18 Clean Beauty Gifts For The Health Guru In Your Life

Makeup, skin care, hair products and even butt masks that steer clear of toxic ingredients.

Got someone to shop for this season who’s obsessed with being healthy? Then you might want to buy them some clean beauty products.

The concept of “clean beauty,” which aims to avoid the use of known toxic ingredients, is more popular than ever. And as brands turn to crafting lines that shun synthetic fragrances, animal testing and the use of unnecessary synthetic ingredients ― such as parabens, phthalates, lead and formaldehyde ― there are ample choices in the makeup and skin care department.

These brands tout their products as being human-safe and environmentally conscious, placing an emphasis on plant-based ingredients and using organic and natural formulations whenever possible.

From high-end facial serums to butt masks and lipstick, here are some of this holiday season’s must-buys for the health-conscious beauty guru in your life.

1
Sephora Favorites Clean Fragrance Sampler
Sephora
This sampler pack will have your pal smelling fresh and clean — literally ― as the sample sized perfumes included are the famed beauty store’s “most sought after” “Clean at Sephora” fragrances.

Sephora Favorites Clean Fragrance Sampler, $65
2
Juice Beauty Photo-Pigments Satin Lip Cream
Juice Beauty
Every holiday deserves a hearty red lip. Juice Beauty’s Photo-Pigments Satin Lip Cream doubles as a lip stain plus anti-aging serum that contains glycerin, betaine and phospholipids to help combat fine lines and dryness.

Juice Beauty Photo-Pigments Satin Lip Cream, $24
3
Versed Twice As Nice Serum Rolling Gift Set
Versed
Your products only work if you properly rub them in. This kit contains a facial massager to help its Stroke of Brilliance brightening serum and On the Rise firming serum properly penetrate your skin. Versed prides its products on being vegan and cruelty-free and containing no harsh ingredients like microbeads, talc, petroleum, formaldehyde or artificial colors.

Versed Twice As Nice Serum Rolling Gift Set, $16.99
4
Best Of Green Beauty Box 2019
The Detox Market
This box is a clean beauty lover’s dream, with an array of goodies all containing the finest natural ingredients: RMS Beauty’s Signature Set in MOD Collection, Kosasport LipFuel in Pulse, PAI Skincare Rosehip BioRegenerate Oil, Maya Chia The Eye Achiever, Odacite Blue Aura Cleansing Water, W3LL People Expressionist Volumizing Mascara, Innersense Beauty Pure Travel Trio and Detox Mode Happening Scrub.

Best of Green Beauty Box 2019, $159
5
P/Y/T Palette
P/Y/T
This makeup kit includes a two-in-one mascara and primer plus eight shadow shades to choose from. P/Y/T markets itself as being “no-BS clean makeup” and leaves out 1,300 “harsh chemicals,” including things like formaldehyde, PEGs, parabens, phthalates and synthetic fragrance.

P/Y/T Warm Day to Night Eyeshadow Palette & Dual Ended Primer + Mascara, $34
6
Mileo Elixir
Mileo
Been stressed lately? Your skin can tell! Mileo New York’s “super immunity facial oil” features a blend of resveratrol, bakuchiol and polyphenols found in ingredients like Thai oud resin and Chinese pink peony flowers, which are designed to target stress and inflammation as well as give your skin a moisture and firmness boost.

Mileo New York La Rose De Joell Elixir Oud, $125
7
Iris & Romeo Your Daily 5-in-1
Iris and Romeo
If you have a friend always on the go, this could be the product for them. This multitasking formula is a serum, moisturizer, sunscreen and blue light/pollution protector in a variety of colors that also offers sheer coverage.

The company has an ingredient “blacklist” that shuns the 1,400 ingredients banned by European Union safety standards including synthetic fragrances and sulfates, and even features reef-friendly sunscreens.

Iris & Romeo Your Daily 5-In-1, $64
8
Face Halo BFF Bundle
Face Halo
Makeup removers can contain harsh ingredients. So why use them? That’s the mentality behind Face Halo, which makes reusable pads that users can wet and wipe on their faces to get rid of makeup and residue. Each pad can withstand up to 200 face washes. The bundle comes with three Face Halo pads plus a wash bag and headband.

