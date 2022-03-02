Shopping

Get Your House In Order With These Organizational, Storage And Cleaning Items From Amazon

Tackle your spring cleaning with these handy tools and products from Amazon.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Susumu Yoshioka via Getty Images

March is here and you know what that means: it’s time to give our homes a much-needed spring cleaning. Depending on your vibe, this may either sound like an exciting activity or a daunting task. Either way, we’ve got you covered with must-have organization, storage and cleaning products from Amazon.

You can give your home the refresh it needs with just a few helpful products that will help to reframe the look and feel of your home. Something as simple as a drawer organizer can declutter your space as well as your mind, and help things stay nice and tidy even as the months roll by.

Amazon is jam-packed with these handy types of items that make closet storage a breeze, bathroom organization seem like a no-brainer and cleaning feel satisfying instead of like a chore. Whether you’re looking to tidy up a specific area of your home or need some overall spring refresh inspiration, we’ve got you covered.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A set of 14 silicone stretch lids
You'll never find yourself scrambling for food storage options again with this set of flexible silicone lids from Longzon. They're compatible with just about everything under the sun: pots, bowls, jars and more.
Get it from Amazon for $16.95.Get it from Amazon for $16.96.
2
Amazon
An underwear drawer divider
Keep your undies nice and tidy with these Simple Houseware organizers. They're made of soft non-woven fabric and the set includes four bins: one with six cells, one with eight cells, one with seven cells and one with 24 cells.
Get it from Amazon for $15.97.
3
Amazon
A set of amber soap and lotion dispensers
How elegant are these vintage-style liquid soap and lotion dispensers? They're much better than the everyday plastic we usually keep by the sink. They're made of durable thick glass with a stainless steel dispenser top. Best of all, they're dishwasher-safe and reusable, making them a wonderful investment that is both practical and stylish.
Get them from Amazon for $15.99.
4
Amazon
A set of floating shelves
Add these cute floating shelves to your bathroom or kitchen. They're easy to install and come in a variety of different finishes so you can find the one that best fits your aesthetic. They'll elevate your space while also providing storage.
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
5
Amazon
An over-the-door pocket organizer
Simple Houseware's hanging storage pockets have clear windows so you can see what's stored inside. It's perfect for medications, toys, toiletries, diapers, accessories and so much more.
Get it from Amazon for $16.97.
6
Amazon
A magnetic fridge rack
This stylish kitchen caddy makes kitchen organization a breeze. You can use it to store spices, paper towels and much more. It comes with five extra hooks so you can customize it yourself and has powerful magnets that stick it to your refrigerator.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
7
Amazon
A hanging closet organizer shelf
If you don't have enough drawer space, make some in your closet with this three-shelf hanging closet organizer. It's collapsible, which makes it portable, and has durable, removable boards that enhance weight capacity.
Get it from Amazon for $12.49.
8
Amazon
A set of pants hangers
Tidy up the closet by picking up these pants and scarf hangers. They make it easy to have multiple items on a single hanger, saving space in your closet and making them easier to access.
Get it from Amazon for $18.05.
9
Amazon
A set of silicone ice cube trays
Upgrade your ice cube tray situation with this Run Helix three-pack of easy-release, flexible ice cube molds. They're BPA-free and great for ice, whiskey, baby food and more.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10
Amazon
A shoe rack
Put an end to the shoe pile with this Simple Houseware three-tier shoe rack. It's an easy and low-profile way to stop clutter without creating an eyesore. Keep it by the front door or tuck it in a coat closet.
Get it from Amazon for $21.97.
11
Amazon
An under-the-sink organizer
Use this bathroom organizer to store cleaning supplies or other bathroom and kitchen items. The Nordic design is aesthetically pleasing enough to leave it out on display, or you can tuck it under the sink to hide cleaning supplies.
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
12
Amazon
A set of Swedish dishcloths
Made of cellulose and cotton, these Swedish Wholesale dishcloths are reusable, super-absorbent towels for wiping down the kitchen. They're eco-friendly and can easily be cleaned in the washing machine or even dishwasher. You'll cut back on your paper towel use and keep your space nice and tidy.
Get them from Amazon for $16.95.
13
Amazon
Stasher silicone food bags
Get rid of the mess of plastic baggies and upgrade your snack and food storage system to these silicone Stasher bags. They're functional, self-sealing and reusable alternatives to single-use plastics. As if that weren't enough, they come in a range of sizes and adorable colors and are microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Stasher bags have zero BPA, no PVC and no latex.
Get it from Amazon for $20.95.
14
Amazon
A dish towel holder
Kes Store's towel holders are as cute as they are practical. They're made of stainless steel to protect against rust and corrosion, making them perfect for kitchen or bathroom. They come with a strong, waterproof adhesive so you don't have to worry about nailing or drilling.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
15
Sephora
A storage bag organizer for under the bed
Utilize your under-bed space with these low-profile bags. They slide easily on both carpet and flooring, with a sturdy handle on the side for sliding and carrying. They're made of durable waterproof canvas with a clear PVC top and dual-zippered to protect from moisture and dust.
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
16
Amazon
A set of nesting baskets
Stash away your clutter in these Honey-Can-Do nesting baskets. The water hyacinth weave adds a bit of interesting texture and has the benefit of being an eco-friendly natural material. They can be used in any room of the house: bathroom, kid's room, office, kitchen, lounge room and beyond.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
17
Amazon
A set of refrigerator organizer bins
Stock up on plastic organizer bins like these and keep your fridge, freezer, pantry and countertops nice and organized. They're ideal for fruits, veggies, yogurts, cheese, meat and dry goods as well. They're made of durable, food-safe, BPA-free shatter-resistant plastic and feature carry handles and a convenient non-slip texture.
Get it from Amazon for $28.99.
18
Amazon
A hair tool organizer
Keep your under-the-sink space tidy with this hair tool storage caddy. It's a multifunctional organizer with three different sections so you can store your styling tools as well as other bathroom necessities on the back of the door or mounted on the wall.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
19
Amazon
A microfiber duster
Uppercut's telescopic duster extends up to 100 inches long, and can clean everything thanks to an innovative split fiber technology. It absorbs dust, pollen and hair thanks to its fluffy microfiber top, without scratching walls or surfaces.
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
20
Amazon
Vacuum storage bags with a pump
Tuck away your winter coats with these compression bags by Amazon Basics. The inclusion of a handy pump makes it a breeze to store large garments and other household objects like linens and comforters in a fraction of the space.
Get a five-pack from Amazon for $15.11.
When you pull out all the measuring spoons at once — no shuffling or cursing necessary:

