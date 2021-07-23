Home & Living

16 Products To Help You Clean Up Your Yard

A miracle-working lawn repair formula, power washer, leaf blower and other things to improve your yard.
Owning a home comes with a whole new set of challenges — many of which have to do with maintaining your yard and keeping it clean. Not only do you have to mow your lawn all the time, but also care for the grass, clean your patio and so much more.

A garden dustpan, stain-removing spray, and even an outdoor garbage can help transform the outside of your home. Here are those and 13 more products that will make your yard look (and feel) pristine.

A leaf blower/vacuum
In addition to its built-in mulcher, this leaf blower features an angled snout so you can get underneath all your outdoor furniture and other obstacles. It can actually chop up 16 bags of leaves so they fit into just one bag!

Promising review: "I have two very large red oak trees in my yard and they tend to dump a lot of leaves all over my yard and my neighbor's yard. Before this arrived, I blew them into a pile awaiting the shipment so I could mulch them up. I previously had a mulching attachment for my line trimmer and it wasn't that great, but it did the job. In comparison, this was far better. It had rained the morning before I tried this out, so the leaves were wet, which made the work a little slower than with dry leaves, but it still worked. It did get bogged down one time, but I was overfilling the bag when it happened, so it was partly my fault. I would highly recommend this to anyone that is looking for a mulching vac." — Matt Hamilton

Get it from Amazon for $89.14.
A lawn repair formula
It's made with a mix of mulch, seeds and soil amendments to help reverse pet-induced damage. Reviewers are raving about their results!

Promising review: "I have lacrosse players and dogs and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year so I put more down and it is working like a dream!" — chchmom

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five sizes and four styles).
A miracle-working power washer
Wash away the debris on your driveway, fence and home exterior and restore it to its original glory.

Promising review: "Great product! I did my entire fence line with the 15-degree nozzle and it blasted off 15 years of mold and sun fading with ease. Definitely recommend! Next up, the driveway..." — Trent

Get it from Amazon for $139.
An electric lawn mower
Keep your lawn perfectly manicured with minimal damage to the environment. This electric lawnmower is cordless and even comes with a trimmer. More than 1,500 Home Depot customers have taken the time to give it a five-star review!

Promising review: "We are an elderly couple needing to buy a new mower. When looking to buy, ease of use was most important to us. The thought of no more trekking to get gas, oil, and no more 'winterizing' the mower in the fall is made us look into an electric mower. We are GLAD we did. This mower has serious rear wheel self-propel. Hubby and I got the hang of it quickly. Saves our backs not having to push so hard. We have decided this is a wonderful mower, easy to use, easy to clean, easy to store." — craftykn

Get it from The Home Depot for $508.
A durable 50-foot hose
This hose has a lifetime warranty, so you can wash your car and the driveway afterward without a second thought about it. Unlike most hoses (which tend to burst), this features a four-layer latex that is three times more durable. And the hose's unique, lightweight design is twist- and kink-resistant for ease of use.

Promising review: "I get consistent water pressure, a high-end-looking hose that's made out of quality parts, and it saves me time. The water pressure is more than I've ever gotten from my previous hoses. It does the job, folds neatly, and is ready to go again. 5 STARS. Do yourself and your house a favor, and get this. Take it from a guy who never writes reviews." — Ooshi Reyu

Get it from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in two sizes).
An outdoor garbage can
It's functional, cute and makes keeping the lawn clean easier than ever.

Promising review: "These are so great for what we wanted! Fits 33 gallons really well and is very attractive on the deck for recycling. Bought three, very happy! And after lots of rain, they were dry inside." — TAnnie

Get it from The Home Depot for $54.
A storage shed
Tuck away recycling bins, sports equipment and large tools to keep your yard looking clean.

Promising review: "Good quality. Easy to assemble. Parts are individually bagged and labeled. Holds two 32-gallon round barrels — which is what I wanted it for. Very compact, which was a factor for where i had to put it." — Joe in Brooklyn

Get it from Amazon for $319+ (available in two sizes).
A large garden dustpan
You've gotta put all those leaves somewhere once you've raked them up. This will be much easier than struggling with a trash bag.

