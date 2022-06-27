Shopping

35 Products With Results That Prove They Work

Hard-working products for household cleaning, beauty and more that actually deliver.
You will be pleased with the performance of this<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Finishing-Flawless-Womens-Painless-Remover/dp/B0768M8SVH?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62b3addbe4b0cf43c85f8bd3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" compact facial hair remover" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62b3addbe4b0cf43c85f8bd3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Finishing-Flawless-Womens-Painless-Remover/dp/B0768M8SVH?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62b3addbe4b0cf43c85f8bd3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> compact facial hair remover</a>, this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/TERRO-Fruit-Fly-Trap-T2502/dp/B01JIRNEQW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62b3addbe4b0cf43c85f8bd3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="discreet trap for fruit flies" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62b3addbe4b0cf43c85f8bd3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/TERRO-Fruit-Fly-Trap-T2502/dp/B01JIRNEQW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62b3addbe4b0cf43c85f8bd3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">discreet trap for fruit flies</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Glisten-Disposer-Foaming-Cleaner-Lemon/dp/B002E37158?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62b3addbe4b0cf43c85f8bd3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="foaming tablets" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62b3addbe4b0cf43c85f8bd3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Glisten-Disposer-Foaming-Cleaner-Lemon/dp/B002E37158?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62b3addbe4b0cf43c85f8bd3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">foaming tablets</a> to clean your garbage disposal and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Venus-Visage-Effective%C3%AF%C2%BC%C2%86Painless-Sensitivity-Travel-Friendly/dp/B082X2GSGJ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62b3addbe4b0cf43c85f8bd3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="fast-acting teeth-whitening pen" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62b3addbe4b0cf43c85f8bd3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Venus-Visage-Effective%C3%AF%C2%BC%C2%86Painless-Sensitivity-Travel-Friendly/dp/B082X2GSGJ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62b3addbe4b0cf43c85f8bd3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">fast-acting teeth-whitening pen</a>.
Sometimes the proof really is in the pudding and these hard-working products have all the proof on their side thanks to some pretty convincing before-and-after photos.

You can rest assured that this enzyme-based laundry spray is actually going to get last week’s spaghettini stain out of your favorite white shirt, or this vitamin E-infused lip balm will truly make your dry, flaky lips a thing of the past. You may even be pleased to know that there are solutions out there for eliminating all that built-on grime and grease from the inside of your oven door.

Just keep on reading the list below.

1
A four-pack of foaming garbage disposal tablets that helps break down food residue and grease
Promising review: "These are amazing! I was skeptical at first but I followed the directions (which are super easy) and was grossed out and satisfied at the same time to see the gunk that was removed. You put the entire packet down your disposal (I read that twice too) and magic happens in under two minutes! That is what I call powerful and successful cleaning! The scent is super clean and light with a hint of lemon. These will definitely be a cleaning staple for me." —KPITT
$3.98 at Amazon
2
An OxiClean-infused foaming shower cleaner that tackles even the most stubborn of stains
Check out a TikTok of the Kaboom Foam-Tastic cleaner in action.

Promising review: "I'm not one to normally write reviews, however, this amazed me. I moved into this house after we got married a year ago and I had tried everything from natural products to bleach to Magic Erasers and then a combination and nothing. I was astonished at the results this product produced. Plus, it smells delicious. At least to me, but I like the smell of cleaning products. Considering Kabooming the whole house, love this stuff!!" Amazon customer
$3.88 at Amazon
3
A box of eight pore-tightening and skin-lifting face masks that also help brighten complexion
Promising review: "I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was give to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on everyday for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!" —Amazon customer
$18.90 at Amazon
4
A de-puffing cream that brightens, firms, and rejuvenates the fragile skin underneath the under eye
Promising review: "This is the second review I’ve done on Amazon. I rarely go out of my way to write a review unless I’m truly amazed by the product. I have terrible sunken-in eyes (due to genetics) that can’t really be fixed without fillers (which I’d never do). No matter how much sleep I get, I have bad dark circles, so I decided that I had to invest in an eye cream. I’m so glad I did! I used a cheap drugstore eye cream that really only made it look like I had water under my eyes and it did nothing else. This eye cream is so hydrating and smooth! It really evens out my skin tone and wakes up my face in the morning! I feel so refreshed and dare I say...prettier. It’s boosted my confidence a ton. I’m so happy with this product!" —casie ackerman
$14.99+ at Amazon
5
A nail file board that's perfect for dogs that don't like getting their nails trimmed
ScratchPad for Dogs is a small business based in Atlanta and this board is available in four styles and three grit levels.

