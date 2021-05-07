HuffPost Finds

27 Things You’ll Want If A Clean Home Is Your Love Language

Gifts are whatever but a sparkly clean home with everything in its place = true love.
By Melanie Aman, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

A bouquet of roses is a sweet gesture and a heart-shaped box of chocolates is nice, but you know what’s even more romantic? Living in a home that’s clean and organized. When belongings are in their rightful place and the countertops shine brighter than the stars in the sky, it can be hard not to swoon. If you can relate, then you’ll want to check out these cleaning and organization products ASAP. Love is in the air!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray
Soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe. Rinse it clean the next day, and you'll be amazed to see those hard water stains on your shower door are -- poof! -- gone.

Promising review: "Does a FANTASTIC job if used regularly. I love this product. I hate cleaning tubs. This product has made our tubs look new. I don't use it every shower... every third. Just spray down everything after the shower, and forget about it. You DO need to rinse tub before next shower due to product making it slick. The fumes of other cleaners always messed with my asthma. I have noticed that for some reason with this one, I sneeze twice, because I have to spray shower doors while I'm still in the shower... but it never affects my lungs. I would recommend this to EVERYONE!" -- Angela Gillaird

Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
2
A two-tier no-drill corner shower caddy
You'll want this if you're tired of playing Tetris with your toiletries on the ledge of your shower.

Promising review: "I have a lot — and I mean a lot — of body washes. The thing that annoys me is that I have nowhere to set my shampoo, conditioner, and body wash bottles. I didn't have any ledge in my shower so I decided to purchase a shower shelf. I must say, this shelf is everything to me. I like how easy it is to set up and how sturdy it is. I was very nervous setting anything on a shelf that is attached on suction cups but these suction cups are very powerful, even with the humidity of the shower. I have taken a shower every day since I installed this shelf on my wall and still holds up... Because it's made with a durable aluminum, you don't have to worry about rust, which was something I worry when being around water. -- Adam Lopez

Get it from Amazon for $21.95.
3
A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp
This will polish your toilet with each flush. The stamp releases the cleaning gel, which foams and cleans your toilet.

Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." -- Janet

Get it from Amazon for $3.97.
4
A pumice cleaning stone
Power through tough rust, lime, and calcium streaks that have retired many a toilet scrubbing brush. Give your tired arms a break and let this little guy rub away discoloration with ease. This nontoxic cleaner is tough on dirt but gentle on porcelain so you can sit atop the glistening throne you deserve.

Promising review: "I have very hard water that leaves hard-water buildup and nasty stains. It’s embarrassing to have guests over because the toilets are so gross! I have tried so many products and cleaning solutions — from natural essential oils to harsh chemicals so strong I was lightheaded for the rest of the day. Well, I tried out this pumice stone after reading about it in a BuzzFeed article, and honestly the hype is real! It does take some elbow grease, but... I didn’t break a sweat! The stone does get used up, but I think this one should last me a couple years at least. So if you have embarrassing toilets, try this!" -- Stephanie Ray

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
5
An eco-friendly hard water stain-remover
It'll defeat stubborn soap scum and residue that's bested all other attempts to scrub it away. It's biodegradable so the scent won't singe your nose hairs and make you gag, plus it's safe enough to use on just about anything, including shower glass, tile, granite, stainless steel, marble, brass and porcelain.

Promising review: "I honestly only bought this product because of the money-back guarantee, thinking that there was no way anything would rid me of the hard water stains on the glass shower doors that I inherited from a former tenant. I had tried lemon juice, vinegar, baking soda, toilet bowl cleaner, a headlight-cleaning kit and even a professional strength cleaning acid, combined with hours of scrubbing by hand and finally with an oscillating scrub attachment for my power drill. I'm not saying that this product works quickly, but that fact that it works at all has me overjoyed! ...I am so relieved that I will soon be rid of these embarrassing stains. Very happy with this product and can't wait to tackle the rest of the shower!" -- Emmy

Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
6
A mold and mildew remover
Set it, forget it and come back in a few hours to see grout that looks like new. I'm talking basically every speck of black mold is gone! *Cues up "Do You Believe in Magic"*

Promising review: "You guys. I’m embarrassed to even show you this. The grout around our tub was DISGUSTING. It was never caulked right and it got gross very quickly. I would scrub. The cleaning lady would scrub. It would get worse. Well, I came across this in a BuzzFeed list, and this stuff made me curious. I don’t know why it doesn’t have 10,000 good reviews. Seriously. All I did was squeeze it on and walk away. I let it sit overnight. Check this out. Buy it. Like today." -- KarynB

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
7
A power scrubber
It's basically an electric toothbrush, but for cleaning tile grout and hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. This is gonna save you so much time and effort.