Promising review: "As large as I hoped, allowing me to fill them with leaves & press the leaves down several times, to move a LARGE amount of leaves in one go. Two different straps are placed so the full bag is easy to carry. Flat side of the opening DOES stay close to the ground, allowing easy 'sweep' of the rake to move leaves into the plenty-wide opening. Might be my most-loved leaf processing tool this fall, because I save & chip all my leaves. I also ordered the Bully Tool 1000 Poly Leaf Scoop, which works perfectly to press/compact the leaves in the bag." — June S.

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $21.99.
And a durable rake
This will stand up against the toughest lawn messes. The grip turns tacky when wet so that it won't slip out of your hands when you start to sweat.

Promising review: "This is a great rake! Great price and very sturdy. Comfortable grip and handle. I’m 6’7 so the handle is long enough even for my wingspan but not so big that my wife can’t use it easily as well (she’s 5’9). Would definitely recommend it." — Guy Hall

Get it from Amazon for $44.51.
An effective grill cleaner
Life was better before food was burned onto your grill. This will remove it all — without all the scrubbing.

Promising review: "I tried six different products before trying this one and by far, this is the best one of all. I am the type of person who prefers cleaning the grill immediately after grilling. It loosens the debris off the grates easily and comes off easily.I like easy practical cleaning without the need to spend much time scrubbing. Try it, you will not regret it." — Fmcasado

Get it from Amazon for $20.50.
A can of concrete paint
Tidy up your stained garage floors and refresh your patio. It's the little things like this that'll make a world of difference.

Promising review: "Excellent, easy to use and clean up. My outdoor patio is a little rough and it took a full gallon to cover 200 square feet." — RLB

Get a gallon from Amazon for $28.98.
An all-purpose power scrubber cleaning kit
You can use this on your patio, pool and outdoor appliances to remove all the mysterious, hard-to-remove stains that popped up out of nowhere.

Promising review: "I have used these to clean my showers and patio furniture. They work great - not too stiff or scratchy and make the job so much easier." — Janet M. Jasper

Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in six colors).
An instant stain remover spray
Knock out the mold and mildew building up on your patio furniture. Just spray it, wait a few minutes and wipe it off.

Promising review: "I have a small three-tier water fountain in my patio, naturally the birds in the community have come to rely upon it for drinking and bathing. I literally sprayed this product and walked away, I actually left it on overnight, I got busy with other tasks. When I checked back all of the mold was gone, everything, with no damage to the painted stucco wall or cement and no scrubbing literally spray and leave." — Mark

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five sizes).
A detail mini power scrubber
Use this to get into the dingy nooks and crannies of your home's exterior and clean them in minutes.

Promising review: "This product is amazing. I used this for the grout lines, and I used the corner attachment for corners. It was amazing. It got gunk and grime off the grout that has been there for years.I even used these to scrub the cabinet doors, around the toilet, etc. and they were really, really great. You have to put the right amount of pressure on the brush, but once you do, it's *wonderful.*" — None

Get it from Amazon for $19.49.
A heavy duty wheelbarrow
This can hold up to 200 pounds of dirt. You'll appreciate its weight capacity once you start landscaping.

Promising review: "This cart is something I bought to help me with garden cleanup — something to carry pulled weeds, leaves and small sticks to a central location for dumping. I also use it to carry dirt or mulch bags. I also can use it for carrying potted plants to and from various locations... It took about two hours to put together. Granted, somebody who is more adept at putting things together probably could do it faster... The only thing that I don't like was that the handle was so stiff that it made pulling it and turning it difficult. I used some WD30 spray on it and that helped. I may have to loosen the parts that hold this together as it's still a bit tight. Overall, I'm pleased. It works for what I wanted. I feel that it's pretty stable. The handle is strong and the tires are good. So, what's not to like? It does the job." — Sophie Shopper

Get it from Amazon for $119.99 (available in two colors).
An eight-piece set of gardening tools
Sometimes all it takes to tidy up your flower beds is a little TLC. This comes with everything you'll need to get the job done and includes a tote for easy storage.

Promising review: "Love this set! It can be used by an inexperienced gardener and experienced one. The pieces are sturdy and the wooden handles make it look even better. The spritzing bottle comes wrapped and with a small wire bowl, making it seem like a little gift. It also has extra room for more tools, a drink, seeds, etc. The only issue with this set is that the hose inside of the spritz bottle bends, it is a little too long for the inside of the bottle." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $24.50+ (available in five colors).
