HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Now's your chance to save on clean beauty.

If you’re a Sephora stan, you probably know that there are only a few times a year when you can get a discount on the skincare you swear by, haircare your locks love and makeup you wear everyday.

Even then, unless you’ve reached VIB membership, you can usually only count on getting 15% or 10% off your order. So our shopping editors always have their eyes out for when a beauty deal too good to pass up comes around.

Fortunately, we didn’t have to look very far to find one this week.

Clean beauty brand Credo Beauty, which carries cult-favorite products from companies like Herbivore Botanicals, RMS Beauty and Indie Lee, is having a sitewide sale this weekend that’s better than what Sephora offers during its seasonal sales.

From Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, you can get 20% off just about anything on the site during the “Friends & Family Event.” The discount is already applied at checkout so you won’t have to remember to add a coupon code to your cart, either.

If you don’t know, Credo Beauty opened its first store back in 2015. The beauty products that the brand features have to meet a “Credo Clean Standard” that checks for safety and sustainability.

Now through Sunday, you can shop for clean beauty at a discount. For those who don’t know where to start looking, Credo Beauty shared its list of fan favorites and perennial bestsellers with the shopping experts at HuffPost Finds.

From a sculpting facial stone that the brand says sold out 10 times this year to a “hydrating hair bath” for dehydrated strands, check out what is worth getting during Credo Beauty’s sale below.