Promising review: "This is so much easier than using the toothbrush when trying to really scrub grout or around the sink, etc. This little thing is pretty powerful; I was really surprised at how fast it rotates! This is one of the most helpful cleaning tools I have ever owned. A real time- and energy-saver!" -- Sissy39

Get it from Amazon for $19.62.
8
A plant-based stainless-steel cleaner and polish
You'll want this if your fridge has been covered in smudges and fingerprints for so long that you've forgotten how beautiful and shiny it once was. Reviewers say it helps keep your surfaces smudge free for longer, meaning less cleaning for you!

Promising review: "This is hands-down the only product that has ever perfectly cleaned my stainless steel appliances. It deserves 10 stars because nothing else comes close to removing streaks and toddler finger prints as easily and completely as this. I have tried for years to get my appliances to look like new. Everyone who has stainless should own this." -- Danielle

Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
9
A robot vacuum
Keep the mess under control without ever lifting a finger. OK, I lied. You will have to press some buttons on the remote control, but you'll no longer have to spend a good portion of your weekend manually vacuuming up mountains of dirt, dust and pet fur.

Promising review: I am a NEAT FREAK! I love to clean. I literally clean my house daily. It can’t be clean enough. I have a two-story, three-bedroom three-bathroom house with two dogs. This vacuum cleans all of it! This gadget is legit like a little human vacuuming your floors, but super throughly. It goes over all my rugs and hardwood floors, and it goes in the bathrooms and closets and under all the furniture. Once in awhile it gets caught in the wires underneath my TV but most of the time it is able to get itself out of it. It’s quiet. My dogs barely even notice it. This is worth every penny! It’s easy to set up, and easy to clean after each use. It does all the hard work for you. Since I’ve had mine, I’ve literally gotten five friends to buy one and they all love it too." -- Shannon

Get it from Amazon for $219.99 (available in two colors).
10
A 15-piece set of airtight food containers
It's perfect for helping you achieve a pantry that looks like Clea and Joanna from The Home Edit stopped by. Sure, pasta is great and all but aren't you tired of buying boxes of spaghetti only to realize you had an unopened box shoved in the back of your cupboard? This'll help you figure out what you do and don't have at a glance.

Promising review: "I ordered this set to continue on the road to an organized pantry. There are enough containers and enough variety of sizes to make me happy. I have stored pastas and noodles, dried beans, rice, sugar, instant mashed potatoes, crackers, etc. When I open a box of something, I put whatever is unused into one of the containers and feel very secure that the contents will be fresh and protected from any possible insect problem." -- R M

Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in four lid colors).
11
A bottle of hard water booster powder
Because your dishes are looking cloudy and you want them to look nice and shiny.

Promising review: "I could not get my flatware to come out clean from the dishwasher and I wondered if it was the hard water. I was using up to three soap blocks in each load with only partial improvement. I used this the first time and voilà! Perfectly clean flatware for the first time. I LOVE this!" -- Susan A

Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
12
A gel dust cleaner
Say goodbye to that annoying crumb that's stuck between your R and T keys. Smushing this lemon-scented slime on your keyboard is weirdly soothing, and the end result is dust-free keys.

Promising review: "I was skeptical at first. I was afraid my keyboard would be all gummed up with yellow slime! What happened was the opposite. It cleaned it as good as new. Got all those dog hairs between the keys! No smell lingering on keyboard or my hands. No sign I even used it except a clean keyboard. Kind of fun to play with too; you can squeeze it between your fingers!" -- ZZZZZZ

Get it from Amazon for $5.94.
13
A set of grocery organizers
You'll want these if you've lost many, many ingredients over the years in the black hole that is your fridge. Create a designated space for your foods and you'll never spend 15 minutes rummaging through every drawer trying to find the jar of sour cream you're 1,000% sure you bought for taco night.