Promising review: "Love this scratch pad! We adopted our dog almost a year ago and he's been terrified of clippers and grinders since day one. We've never been able to maintain his nails due to his super reactive anxiety around nail care. That's all changed since we got the Scratch Pad a few weeks ago! He took to it right away and his nails have shown significant improvement in just a few sessions!" —Kira Armajani
$44.95+ at Etsy
6
A pack of two discreet counter-top fruit fly traps
Promising review: "Our home was infested with fruit flies. As a household of minimal fresh produce and a mostly nitrate rich menu, we were confused and horrified when these tiny, evil monsters took over our house. These apple jobs are LEGIT. Within an hour or less they had captured a good amount of flies. I just bought more." —MotherofChaos
$5.88 at Amazon
7
A curl-maintenance hair mask made with honey and olive oil to restore moisture to damaged hair
TGIN ("Thank God It's Natural") is a Black woman-owned business based in Chicago.

Promising review: "This product is AMAZING! I'm a hairstylist with curly hair, and I have now incorporated this product into my personal and professional lineup. I have been suggesting it to some of my clients. It's great for all types of hair, but it works especially well for natural hair. Also, it works well for all sorts of hair damage." —dcdaigle
$14.99 at Amazon
8
A cleaning putty that absorbs dust and debris from difficult to reach areas
Promising review: "WOW!!! This stuff is incredible! I work in an environment that is very dirty and our office is always covered in a fine layer of dust. But just a few minutes spent mashing this slime into all the cracks and crevices of my keyboard, mouse, phone, etc. and it's all clean as can be! This stuff picks up dirt on contact and leaves behind a clean, no smell, no residue surface. I bought a second jar for my vehicle and it works miracles in there as well. My air vents, shifter and seats are now spotless. I couldn't be happier with this product." —Jenna75
$6.98 at Amazon
9
A bottle of vitamin-rich oil to repair damaged, brittle and dry nails or cuticles
Promising review: "Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." —sidna saavedra
$8.50+ at Amazon
10
A salicylic acid- based cleanser formulated with hydrating hyaluronic acid to help heal acne-prone skin
Promising review: "I've struggled with incredibly sensitive, acne-prone, textured skin for a lot of my adult life. I stumbled onto this cleanser via TikTok (I wish I was kidding) and bought this in conjunction with CeraVe's Moisturizing Cream and, LET ME TELL YOU, these products have become holy grail skincare items for me. Prior to this, I was using homemade soap and an exfoliating mitt to wash my face, but my skin would quickly develop uneven texture in between exfoliations. This cleanser makes my skin smooth and it doesn't irritate it. My breakouts are already a lot smaller and I've noticed a huge difference in the overall appearance. This is a holy grail cleanser." —C. Hallgrimson
$9.87+ at Amazon
11
A hair minimizing body cream to help extend the amount of time in between shaving
Promising review: "After just about three weeks I noticed that the hair on my legs had considerably slowed down growing. I normally shave my legs every day but now I can go a few days without shaving. Great smell and keeps your skin super soft too!! I love it so much I’m on my second container of it!" —Amazon customer
$7.49 at Amazon
12
An eight second repairing hair treatment that restores shine without weighing down hair
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot of breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair ... I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey
$8.09 at Amazon
13
An immediate-result exfoliating glove that removes dead skin cells from the epidermis
Promising review: "You might think you're exfoliating your skin but TRUST ME, you haven't been. You'll be SHOCKED and maybe even a little disgusted when you see how much skin comes off on these gloves the first time you use them.