Face Halo BFF Bundle, $37
9
Josh Rosebrook Active Enzyme Exfoliator
Josh Rosebrook
Get rid of dead skin with the power of plants. This potent exfoliant uses herb and fruit enzymes to rid your face of dead cells, while encouraging cell turnover, brightening and firming of the skin. It includes a mix of certified organic ingredients like goji berry, honey, jojoba oil and turmeric.

Josh Rosebrook Active Enzyme Exfoliator, $65
10
Plume Lash & Brow Enhancing Serum
Plume
Created by “a master cosmetic chemist,” this natural serum can be used to stimulate new hair growth on both brows and lashes. It's formulated with natural ingredients, like organic aloe vera, watercress and Peruvian bark extract.

Plume Lash and Brow Enhancing Serum, $95
11
Kora Organics Noni Glow Sleeping Mask
Kora Organics
Face masks are fun, but taking them off isn’t always our idea of a good time. The Kora Organics Noni Glow Sleeping Mask allows you to rub it on and call it a night. And it works its magic while you sleep. The lightweight gel formula is infused with coconut milk, caviar lime extract, kakadu plum and silver ear mushroom. Kora Organics strives for certified organic and natural ingredients and “energizes” its products with rose quartz.

Kora Organics Noni Glow Sleeping Mask, $48
12
Bawdy Beauty Butt Masks
Bawdy Beauty
You work hard to moisturize and pamper your face so why neglect your derriere? Bawdy butt masks come in a multitude of varieties, designed to hydrate, tone, firm, detoxify, brighten and illuminate your backside. These one-time usage masks are free of sulfates, parabens and detergents, and are vegan and cruelty-free.

Bawdy Beauty Butt Masks, $9 each or $34 for a Galaxy Kit
13
Avalon Organics Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Products
Avalon Organics
This three-step hair care routine features acetic acid, found in organic apple cider vinegar, which works to cleanse, tonify and condition your mane. The step-down pH system starts with a clarifying wash and is followed by a restorative conditioning and shine-inducing rinse.

Avalon Organics Smooth Shine Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo, Conditioner and Finishing Rinse, $11.69 each
14
SpaRitual Citrus Cardamom Gift Set
SpaRitual
When it comes to your skin care routine, don’t forget about those hands and feet! This self-care kit contains Citrus Cardamon Hand Salve, Citrus Cardamom Foot Balm infused with a blend of bergamot, orange peel, cardamom and lemon seed, as well as a 100% organic reusable and fair trade certified cotton pouch.

SpaRitual Citrus Cardamom Gift Set, $50
15
Kahina Giving Beauty Prickly Pear Seed Oil
Kahina Giving Beauty
Prickly pear oil is not only a signature ingredient in Moroccan beauty, but it’s also among the most expensive oils to produce. Kahina Giving Beauty sources its 100% organic oil from south Morocco, making it a priority to pay local workers fair wages. The oil has been touted for its high antioxidant content and ability to moisturize, brighten and restore elasticity to the skin and body.

Kahina Giving Beauty Prickly Pear Seed Oil, $150
16
10 Free Chemistry Nail Polish Set
10 Free Chemistry
This gift set features two fun holiday colors, Bell Vine and Golden Girl, as well as the Pep in Your Step topcoat, a nail file, cuticle pusher and a drawstring bag to store the lot. 10 Free Chemistry polishes are 85% naturally derived, infused with the brand’s signature Nail-NRGY Bio Peptide Complex, and are free of chemicals such as formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate, lead, carmine and triphenyl phosphate.

10 Free Chemistry Class Flirt Gift Set, $50
17
ISUN Peptide Eye Cream
iSun
Probiotics, antioxidants, herbal extracts, lavender oil and peptides, oh my! This moisturizing eye cream contains a synergistic blend of natural ingredients aimed at reducing puffiness, combating dark circles and those pesky signs of aging.

ISUN Peptide Eye Cream, $42
18
Alba Botanica Acne Dote
Alba Botanica
Got a friend prone to breakouts? These tiny transparent patches just might do the trick. Acne Dote pulls fluids and oils from the skin, helping to reduce inflammation, while simultaneously sealing the infected area from bacterial contamination. It's made with no synthetic fragrances, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, artificial colors, and comes from 100% vegetarian ingredients, with no animal testing involved.

Alba Botanica Acne Dote, $9.99