Promising review: "These are so helpful if your fridge is cluttered. I bought these for my mom who is an extremely cluttered person. I love her to death, but she is not an organized person. Her fridge used to look wild. There would be food piled on top of food, and small jars and containers EVERYWHERE. I bought her these to help her organize everything. Now she can see what she has and everything has a place. Thank you for making something like this to help those that are so cluttered." -- MioRioZio

Get a set of six from Amazon for $26.99.
14
A heavy duty pan organizer
This can accommodate all of your pans — including heavy cast-iron skillets and Dutch ovens.

Promising review: "I have owned multilevel pan storage rack in the past, however this is by far the most solid and well made one I have ever seen. Most are just wire hardly thicker than a coat hanger but this one is over a quarter-inch of solid steel with an enameled coating to protect your pans. The spacing between each level is wider than average to accommodate almost any frying pan I've seen. And unlike any similar product I've seen it can be fastened down to the cabinet bottom so the whole thing doesn't move or tip over when you remove a pan. And the fasteners are included." -- PhotoGraphics

Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in six colors).
15
An 18-inch over-the-door rack
Perfect for anyone who's lacking in shelf space. This'll add some much-needed storage in your pantry, kitchen, bathroom, garage -- you name it!

Promising review: "I love this door organizer!!! I used Command strip hooks (the ones with the metal hook but plastic back) to keep the organizer extra stable. I used the bottom shelf to store my plastic wrap, foil, wax paper, and more, so if you're not needing storage for these, you should be able to use all the shelves. This organizer has really helped alleviate my pantry clutter! I highly recommend this item!!!" -- Super Momx2

Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in two sizes).
16
A flexible silicone kitchen sink organizer
It'll neatly hold your sponge, dish soap, hand soap and more. And it wipes clean since it's made of silicone so you don't have to worry about yucky mold and mildew.

Promising review: "My wife and I both like to keep the kitchen counter clean and clutter-free. Unfortunately, you need a convenient spot for those extra 'crucial' items that you frequently use like a scrubber, drain plug, hand soap, etc. One night she handed me her phone and told me she bought this item for our counter. I thought it would be a flimsy piece of crap. But it’s not flimsy. More like pliable and sturdy. It works great, blends in with the counter, and cleans up nice. My wife was right... again." -- AbiNormal

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
17
A space-saving hanger organizer
Because you're an adult and you 100% cannot have a jumbled bin of hangers.

Promising review: "We just moved from a two-bed to a one-bed and are trying to squeeze everything in. Anxiety is at a full-time high with all the clutter but this product helped us organize our closet while freeing up hanging space! No more random hangers here, there, and everywhere, tangled up and cluttering a room. It was SO simple to assemble. Took me maybe five minutes (tops)." -- Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $20.63.
18
A pack of stain-removing pads
Clean up pet accidents, blood, wine, mud, soda -- you name it -- instead of smushing it into the carpet even more with a paper towel. Just stomp on the pad to activate its cleaning powers; let it sit and remove it hours later to a stain-free and fresh-smelling carpet.

Promising review: "WOW were we impressed! On two occasions over the last three months, our sweet dog ate grass outside and then proceeded to vomit in two different locations on relatively new carpet. We cleaned the best we could but two dark round spots remained. We tried the standard carpet sprays to no avail (actually seemed to make them worst). The spots were embarrassing to see, but decided to wait until holiday traffic was over before scheduling full carpet clean. As soon as these arrived, we put them on spots (yes, I know you are supposed to test), stomped on them and set the timer. Lifted the pads in 30 minutes and the whole stains had transferred to the pads, carpet looked clean as can be. Highly recommend for any dog owner with a dog who isn't trained to vomit outside." -- Eileen Marie

Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $24.99.
19
A pack of hanging vacuum bags
Take up a fraction of your closet space with these bags. And you can do it with clothes on the hanger instead of trying to fold and smush them into a regular vacuum bag.

Promising review: "Bought these storage bags two weeks ago to pack my winter clothes for summer, and they did the job perfectly. They are large and sturdy. I like its five-hook design. I can store five women's jackets or four big men's jackets in ONE bag. The long bags also fit my dresses. The biggest reason I bought these bags is that I do not need to fold my seasonal clothes; just hang, zip, vacuum, done! Super convenient. Extremely happy with this space bags. I will definitely order more!" -- Jia Yan

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $35.99.
20
A rolling under-bed cart
It'll help you maximize storage space and conceal all the bits and bobs that need hiding. You could probably even use it under your couch depending on how much space there is between the base and the floor.