35 Clever Products Totally Worth The Room They'll Take Up In Your Junk Drawer

shoppingAmazonhomeSpring Cleaningstorage hacks

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

How To Read Your Paycheck To Make Sure It’s Correct

Food & Drink

Forget Perfect Family Meals: Ain’t No Shame In A Lazy Buttered-Noodle Dinner Game

Wellness

7 Tips Experts Swear By For Foot Pain

Relationships

How To Plan A Trip Or Dinner With Friends Of Different Income Levels

Wellness

There Are 3 Types Of Perfectionism. Which Category Are You?

Work/Life

Is It Better To Drink Coffee In The Morning Or Afternoon?

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix In March

Parenting

This Simple Technique Can Soothe Your Kid — And You — During A Tantrum

Home & Living

This Historical Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

5 New Things Experts Just Figured Out About COVID

Home & Living

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'A Madea Homecoming'

Shopping

46 Kitchen Essentials I Don't Understand How You've Lived Without

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That Dyson's Animal Vacuum Is Worth The Investment

Food & Drink

The 10 Most Popular Instagram Recipes From February

Shopping

Something Lurking In Your Bedroom Is Ruining Your Sleep. This $5 Solution Will Fix It.

Shopping

Get The $14 Heatless Curling Tool Sydney Sweeney's Character Used In 'Euphoria'

Shopping

Just 35 Things Under $50 You're Going To Want ... Like Immediately

Shopping

27 Things Pet Parents Say Are 'Must-Haves'

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Relationships

How To Maintain Your Friendships If You're Dealing With Anxiety Or Depression

Shopping

How Celebrity Stylist Zerina Akers Spends A Day Using Only Black-Owned Products

Shopping

8 Gender-Neutral Clothing Brands For Toddlers And Young Kids

Style & Beauty

'Slugging' Is Winter's Biggest Skin Care Trend. But Should You Be Doing It?

Shopping

Announcing HuffPost Readable: Come See March's First Book Club Pick

Travel

14 Travel Destinations Where You Can Learn More About Black History

Relationships

How To Actually Make Friends On Friendship Apps

Shopping

5 Electric Toothbrushes That Get An Insane Number Of 5-Star Reviews

Shopping

The Best Black-Owned Skin Care Products, According To Beauty Enthusiasts

Shopping

Queer Model Jazzmyne Jay On Stuff She Uses To Brighten Up Her Home

Wellness

6 Times 'Self-Love' Is Really Toxic Behavior In Disguise

Food & Drink

The 9 Best Vegetarian Meat Alternatives You Can Buy, According To Experts

Wellness

How To Find A Therapist Who Focuses On Asian American Mental Health

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In March

Wellness

6 Everyday Habits That Will Help You Poop On A Regular Schedule

Shopping

15 Bathroom Products That Make Cleaning Easy, Even If You're Lazy

Shopping

The Best Jogging Strollers, According To These Rave Amazon Reviews

Food & Drink

People Share How Drastically Breakfast Has Changed Since The Pandemic

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Parenting

2 Really Is A Lucky Number For One Baby Born In North Carolina

Home & Living

This Dating Reality Show Is The Top Series On Netflix Right Now