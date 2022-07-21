26 Cleaning Products Under $15 That'll Bring A Tear To Any Clean Freak's Eye

Popular products from this list:
A carpet cleaner to clean up everything from spaghetti mishaps to coffee spills in your car.
A stain remover in a squeezable gel formula that can cling onto awkward vertical and inclined surfaces and fit in tight spaces
A pack of cleaning tablets to clean your dishwasher for you
Promising review:
"After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500.
I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new.
Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" — Sheila
A pumice cleaning stone that'll cut through hard water rings and calcium buildup
Promising review:
"I'm so embarrassed to show how disgusting my toilets have been, but it's worth it for me to help anyone who has suffered as I have. We built our house and have lived in it 33 years. We dug a well and the water was beautiful, until air hit it. The copper, iron, and lime are all so high the chart doesn't even go that high. We have spent thousands on a huge filter that filters all the water coming into the house from the well. My toilets have been disgusting to me, though clean (as clean as I can get them). This pumice stone — HOLY MOLY — my toilets are clean!!!!!
I am totally amazed. It took about 30 minutes on each one. The stains are gone. THEY ARE GONE!!!!!!" — Libby Nance
A garbage disposal cleaner to help break down any food residue
Promising review:
"Seeing is believing. Not only does it do a great job, but you can see it happening. It doesn’t just mask the smell and leave a lemon scent like some products, it cleans too and looks fun. Idk. Blue foam comes out and that’s good enough for me." — sylvie yah
Promising review:
"I hardly leave reviews, but I had to leave one for this product. I just received this yesterday, applied it last night and this morning it’s like I have a brand new bathroom.
I’m embarrassed to show 'before' and 'after' photos cuz it was so nasty, no matter how hard we scrubbed the mildew wouldn’t go away. I almost cried when I saw my bathroom this mornings. Don’t hesitate, buy this now, you won’t regret it." — Bianca Green
A broom for pet and human hair so you can rake up everything that your vacuum can't reach
Promising review:
"I have two dogs — a terrier mix and a short-hair dachshund mix. I have a navy woven couch that LOVES my dachshund's fur. I have tried pretty much everything to get the fur out — traditional lint roller, those blue fuzzy lint rollers, special vacuum attachments, etc.
The terrier's fur comes out great with all of those options. The dachshund's fur, much like the dachshund herself, remains stubbornly on my couch. I got this product as the new 'let's see if it works' item of the month with low expectations. THE FUR ACTUALLY CAME OUT GUYS. It acts like a broom for my couch — sweeping the fur (with some elbow grease) basically onto the floor where I vacuum it up!
Give this a try if my story sounds pretty similar to yours!" — JT
A pack of washing machine cleaner tablets to banish odors and break down residue
Promising review:
"I never knew how tough it would be to clean my high-efficiency washer. It is a never-ending battle. Life is a little easier now that I can toss in a tab and have it do most of the work for me.
" — Maggie Dennis
Promising review:
"It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened!
As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I use it in my Bissell carpet cleaner
for some crazy good cleaning power. I’ve become that weird lady who goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." — L. Logan
A set of cleaning K-Cups that'll remove all of the built-up grime in your Keurig machine
Promising review:
"I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use… I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" — Corey West
A pair of fluffy slippers with microfiber mops on the soles
Promising review:
"So why do I like mopping slippers? I have a 2-year-old and they're great for mopping up little splashes. Drops of water from doing dishes and the extra padding is nice. No paper towels wasted and it's immediate. Plus these are cute. You have to have a sense of whimsy for this functional novelty item." — G. Kim
A makeup brush-cleaning shampoo for all of you who can't remember the last time you actually cleaned them
Promising review:
"Best, most affordable brush and sponge shampoo on the market! No joke, I have tried everything; even homemade hacks like dish detergent mixed with olive oil. Nothing works like this brush shampoo.
Don't waste your money on the Beauty Blender soap and other big-name brands." — Lily
A flexible coil brush so you can finally reach all the dust in your dryer vent
This is also great for cleaning your dryer's vents! Promising review
: "I use one in the dryer filter area and one under the refrigerator. They get dust I can't get any other way.
I gave five stars for durability even though I've had them for only a short time. They feel sturdy to last long enough for me." — ASF
A bathroom cleaner made with natural ingredients to leave your tiles shining
Promising review:
"I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. Came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower.
