interview with The Harvard Crimson, saying in her testimony that she got caught up in an “extended, combative exchange about policies and procedures.”
She said, “What I should have had the presence of mind to do in that moment was return to my guiding truth, which is that calls for violence against our Jewish community — threats to our Jewish students — have no place at Harvard and will never go unchallenged.”