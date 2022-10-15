Walmart Cleen Beauty vitamin C and papaya serum

A much-needed change has been sweeping the cosmetic and skincare industry: a focus on clean beauty. Clean beauty refers to products that prioritize natural ingredients or skip the addition of unnecessary synthetic additives. Many of these products are also vegan and cruelty-free.

In these products, artificial fragrances and parabens are often left out or minimally used. If you’re ready to make the switch to more natural products, you don’t have to visit a high-end skincare boutique — you can shop a variety of clean beauty brands at Walmart. Ahead, find some of our editors’ favorites.

Advertisement

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.