Promising review: "Take a long, warm shower, then, with no soap, use these mitts after you're all rinsed off. Scrub your body well in a circular motion. Then look at the mitts! They'll look like they've been sprinkled with flour! You'll never get that much skin off your body again with subsequent uses, so don't forget to look because it's incredible. And get ready to be bowled over when you dry off. Hello softness!!!" —isaidso
$8.49 at Amazon
14
A rinse-off peeling gel that can be applied to face or body to leave behind incredibly smooth skin
Promising review: "This product works really well and it is so much fun to use! I even got my boyfriend to try it with me. I apply it after cleansing and toning by taking some of the product on my finger tips and massage it all over my face and chin for a few minutes, avoiding the skin around my eyes. It lifts up all of the dead skin which you can easily wash off once you're done. I followed it up with the rest of my normal nightly regimen and a hydrating mask. When I wake up my face feels incredibly smooth. I really noticed a difference! I'll be using this twice a week to reap the benefits of the exfoliating but not overdo it." —J
$10.50 at Amazon
15
A specialty detangling brush that works on wet or dry hair to freshen up hair and define curls
Promising review: "This brush works wonders on my 4c hair. I also bought it to use on my biracial granddaughter's hair that is extremely thick, course, and extremely curly. It is very difficult to work through her hair. You cannot just comb straight through it, so this brush has been a huge help. She can tolerate it and so can I. I'm very happy that I found it. I love the way you can brush both vertically and horizontally. It is solid." —MsLynne
$7.69+ at Amazon
16
A skin-clearing salicylic acid treatment that targets blackheads and stubborn spots
Promising review: "I have always struggled with blackheads on my nose. It was something I was super self-conscious about, always. I tried pore strips, masks, scrubs, etc., and nothing ever worked for me. But after using this product, I saw results after 10 days! I have been using it for about a month-and-a-half, and now I can barely see the pores on my nose. The redness around my nose also went away." —Taylor
$11+ at Amazon
17
An octopus-shaped blackhead remover that lifts clogged dirt and excess oil from your pores
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuel

Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
$12.50 at Amazon
18
An ultra-effective carpet cleaner that targets difficult stains -- old and new
Promising review: "It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I use it in my Bissell carpet cleaner for some crazy good cleaning power. I’ve become that weird lady who goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." —L. Logan
$12.25+ at Amazon
19
A pack of two teeth-whitening pens that quickly and painlessly remove stains
Promising review: "You need this! A little goes a really long way. I love this product and I’m still on the first pen. I can truly see a difference!" —T.
$19.99
20
A sleek and ultra-portable facial shaver that painlessly removes peach-fuzz
Promising review: "This is by far the best facial hair removing tool I have ever used. I have blonde peach fuzz on my face, and I hate it. This removes all the hair without irritating my skin, and it seems to last longer than other tools I've used." —Elizabeth
$16.99+ Amazon
21
An enzyme-based laundry stain removing spray that can be used as an effective pre-wash treatment
Promising review: "For whatever reason, I am ALWAYS spilling things on my shirts and I cook every night (sometimes I remember the apron, sometimes I don't). My clothes are a mess by the end of the day. I'm not proud of it, but there it is. I have tried EVERYTHING there is to remove stains and this is the absolute BEST thing out there. (There is simply not a major stain remover that I have not tried.) The only thing close is a long presoak (I mean like six hours) in Oxyclean. With Puracy, you get the best result by doing it well in advance, but for me that is another plus because I would far rather spray them when I put them in the hamper than do it all at once just before I do the laundry. It seems to get everything out and I've never had any trouble with damaged fabric. I don't really review very much, but this is seriously outstanding." —NYC Buyer
$9.99+ at Amazon
22
A mold and mildew remover in a squeezable gel formula that can reach difficult tight corners
Promising review: "Wow! After YEARS of elbow grease and zero results, I tried this stuff before giving up and stripping the old caulking from the top of my shower. I’m so glad that I did, too! I mean, look at these results! Granted, it was on for about eight hours instead of six because I forgot about it, but the black mold/mildew just rinsed away — no scrubbing at all! STOKED! Super easy to use, too!" —Nice marmot!
$13.99 at Amazon
23
An air-dry leave-in cream to get silky and defined locks without the use of styling tools
Promising review: "I'm so grateful that I found this product. My hair is wavy and frizzy. Every once in a great while my waves resemble curls but the frizz is always there. I've only used this product one time so far and I never want to be without it. I put some on after towel-drying (no brushing) my hair, and my waves actually resembled curls! It wasn't instant so I was skeptical but after about 15 minutes I caught a glimpse of my hair in the mirror and I was amazed. It looked styled rather than a ratty mess. I slept on it and it still looked great in the morning!!!" —mich0610
$6.97 at Amazon
24
A build-up-free leave-in conditioner made with coconut oil and shea butter that moisturizes and creates bouncy volume
Eden BodyWorks is a Black woman-owned business established in 2004 that specializes in natural products to nurture, restore, and maintain hair. Reviewers with 2a through 4c hair mention it working well for them.

