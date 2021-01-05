Pro-Trump Speaker Wants To Turn D.C. Rally Into 'Mass-Spreader Event'

A Donald Trump supporter speaking at a rally held Tuesday in Washington, D.C., apparently thought having a “mass-spreader event” was a good thing.
The speaker, later identified as podcast host Clay Clark, told event attendees that COVID-19 was a hoax and then invited them hug each other at the event in Freedom Plaza.
“Turn to the person next to you and give them a hug, someone you don’t know,” Clark said. “Go hug somebody. Go ahead and spread it out, mass spreader. It’s a mass-spreader event! It’s a mass-spreader event! It’s a mass-spreader event!”
Clark also made a point to say he was open to hugs despite being in a committed relationship.
“There you go. Hug it out!” he added. “I’m married but if you want to give me a hug too, you can do that.”
Considering that the pandemic’s death toll recently ticked past 350,000 nationwide, many Twitter users couldn’t believe Clark was seriously trying to put his fellow citizens at risk.