Right Wing Broadcaster Asks Trump Fans In NYC To Do Something Very Illegal

A right-wing broadcaster is asking Donald Trump supporters in New York to do the wrong thing.
The former president’s hush money trial got underway on Monday, and right-wing broadcast Clay Travis took to X, formerly Twitter, to implore Trump fans in the Big Apple to commit a felony to help their fearless leader.
Travis suggested that any Trump supporter “who is a part of the jury pool, do everything you can to get seated on the jury and then refuse to convict as a matter of principle, dooming the case via hung jury.”
He added: “It’s the most patriotic thing you could possibly do.”
It is a federal crime to lie to get on a jury. Since jurors are only supposed to make a verdict based solely on evidence presented during a trial, many people on social media pointed out Travis’ suggestion may count as jury tampering, a felony.
HuffPost reached out to Travis for comment, but he did not immediately respond.
But the former attorney did respond on X to Swalwell’s jury tampering accusation ― and insisted that wasn’t what he was doing.
“This isn’t jury tampering you imbecile. I would nullify if I were seated on this jury as a matter of principle. I think all Americans with a comprehension of basic justice should do the same.”
However, many people weren’t buying that particular legal theory