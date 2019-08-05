Gang Leader Attempts Prison Escape Disguised As His Daughter

A Brazilian drug trafficker attempted to escape from prison on Saturday by disguising himself as his daughter and then switching places with her.

Authorities said 42-year-old Clauvino da Silva tried to sneak out of a prison complex in Rio de Janeiro by wearing a silicone mask, a wig, a black bra and a tight T-shirt with three pink doughnuts on it.

Da Silva is serving a 73-year sentence for drug trafficking, and he apparently planned to leave his 19-year-old daughter in prison to do the time.

The plan didn’t work though. Prison guards saw through the disguise when da Silva asked for his daughter’s ID while attempting to leave, according to The Guardian.

Clauvino da Silva wore a silicone mask as part of his disguise to look like his 19-year-old daughter.

After guards discovered it was really da Silva, he came clean about his disguise.

Footage released by prison officials shows the suspect removing his disguise, including peeling off a silicone mask he wore to make himself look more like his daughter, according to The New York Times.

The Times noted that da Silva was one of 31 prisoners who attempted to escape another prison via the sewer system. His daughter was one of eight people who were arrested on suspicion of helping him attempt the escape. He has since been moved to another jail unit and will face punishment for the attempt, according to Reuters.

Before his arrest, da Silva was one of the leaders of the Red Command, a powerful Brazilian criminal group that controlled drug trafficking in a large part of Rio, according to the Associated Press﻿.