Promising review: "Easy to build after you figure out which way the hooks go. Pay attention to the direction of the hooks on the picture; then it'll be easy and quick to assemble. I use it on carpet under my bed and my shoes are more organized. I like this way better than the cloth material shoe rack." -- Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $21.65.
21
A pack of shelf dividers
Organize your clothes into neat and distinct piles. These dividers provide stability for soft clothes that tend to fall over into one big pile of mess.

Promising review: "These work great! They work so well I installed them and forgot them. My bureau is pretty deep and my clothes would all fall on top of each other and become a big mess. Now I'm pretty organized with my T-shirts." -- Pathfndr

Get a set of two from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in two colors).
22
A durable folding board
It'll fold your shirts and sweaters so neatly that you'll get joy out of opening and closing your drawers and seeing everything look so organized. Plus, the uniform fold will allow you to fit as many tops as possible in your drawers.

Promising review: "My first reaction was 'Why did I buy this?' Then I gave it a try with a couple shirts I had just washed, and next thing you know I simply had to do my entire drawer! Everything folds so pretty, neat and easy. I still couldn't believe it, so I ended up organizing our bedsheets and towels. I am amazed at how much of a game-changer this is. A must-try! I'm in love with how beautiful it left my clothes." -- Jesus Antonio Vedia

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
23
A set of stainless steel S-shaped hangers
Because you can basically only fit like three pairs of pants in your drawer before you're out of room. These maximize hanging space so you can store all your pants (or towels, or anything else really) neatly in the closet and use the valuable drawer space for other clothes.

Promising review: "A strong and durable hanger. These look like they will last for a while. I was looking for a way to save closet space and to make storing pants better, and this is it! Also useful for color organizing." -- Taylor Richardson

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $19.99.
24
A kitchen baker's rack
Organize the clutter on your countertop and make your kitchen more usable. This has plenty of storage space for all the small appliances you love but don't use that often (looking at you, pasta maker!), as well as hooks for hanging pots and pans. You can even use the wood top as extra prep space!

Promising review: "Fits perfectly in corner of my kitchen. Holds all my small and not-so-small appliances that were cluttering my counter space. I like the top shelf and the hooks. I’m using the hooks for potholders and the top shelf for a few seasonal knickknacks that I’ll switch out. I purchased additional hooks that I hang on the side and use for my keys. I also bought some shelf liner, which makes it easy to remove and replace the appliances without them getting snagged on the open shelves. It went together fairly easy. It’s heavy and sturdy. Lots of space on this basic kitchen organizer and I consider it an excellent purchase!" -- JoLi

Get it from Amazon for $89.44.
25
A rose gold desk organizing set
A five-piece desk organizer set
You need this if you're done scrambling to find a pen anytime your boss says something important in a meeting. It comes with a pencil cup holder, a letter sorter, a letter tray, a hanging file organizer and a sticky note holder.

Promising review: "I got tired of stacking papers and folders on top of a horizontal tray on my desk. The basket can hold file folders with tabs, which makes important papers easy to organize and find. No more piles upon piles. The tray is for my to-do items. I find myself leaving work on time and not staying late to clean up my desk. I have embellished some of the items with fake rhinestones and have received many compliments on the ensemble." -- Kathy

Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in four colors).
26
A set of adjustable shelves
Prevent clutter from taking over every inch of space on your desk.

Promising review: "The design is sleek and minimalist. I'm prone to clutter, so this shelf gives me a place to put things intentionally so that I don't get overwhelmed in my workspace. I also like that it only took about 10 minutes to fully assemble. If you've ever made your own IKEA furniture before, no need to fear; you'll do fine." -- Mary Anne Layus

Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in three colors).
27
A set of sticky notes
Perfect for anyone who needs to write something down in order to retain the information or remember their to-dos, as well as Type A folks who need to color code their work.

Promising review: "This is a great little set! The various sized sticky notes come in a neatly bound hardcover book that fits perfectly in the pocket of my daily planner. The pens are equally good, especially for the price. If you’re like me and perhaps a little particular when it comes to organization and color coding, don’t hesitate to purchase these. The set of 12 vibrantly colored pens fit nicely inside an empty extra sleeve pocket in my A5 planner. Because they’re so compact, I did have a little trouble getting the caps off at first (weak hands), but with use, it’s much easier." -- Breezy McD

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