Promising review: "This product is soooo moisturizing! I have type 4b/4c hair with some 4a in the front and I’m low porosity, and my hair loves this product! The consistency is really nice and it smells good too. You don’t need a lot either." —Shanteshia
$8 at Amazon
25
A wine-stain removing spray that also works for other difficult stains
Wine Away is a woman-owned business that was founded by Staci Wanichek (the CEO), and her mom, Cheryl, over 20 years ago.

Promising review: "Amazing cleaning power in one small bottle. When my friend told me she'd heard of this product from her wine group, I realized immediately this is something I can use even for non-wine-related spills. And immediately upon receiving this stain remover, I had the opportunity to spritz a spray on my placemat where someone had accidentally gotten some gel marker pen ink smeared all over it. With just a few quick sprays, I was able to wash the placemat, and it came out of the wash looking clean and fabulous! Food stains have also come out of the placemat just as easily, and I'm just delighted to have such a powerful cleanser available for those unplanned moments when the next stains occur. Highly recommended!" —Cynthia Sue Larson


$10.34 at Amazon
26
A beloved interior cleaner that can work on all the hard and soft surfaces of your car
Promising review: "This does exactly what I wanted — clean all the interior surfaces of my car while not leaving any residues, streaks, or strong odors. I first used this on my 4-month-old Grand Cherokee Trailhawk that was CAKED in dust (inside!) from a recent off-road adventure. The Total Interior cleaner cleaned all my surfaces — dash, screen, leather seats, etc., without leaving any streaky residues or strong odors, good or bad. After things settled my car looked and smelled new again!" —T. Porter
$9.99+ at Amazon
27
An extremely popular oven cleaner that doesn't have an over-powering chemical scent
Promising review: "I saw this on a TikTok. I have used Easy Off in the past but hated the smell. This is so much better and let me tell you I am super sensitive to smells. Works great in the oven, and also as I saw on the video works great in shower stalls and tubs!" Amy L Viau
$6.27 at Amazon
28
A Goo Gone foaming spray specifically designed to target caked-on grease from your oven
Promising review: "Wow! A degreaser that actually works! I love the foam, which starts to work immediately on my stove top as well as cookware and other kitchen surfaces." —P. Webb
$6.99+ at Amazon
29
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner to stop mold and mildew from forming
Promising review: "Powerful enough to cut through soap scum on my shower door!! I was amazed...I could see the streaks within minutes as the product collected and ran down the inside of the shower door. I used it again the next day to finish off what was there and then weekly since. I have shiny, pretty doors again without scrubbing once!! Also, the scent is so subtle that it’s hard to detect. Very happy to recommend this to all!" —Greg n Jeni
$19.74 at Amazon
30
A miracle multipurpose cleaner spray to address universal messes from walls, tile, sinks or ovens
Promising review: "Glad I found this product on TikTok. Does 95%–100% of the job in seconds! Definitely worth the money." —Mother of 4
$9.80 at Amazon
31
A powerful mold and mildew spray with over 24,000 five-star-ratings
Reviewers say this is powerful stuff, so make sure to use it in a well-ventilated area.

Promising review: "I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." —John Werner
$16.99+ at Amazon
32
A pack of six tablets that deep clean your dishwasher in once wash cycle
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, per instructions, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
$8.99 at Amazon
33
A cruelty-free lip balm made with vitamin E and green tea that deeply nourishes chapped lips
Promising review: "I'm going to get straight to it. I have NEVER had a lip balm that does what this tube of magic does. I have had chapped lips for years, no matter the season, and no other lip balm works like this one. It goes on smooth, not greasy, and absorbs SO WELL. After just three days of use my lips are soft and smooth. No peeling or flaking, and I...AM...IMPRESSED! I'm literally conceited now, LOL. I've taken 93 selfies with the infamous duck lips pose, AND my hubby even noticed during our last smooch sesh that something changed, LOL....TMI? Maybe. But y'all need to know how friggin' awesome this product is. I'm stocking up ASAP!!" —iamzenobiamarie
$8+ at Amazon
34
A stainless steel chain mail scrubber to remove grime from cast iron skillets
Non Toxic Home Shop is a small Etsy shop based in Oviedo, Florida.

Promising review: "I am happy I bought this! Saves me a lot of time cleaning my cast irons! Perfect investment." —Nicholas
$20.25 at Etsy
35
A salicylic acid-based body exfoliant that can help address bumpy skin texture and conditions like Keratosis Pilaris
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!! Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Launa
$12+ at Amazon
A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller that is deeply beloved by pet owners

