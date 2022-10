Simple facial wipes

Great for sensitive skin, these cleansing wipes are soft and silky filled with gently cleansing ingredients like vitamins B5 and E. Simple is committed to a cleaner future, creating products not only good for your skin but also the earth.“These are so soft, they are like a cloud swiping against your face. Then when you are finished your face feels great. They are unlike any cleaser I have ever found. So, far all these Simple products are great! They have no strong smell, just nice! None of the simple products do, they are just clean and natural. I will be stocking up on these!” - MaMitchell