Erase those mysterious (and not so mysterious) carpet and upholstery stains with a nontoxic and odor-free spot remover spray

In my experience, it might take a couple of rounds of cleaning for your carpet to look brand spankin' new, but it's worth it because this particular spray doesn't bleach out the fibers, doesn't need to be vacuumed up or rinsed, and doesn't attract new dirt to the area after you're done. It works well on all kinds of stains, like grease and oil, pet stains, wine, coffee, rust, food, makeup and dirt -- and can, of course, double as a laundry stain remover. You can safely use it on upholstery, carpet and other color-fast materials that are okay to dampen with water. Wondering if it's okay for your couch? Look at the upholstery tag. If it has a "W" or a "W/S" on it, then yes, it is! "W" stands for "water-based cleaner." A 32-ounce bottle is $12.79 on Amazon.