Right Wing Broadcaster Asks Trump Fans In NYC To Do Something Very Illegal

Clay Travis suggested Trump supporters who are part of the jury pool “do everything you can to get seated on the jury and then refuse to convict.”
David Moye
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

A right-wing broadcaster is asking Donald Trump supporters in New York to do the wrong thing.

The former president’s hush money trial got underway on Monday, and right-wing broadcast Clay Travis took to X, formerly Twitter, to implore Trump fans in the Big Apple to commit a felony to help their fearless leader.

Travis suggested that any Trump supporter “who is a part of the jury pool, do everything you can to get seated on the jury and then refuse to convict as a matter of principle, dooming the case via hung jury.”

He added: “It’s the most patriotic thing you could possibly do.”

It is a federal crime to lie to get on a jury. Since jurors are only supposed to make a verdict based solely on evidence presented during a trial, many people on social media pointed out Travis’ suggestion may count as jury tampering, a felony.

HuffPost reached out to Travis for comment, but he did not immediately respond.

But the former attorney did respond on X to Swalwell’s jury tampering accusation ― and insisted that wasn’t what he was doing.

“This isn’t jury tampering you imbecile. I would nullify if I were seated on this jury as a matter of principle. I think all Americans with a comprehension of basic justice should do the same.”

However, many people weren’t buying that particular legal theory

