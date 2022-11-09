Shopping

32 Products With Before-And-After Photos That Are Worth 1,000 Words

Cleaning, home and beauty items that have become loved for their impressive results.
Samantha Wieder
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Paulas-Choice-SKIN-PERFECTING-Exfoliant-Facial-Lines-1-1oz/dp/B07C5SS6YD?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63658c42e4b024c301942066%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Paula&#x27;s Choice salicylic acid liquid exfoliant" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63658c42e4b024c301942066" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Paulas-Choice-SKIN-PERFECTING-Exfoliant-Facial-Lines-1-1oz/dp/B07C5SS6YD?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63658c42e4b024c301942066%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Paula's Choice salicylic acid liquid exfoliant</a>, a pack of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bottle-Bright-Tablets-Biodegradable-Hydration/dp/B06XYCVDB9?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63658c42e4b024c301942066%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="all natural water bottle cleaning tablets" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63658c42e4b024c301942066" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bottle-Bright-Tablets-Biodegradable-Hydration/dp/B06XYCVDB9?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63658c42e4b024c301942066%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">all natural water bottle cleaning tablets</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/COSRX-Repairing-Hydrating-Secretion-Phthalates/dp/B00PBX3L7K?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63658c42e4b024c301942066%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cosrx&#x27;s snail mucin repairing essence" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63658c42e4b024c301942066" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/COSRX-Repairing-Hydrating-Secretion-Phthalates/dp/B00PBX3L7K?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63658c42e4b024c301942066%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Cosrx's snail mucin repairing essence</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Colossal-Remover-Pedicure-Surgical-Stainless/dp/B00VPVEVSK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63658c42e4b024c301942066%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="surgical grade callus remover" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63658c42e4b024c301942066" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Colossal-Remover-Pedicure-Surgical-Stainless/dp/B00VPVEVSK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63658c42e4b024c301942066%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">surgical grade callus remover</a>.
Popular items from this list include:

Dishwasher cleaning tablets that remove odor-causing residue and help get rid of lime and mineral build-up that naturally occurs inside dishwashers all within one wash cycle.

• A wood polish and conditioner that can restore your older pieces of furniture back to their former glory by leaving behind a soft luster protective coating. The formula contains a blend of carnauba and beeswax that makes wood resistant to fading and drying.

The Little Green Machine by Bissell which has become the internet’s favorite portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction abilities and a built-in scrub brush.

1
www.amazon.com
A famous universal cleaning paste that works on number of stains and surfaces
The Pink Stuff can be used to clean, like, a bajillion and one things, but note that it shouldn't be used on plastic or acrylic surfaces, highly polished stainless steel, or hot/warm surfaces, so of course, you can use it on cooktops and grills.

Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." — Nancy F.
$5.97 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
Two pre-filled teeth-whitening pens
Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." — vicki houska
$19.98 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A once-a-week shower cleaner that you just spray and forget
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. This is truly an overnight sensation!" — Amazon customer
$18.61 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A 6-pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets
These tablets remove odor-causing residue and help get rid of lime and mineral build-up that naturally occurs inside dishwashers. The tablet is designed to last throughout the entire wash cycle, and is recommended for use about once a month. These are safe to use in stainless-steel tub and plastic tub dishwashers.

Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in a magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! My glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order, so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" — Sheila
$8.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A pack of 12 water bottle cleaning tablets
Tablets are biodegradable, chlorine-free, all-natural, and environmentally safe. They're individually packaged, and don't require any additional brushing or scrubbing. Good for use on stainless-steel bottles, mugs, hydration reservoirs, coolers, dishes, and hard-to-clean plastic containers and bottles.

Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting Hydro Flask coffee mug — I tried everything. A bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much I used it on another Hydro Flask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." — Amazon customer
$8 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A callus-removing gel
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super dry thick callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those used tubs at the nail salon anymore." — Kiki
$14.49 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A medical grade and stainless steel foot file
Promising review: "After comparing foot files and reading the reviews, I decided to order this foot file. Living with chronic pain conditions has made it almost impossible to get out and go to the nail salon on a regular basis. I needed a way that I could 'maintain' my feet in between pedicure appointments, and purchasing this foot file was definitely a great decision. I couldn't believe how well and easily it removed the dead skin from the bottom of my feet. The only other product that I used was a tiny amount of callus remover to help remove the unwanted dry skin. I couldn't believe how well it worked and my feet felt so much better. I would highly recommend using caution when it comes to the amount of skin that you slough off. Otherwise, you could remove too many layers of skin, leaving your feet sensitive to touch or painful when walking on them. If you are looking for a way to maintain your feet on your own then look no further! The price is competitive, the quality is top notch, and it couldn't be any easier to use." — Amy
$8.95 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A wood polish and conditioner that restores and protects wooden furniture
This gives your wooden furniture a protective, soft luster coating thanks to carnauba wax and beeswax. It also prevents it from drying and fading. It's good for use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors, trim, and more.

Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs who jumped up and scratched places, we also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were, and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let it sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." — Kris
$9.98 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A carpet spot remover spray
Good for removing spots and stains from colorfast carpet, rugs, upholstery, and clothing without leaving a sticky residue or needing to rinse or vacuum. To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with absorbent cloth. This is nontoxic so it shouldn't irritate the skin.

Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" — Brittany
$6.20 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A moisturizing hair treatment that leaves locks shiny and healthy
It's recommended to use this two to three times a week on wet hair after you use shampoo — you can use one dose on fine/medium-textured hair and two to three doses on thick/curly textured hair, plus another dose on long hair. You can also use conditioner after if you'd like. Avoid applying to the scalp, and only apply to lengths!

Promising review: "I have very thin, dry, and damaged hair due constantly dying it blonde. I’ve tried so many hair products and different types of shampoo and conditioners, and nothing seems to really help my hair. BUT this stuff literally is magic. I’ve used it three times and I haven’t seen my hair look this good (shiny, healthy, hydrated)." — Nikki Minnis
$9.87 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A honey and olive oil hair mask that nourishes itchy scalp, dry and color treated hair
Tgin is a Black woman-owned small business based in Chicago.

Promising review: "This product is AMAZING! I'm a hairstylist with curly hair, and I have now incorporated this product into my personal and professional lineup. I have been suggesting it to some of my clients. It's great for all types of hair, but it works especially well for natural hair. Also, it works well for all sorts of hair damage." — dcdaigle
$14.99 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A stain and odor remover because those messes and unpleasant smells left behind by your fur babies are no match for its cleaning powers.
Rocco & Roxie is is a family-owned small business that sells all sorts of great pet products like collars and leashes, shampoos, and small-batch treats!

Promising review: "I'm not going to lie, this stuff is significantly more expensive than most other available carpet sprays. You could probably buy four or five bottles of Febreze for the cost of this stuff, but the competition won't work nearly as well as Rocco & Roxie. This stuff is AMAZING." —Brian

Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
$19.97 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
An oil-based nail and cuticle care solution that strengthens and hydrates nails
Promising review: "OMG this is the real deal. I applied it to my nails and cuticles. It worked and now my awful cuticles are gone. Before they looked dry and no matter what I did, lotion several times a day, it didn’t work. But with one application of this oil and my nails look so fresh, clean, and not flaky at all!! Love!!" — W. Mills
$8.50 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A mold and mildew removal spray that requires no scrubbing
Promising review: "I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." — John Werner
$16.99+ at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A liquid exfoliant that loosens dead skin cells, unclogs pores and smooths texture
Promising review: "I have every skin issue you can think of. Rosacea, acne (hormonal, cystic, whiteheads, blackheads), dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness, all of it. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. I’ve had many procedures, many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS! This was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars, I would. It has seriously changed my life!" — hc
$13+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A pumice cleaning stone that's effective stubborn stains
It's over 40% denser than similar products so it has a longer life. The handle allows you to keep your hands clean while cleaning the toilet. It removes calcium, lime, and hard-water stains using gentle abrasive action, and cleans porcelain fixtures, hard-water stains, pool tile, toilet bowls, barbecues, steel, and stone.

