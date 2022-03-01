Even The Dictionary Is Puzzled By GOP Rep.’s Word Salad About Ukraine

Dictionary.com spelled out exactly what was wrong with Rep. Clay Higgins’ (R-La.) tweet about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Namely, it made little sense.
“You millennial leftists who never lived one day under nuclear threat can now reflect upon your woke sky,” Higgins wrote on Sunday, adding: “You made quite a non-binary fuss to save the world from intercontinental ballistic tweets.”
Higgins’ comments sowed confusion on Twitter, none more so than with the online resource. “We’re not entirely sure what this tweet is supposed to mean, and we’re literally the dictionary,” Dictionary.com fired back.