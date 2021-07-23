16 Products To Help You Clean Up Your Yard

Owning a home comes with a whole new set of challenges — many of which have to do with maintaining your yard and keeping it clean. Not only do you have to mow your lawn all the time, but also care for the grass, clean your patio and so much more.
A garden dustpan, stain-removing spray, and even an outdoor garbage can help transform the outside of your home. Here are those and 13 more products that will make your yard look (and feel) pristine.
1
A leaf blower/vacuum
Amazon
2
A lawn repair formula
Amazon
3
A miracle-working power washer
Amazon
4
An electric lawn mower
The Home Depot
5
A durable 50-foot hose
Amazon
6
An outdoor garbage can
Home Depot
7
A storage shed
Amazon
8
A large garden dustpan
Amazon
9
And a durable rake
Amazon
10
An effective grill cleaner
Amazon
11
A can of concrete paint
Amazon
12
An all-purpose power scrubber cleaning kit
Amazon
13
An instant stain remover spray
Amazon
14
A detail mini power scrubber
Amazon
15
A heavy duty wheelbarrow
Amazon
16
An eight-piece set of gardening tools
Amazon