Promising review: "I have a 19-year-old bathroom toilet that had accumulated some nasty stains over time, and regular toilet brushes and cleaning products just would not remove them. I decided to try this pumice stone, and it worked like a charm! Given the nature and severity of the stains, it required some elbow grease. But 10 minutes later, I have a new-looking bowl, and I see no signs of scratching." — Happy Retiree
$11.99 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A cooktop cleaning kit that targets grease, stains, burnt-on food and more
Comes with a 10-ounce bottle of cooktop cleaner, a cleaning pad, and a scraper. It helps to clean grease, stains, and remove burnt and baked-on deposits.

Promising review: "I had tried four different cleaners before discovering this one and I wish I would have found it sooner! All of that caked-on liquid that runs out of the pans and burns into the stovetop while you’re cooking?? This removes all of it. It doesn’t scratch your glass top stovetop and it leaves it looking brand new. I won’t ever buy another cleaner — this is it for me!" — Christine
$13.19 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A pre-filled jewelry cleaning pen and brush
Promising review: "This product worked amazingly well and I’m very pleased with the results. My diamonds look brighter, clearer, and like they just got professionally cleaned. Don’t delay, just buy it. I wish I had sooner! The diamonds actually look like a better quality. I’m buying for everyone I know that loves their jewelry like I do." — SanDiegoPanda
$8.03 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A lightweight snail essence that nourishes, hydrates and comforts skin
Promising review: "I swear by this! I use it everyday. Whatever other essence I use, I always go back to this. It's one of the biggest credits to brightening my skin, improving my texture, and keeping my acne at bay. I use it as the step before my serums and lotions. This is fragrance-free and great for all skin types." — Nusrat Sultana
$15.98 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A natural and effective carpet cleaning solution
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business and sells home cleaning products. This stuff both cleans AND deodorizes carpets. It can be used in pretty much all machines — Hoover, Bissell, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, Carpet Express. The solution works on all water-safe surfaces like carpets, rugs, furniture, and automobiles. Plus, it's biodegradable and nontoxic.

Promising review: "This works like a dream. I have light beige carpets, and this gets all the dirt and stains right out." — Karen M.
$19.99 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A hairbrush cleaning tool
Promising review: "When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." — HeartsofHavoc
$10.95 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A multi-fabric cleaner
Promising review: “I just got a brand-new mattress and my cat got locked in my room and peed on my mattress in two places, leaving two big yellow SMELLY stains! I was worried about finding a product that would be OK on my pillow top mattress. I was skeptical at first with the product being so cheap but the reviews had me sold! I sprayed it on my mattress liberally and waited five minutes as instructed. It says to blot but with my stains I scrubbed and was amazed when the stain started to disappear. I repeated one time and I honestly can’t locate where the stains used to be! Super impressed! Like others I also really appreciated the nice fragrance! Didn’t smell like chemicals at all!” — Hailey Brown
$4.32 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A hard-water stain remover
This helps eliminate hard water stains, rust, and limescale from things like shower doors, shower stalls, shower glass, windshields, windows, glass, barbecues, chrome, tile, toilets, granite, steel, fiberglass, pools, bath tubs, sinks, granite, marble, chrome, boats, autos, brass, stone, metals, porcelain, brass, aluminum, stainless steel, hard vinyl, and more.

Promising review: "When we moved into our new place the shower doors looked like they had never been cleaned before. I tried at least 10 different products and methods to remove the hard water spots but nothing even made a dent. Bio Clean, however, was like a magic eraser! I scrubbed each door for about 10 minutes and it was incredible! I’ve never written a cleaning product review before but this one is worth every penny." — Shane B
$17.77 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A power scrubbing cleaning kit with drill attachments
Comes with three different sizes and shapes of brushes. The bristles won't scratch and are good to use on tubs, sinks, baseboards, fiberglass shower enclosures, shower door tracks, and porcelain.

Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, so I was hand scrubbing it for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower, it took five minutes AND it scrubbed my shower cleaner than it has been in years. In the corners, the floor, the glass door, everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." — Terry
$16.95 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A portable carpet and upholstery cleaner that boasts strong spray and suction
Promising review: "My daughter is queen of spilling juice on her bed and I never fully realized the damage/dirt it was causing. My sister bought this and I decided to try and it is worth every single penny!! I sprayed the bed down with the machine and I left for about five minutes, came back, and began to actually do the suction. It took about 15 minutes to finish but some lighter stains disappeared right away — no scrubbing needed." — Amazon customer
$109 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A 20-pack of pre-soaked pads that absorb stains from carpet
Promising review: "These things are AMAZING. They are magical. If you have a pet who has accidents in the house, these are a MUST-HAVE. After your pet has an accident, all you need to do is open up the packet, place the pad on the accident spot, and then step on the pad to release the magic formula. Leave it there for at least half an hour or up to 24 hours. Why the discrepancy, you might be asking? Because these pads work on DRIED STAINS. Holla!!!! My puppy has been driving me bonkers with accidents in the house, but I don't sweat it anymore thanks to these pads. They are seriously miracle-workers, and I will always have a supply of them in my house going forward." — Lisa Koivu
$27.48 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A 2-pack of a classic soft cleanser that works on a wide variety of surfaces
For those who are fans of the Bar Keepers Friend Classic Cleanser and Polish, this delivers the same results, but in a pre-mixed formula to make for a quicker clean. It works well against rust stains, tarnish, mineral deposits, soap scum, and indoor and outdoor grime, and is especially good on the following surfaces: stainless steel, brass, bronze, copper alloys, aluminum, ceramic, porcelain, glass, Corian. Recommended to use in the kitchen (sinks, cookware, stove cooktops and exteriors, oven door windows, non-stone countertops, and plates to buff out knife marks), bathroom (sinks, bathtubs, showers, faucets, toilets, tile, and grout), and outdoors (rust stains, grills, vehicles, siding, and sporting equipment).

Promising review: "I was so bummed when I scratched up my pretty white sink with pots and pans. I thought I'd need to have it replaced or try to sand it and refinish it somehow, but I bought this stuff as a last ditch effort to fix it myself. It takes some elbow grease to make them go away, the scratches don't just wipe off. But if you scrub at them for a few minutes they melt away pretty quickly. After two rounds my sink looks nearly brand-new again. It also worked on a few mineral stains in my bathtub that I thought were permanent after soft scrub failed to remove them. Again, a little of this stuff, the scrubby side of a blue sponge, a little bit of effort and they were gone!" — Dan Borden
$17.99 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A rust stain removering spray
It comes in an easy-to-use trigger spray and is ideal for cleaning bathtubs, showers, toilets, colorfast fabrics, vertical surfaces, and hard-to-reach spots. Plus, it's non-abrasive, and made with non-hydrofluoric acid based formula which is safer than other similar liquid rust stain removers.

Promising review: "Holy wizardry! Seriously it was more work to clean the mirror over the vanity than use this product. With almost no effort, this made my dark orange, iron-water shower stall white again. I definitely suggest wearing a mask or bandana and running the ventilation fan if spraying in an enclosed area. Great product!" — Jessica B
$11.58 at Amazon
29
Humble Suds / Etsy
An organic conditioning balm that restores leather and wood
Humble Suds is a small biz based in Denver, Colorado that sells plant-based cleaning products.

Promising review: "I was ready to buy a new leather living room set since my current one was weathered and scratched by the cat. Decided to try this product after seeing it on Google and it revived my furniture like I never would've imagined!! Love that it is natural and safe for a curious cat!! Five stars!!" — Shannon M. Campbell
$19.55 at Etsy
30
www.amazon.com
A pack of 20 gentle cleaning sponges that target stains in one wipe
Promising review: "I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty and these cut right through it. They work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!" — Keisha Marie
$11.95 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A box of OxiClean versatile stain remover
Promising review: "This works so well as a stain remover and is so easy to use! Just throw it in the washer with laundry detergent and the stains disappear! As the mother of an infant son who is constantly spitting up, I couldn't be happier with the convenience and effectiveness of this product." — Lindsey Jebb
$14.36 at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
A set of four fasteners that keep bed sheets in place
Available in three colors and two lengths.

Promising review: "I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets and with queen sheets I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." —TinkerbellAPixie
$12.99 at Amazon
