26 Cleaning Products Under $15 That'll Bring A Tear To Any Clean Freak's Eye

A handy brush that will scrub away at every nook and cranny of your utensils

"I recently bought a new set of knives and, even though they can go in the dishwasher, I wanted to wash them by hand so that they last longer. This is an excellent product. It allows me to wash my very sharp, new knives quickly and easily. I just put a drop of cleanser on the first knife I wash and then the soap stays in the brush while I wash many other knives! Because of the bristles on the brush, I can get even the crustiest of messes off of the knives. I just rinse the brush out when I am done and put it on the drying rack for the next use. I am very happy! No cutting hands here while washing knives!" — Erin O.