18 Clean Beauty Gifts For The Health Guru In Your Life

Got someone to shop for this season who’s obsessed with being healthy? Then you might want to buy them some clean beauty products.

The concept of “clean beauty,” which aims to avoid the use of known toxic ingredients, is more popular than ever. And as brands turn to crafting lines that shun synthetic fragrances, animal testing and the use of unnecessary synthetic ingredients ― such as parabens, phthalates, lead and formaldehyde ― there are ample choices in the makeup and skin care department.

These brands tout their products as being human-safe and environmentally conscious, placing an emphasis on plant-based ingredients and using organic and natural formulations whenever possible.

From high-end facial serums to butt masks and lipstick, here are some of this holiday season’s must-buys for the health-conscious beauty guru in your life.