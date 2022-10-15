Shopping
The Best Clean Beauty Brands at Walmart

Upgrade to a natural beauty and skincare routine by shopping clean beauty products at Walmart.

Cleen Beauty vitamin C and papaya serum
Walmart
Cleen Beauty vitamin C and papaya serum

A much-needed change has been sweeping the cosmetic and skincare industry: a focus on clean beauty. Clean beauty refers to products that prioritize natural ingredients or skip the addition of unnecessary synthetic additives. Many of these products are also vegan and cruelty-free.

In these products, artificial fragrances and parabens are often left out or minimally used. If you’re ready to make the switch to more natural products, you don’t have to visit a high-end skincare boutique — you can shop a variety of clean beauty brands at Walmart. Ahead, find some of our editors’ favorites.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Cleen Beauty vitamin C and papaya serum
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Made from all-natural ingredients, like papaya, licorice root, turmeric, and ferulic acid (a plant-based antioxidant), your skin will love this serum. The concentrated ingredients help reduce dark spots and banish dead skin cells for glowing skin.

Promising review: “I LOVE LOVE LOVEEE THIS STUFF ITS AMAZING and makes my skin so clear! I have a hard time with blemishes and hyperpigmentation and this not only helps with lightening my skin but my face glows differently!!! I accidentally spilled some of it but it's fine :')” — Karma
$10 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Burt’s Bees almond and milk moisturizer
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Slather on this luxurious hand cream to hydrate and condition your skin. It contains moisturizing ingredients like almond oil, vitamin E, and beeswax, which are all responsibly sourced. And the packaging is 100% recyclable.

Promising review: “This is a super hydrating hand cream. I like to apply this to my cuticles as well, it leaves a oily hydration to the skin that's very nourishing. I really like this product and the ingredients are amazing as well” — makeuppgoals_
$8.56 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Simple facial wipes
Rating: 4.6 out 5 stars

Great for sensitive skin, these cleansing wipes are soft and silky filled with gently cleansing ingredients like vitamins B5 and E. Simple is committed to a cleaner future, creating products not only good for your skin but also the earth.

Promising review: “These are so soft, they are like a cloud swiping against your face. Then when you are finished your face feels great. They are unlike any cleaser I have ever found. So, far all these Simple products are great! They have no strong smell, just nice! None of the simple products do, they are just clean and natural. I will be stocking up on these!” - MaMitchell
$6.99 at Walmart
4
Walmart
EcoTools makeup brush set
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

These hard-working makeup brushes are made from renewable bamboo. The five brushes in this set are all your need to do a full face of makeup.

Promising review: “EcoTools makeup brushes are my favorite to use because they are affordable and of good quality. Even better is that EcoTools brushes are cruelty free and eco friendly, the bristles are synthetic and the handles are made from bamboo. The brushes are easy to care for and clean, and very soft.” — juanitab11
$9.98 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Versed cleansing balm
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Easily and effectively remove makeup using this cleansing balm infused with vitamin E. It’s antibacterial due to the eucalyptus and clover leaf oil and provides a naturally refreshing fragrance. Versed is committed to sustainability and shares detailed information about its carbon footprint with customers.

Promising review: “I've been using this for a couple months and I can't live without it now. Nothing gets the makeup and sunscreen off better than this. My face is so smooth and clear afterwards as well as pores diminished. Please don't ever stop making it. Lifetime user here!” — Jennifer614
$17.97 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Lottie London plant-based nail polish
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

If you’ve ever gone into a nail salon, you’re probably familiar with the smell of harsh chemicals. Lottie London is changing the game, with 80% natural ingredients making up their vegan nail polish.

Promising review: “The perfect nail polish. It went on smooth and stayed on without chipping for a long time. I love that it's plant based! It seemed just like regular nail polish to me. It made me feel happy looking at this beautiful, happy color all day on my hands.” — Claire R
$6.27 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Physicians Formula eyeshadow palette
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Physicians Formula has always prioritized using natural and cutting out the harmful ones, which is exactly what they’ve done with this eye shadow palette. The blush and tan tones are packed with vitamins and fatty acids for buildable coverage.

Promising review: “Nice colors that go on smoothly. They blend well and last a long time. No creasing or caking. Do not irritate my sensitive, dry eyes.” — KathyG
$11.53 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Covergirl Clean Fresh pressed powder
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

While not all of Covergirl’s ingredients are vegan and free from formaldehyde, phthalates, parabens, sulfates, or talc, their Clean Fresh product line is. For their clean pressed powder, they added tapioca and aloe vera powder to absorb excess oils giving a matte finish to your skin naturally.

Promising review: “I used to use Charlotte Tilbury's airbrush powder but this one totally replaced it. It's so similar, if not better ! I use the shade light/fair that is very close to CT's medium.” — lorim126
$8.57 at Walmart
9
Walmart
Garnier Green Labs 3-in-1 face wash
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Garnier Green Labs, unlike regular Garnier products, are formulated specifically to be vegan and cruelty-free without harmful additives. Clay, cannabis seed oil, and vitamin B work together to cleanse, tighten pores, and decrease shine in this multi-purpose 3-in-1 product.

Promising review: “I have crazy oily skin, and it makes finding cleansers. But this... not only does it take away the oiliness, but my face has never felt cleaner! It doesnt take much either! And to top it off, I use it as a mask 3 times a week and my skin has never felt better! 10/10 would buy and DEFINITELY recommend!” — stetreault95
$36.22 at Walmart
10
Walmart
Neutrogena milky cleanser
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

While Neutrogena is a longtime trusted drugstore brand, this skin-balancing milky cleanser that cleanses and soothes skin while balancing its pH is a standout product. The hypoallergenic formula was developed with dermatologists and is free of parabens, soap, sulfates, phthalates, alcohol, and dyes.

Promising review: “I have been using Neutrogena products on my face exclusively for nearly 20 years. This milky cleanser is absolutely divine. It can be applied to wet or dry skin. I apply it to my dry face, massage it in and then rinse it off. It's leaves my skin soft and clean feeling. I also apply to wet skin like any other face wash and rinse it off. No lather….just that soft, clean feeling.” — MiaChia
$7.58 at Walmart
