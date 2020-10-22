HuffPost Finds

Credo Beauty's Friends And Family Sale: The Best Beauty Buys To Get

Clean beauty brand Credo Beauty is having a sale that rivals what Sephora offers during its biggest sales. Shop brands like Herbivore Botanicals, RMS Beauty and Indie Lee.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Now's your chance to save on clean beauty.
If you’re a Sephora stan, you probably know that there are only a few times a year when you can get a discount on the skincare you swear by, haircare your locks love and makeup you wear everyday.

Even then, unless you’ve reached VIB membership, you can usually only count on getting 15% or 10% off your order. So our shopping editors always have their eyes out for when a beauty deal too good to pass up comes around.

Fortunately, we didn’t have to look very far to find one this week.

Clean beauty brand Credo Beauty, which carries cult-favorite products from companies like Herbivore Botanicals, RMS Beauty and Indie Lee, is having a sitewide sale this weekend that’s better than what Sephora offers during its seasonal sales.

From Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, you can get 20% off just about anything on the site during the “Friends & Family Event.” The discount is already applied at checkout so you won’t have to remember to add a coupon code to your cart, either.

If you don’t know, Credo Beauty opened its first store back in 2015. The beauty products that the brand features have to meet a “Credo Clean Standard” that checks for safety and sustainability.

Now through Sunday, you can shop for clean beauty at a discount. For those who don’t know where to start looking, Credo Beauty shared its list of fan favorites and perennial bestsellers with the shopping experts at HuffPost Finds.

From a sculpting facial stone that the brand says sold out 10 times this year to a “hydrating hair bath” for dehydrated strands, check out what is worth getting during Credo Beauty’s sale below.

Take a look:

1
Beuti Skincare Beauty Sleep Elixir
Credo Beauty
This sleep elixir is a nightly facial treatment that's meant to help soothe skin and the look of fine lines. It has a 4.8-star rating over more than 300 reviews. Originally $70, get it now for 20% off at Credo Beauty.
2
Beneath Your Mask Heal Vegan Whipped Skin Soufflé
Credo Beauty
This whipped body cream can help hydrate stretch marks and keep skin feeling fresh. It has a 4.9-star rating over more than 40 reviews. Originally $80, get it now for 20% off at Credo Beauty.
3
Westman Atelier Lip Suede
Credo Beauty
This matte, suede lip palette comes in four different shades and you can mix them up to make your own shade. It has a 4.8-star rating with almost 20 reviews. Originally $85, get it now for 20% off at Credo Beauty.
4
EleVen by Venus Williams Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 35
Credo Beauty
This sun serum is meant to be lightweight and applied before makeup for a demi-matte look. It has a 4.3-star rating over more than 70 reviews. Originally $50, get it now for 20% off at Credo Beauty.
5
One Love Organics Botanical B Enzyme Cleansing Oil + Makeup Remover
Credo Beauty
This multi-tasking cleansing oil can help remove makeup while maintaining the moisture your skin needs. It has a 4.8-star rating over more than 300 reviews. Originally $42, get it now for 20% off at Credo Beauty.
6
Exa High Fidelity Foundation
Credo Beauty
With 43 different shades to choose from, this is a weightless vegan foundation that's supposed to have a semi-satin finish. It has a 4.7-star rating over more than 70 reviews. Originally $38, get it now for 20% off at Credo Beauty.
7
Goop GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream
Credo Beauty
This face cream from Goop is meant to be anti-aging and for all skin types, from sensitive to blemish-prone. It has a 4.8-star rating over 10 reviews. Originally $95, get it now for 20% off at Credo Beauty.
8
Innersense Hydrating Hairbath
Credo Beauty
This shampoo is supposed to help with hydration and nourishing hair. It has a 4.6-star rating over more than 100 reviews. This hair bath ranges from $9 to $70, depending on the size. Get it now for 20% off at Credo Beauty.
9
Marie Veronique Gentle Retinol Night Serum
Credo Beauty
This serum is meant to help with signs of aging and has retinol, vitamins A, C and E. It has a 4.7-star rating over more than 100 reviews. Originally $110, get it now for 20% off at Credo Beauty.
10
Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick
Credo Beauty
Coming in five different shades, this blush stick is supposed to give your skin a natural flush and can be used on your eyes and lips, too. It has a 4.7-star rating over more than 70 reviews. Originally $50, get it now for 20% off at Credo Beauty.
11
Reverie Milk Anti-Frizz Leave-In Nourishing Treatment
Credo Beauty
This leave-in treatment can work for all hair types from straight to curly. It works to tame frizz, make hair feel softer and look shinier. It has a 4.4-star rating over more than 60 reviews. Originally $42 (or $16 for the smaller size), get it now for 20% off at Credo Beauty.
12
Wildling Empress Stone
Credo Beauty
This sculpting stone is designed to lift, tone and sculpt your face and neck. It has a 4.9-star rating over more than 100 reviews. Originally $65, get it now for 20% off at Credo Beauty.
