27 Things You’ll Want If A Clean Home Is Your Love Language

A robot vacuum

Keep the mess under control without ever lifting a finger. OK, I lied. You will have to press some buttons on the remote control, but you'll no longer have to spend a good portion of your weekend manually vacuuming up mountains of dirt, dust and pet fur.I am a NEAT FREAK! I love to clean. I literally clean my house daily. It can’t be clean enough. I have a two-story, three-bedroom three-bathroom house with two dogs. This vacuum cleans all of it!It goes over all my rugs and hardwood floors, and it goes in the bathrooms and closets and under all the furniture. Once in awhile it gets caught in the wires underneath my TV but most of the time it is able to get itself out of it.This is worth every penny! It’s easy to set up, and easy to clean after each use.Since I’ve had mine, I’ve literally gotten five friends to buy one and they all love it too." -- Shannon