The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large." — Amber Erwin
A tub of cooktop wipes so you can easily swipe up any mess
Promising review:
"This product is amazing. I can't stand when after I am cooking how I always have oil stains and grease on my cooktop! But with one wipe I am able to now get everything off the stove. It is very convenient to be able to just use one wipe for everything!" — Debra E.
A bottle of Goo Gone foaming spray that's specifically designed to tackle grease
Promising review:
"Wow! A degreaser that actually works! I love the foam which starts to work immediately on my stove top as well as cookware and other kitchen surfaces." — P. Webb
A 20-pack of cleaning erasers that are more affordable than name brands
Promising review:
"These babies have transformed and reformed my slobby life. My dog sitter thought I got a new sink and fridge. I have never had more fun cleaning in my life — wait, I have never had any fun cleaning. But these magical creatures make it so freaking satisfying. No toxic stuff. No fumes. Just heavenly cleanliness." — Jimmy Jim Ereeno
A three-pronged duster to reach in between your blinds
The duster comes with five microfiber sleeves so you can take care of all your windows at once before giving the sleeves a good wash.Promising review:
"A super time saver. It legitimately used to take us hours to clean all the blinds. We can now do all the faux-wood Venetian blinds in the house in about one hour.
It's really nice that it comes with some spare cloths for it, and it's cheap enough to buy a whole additional set so we can make more than one kid do this chore at the same time." — R.D.
A pack of all-natural bottle cleaning tablets that'll help remove stains and odors
These are biodegradable and odor-free.Promising review:
"I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting HydroFlask coffee mug — I tried everything. A bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand-new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either.
I liked it so much I used it on another HydroFlask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." — Amazon customer
A pack of stainless steel wipes to tackle any pesky fingerprints
Promising review:
"I love this product! It is so easy and convenient to use. I can get by using only one or two of the wipes for all the appliances and stainless steel items in my kitchen. It removes all smudges and leaves a nice even shine everywhere." — Gloria S.
A nonabrasive, bleach-free cleaning and polishing powder you can sprinkle on everything from cookware, sinks, stoves, bathtubs and toilets
It'll remove rust, tarnish, stains, and mineral deposits from stainless steel, porcelain, ceramic, copper alloys, fiberglass, Corian, brass, bronze, chrome, and aluminum. Promising review:
"I bought this after seeing numerous recommendations, and after years of searing and occasionally burning things in my stainless pans, it was time to try to bring them to a better state. Not only did this easily scrub off the latest culinary leavings, it scrubbed off the years of buildup of oil, fat, cooking spray and whatever else that have been continually baked on in the oven, stove and dishwasher.
A little powder, a dash of water, a quick, light scrub, and...it's gone? How is that possible? What's in this stuff? I do not know, I do not care. After scrubbing my enamel stovetop in a fraction of the time with no scratches and better results, I became thoroughly convinced the contents of BKF is not of this realm. It's magic." — Bulb
Or! A bottle of Bar Keepers Friend soft cleanser that can remove tarnish, soap scum, rust and hard water deposits with ease
Read our review of the Bar Keepers Friend soft cleanser
.Promising review:
"Bar Keepers Friend should really be called 'Homeowner's Magician'! I purchased this cleanser in an attempt to revive our stainless steel knife set, which is a great moderately-priced set that has seen better days, and I'm extremely happy that I did. The cleanser not only took away the rust spots with minimal difficulty, but it returned them to their original luster!
After cleaning our knives, I gave it a shot on our porcelain sink, which I typically have to douse in bleach cleaner to remove the stains from, causing the entire kitchen to be filled with noxious fumes... and it worked beautifully! The stains came clean, and it made the sink look pretty enough to eat off of." — Kat Ferrari
A two-in-one ultra-slim brush and scraper perfect for getting dust out of your bathroom's vent
Promising review:
"Perfect little brush to get in the hard to clean areas. Used it in the tracks of an old pet door stuffed with dog hair and dander. Shocked at how much gunk came out with this brush. I like how the bristles are longer and can really reach into the nooks and crannies." — Island Girl
A descaling solution that'll break down all of the limescale buildup inside your electric kettle
Promising review:
"I had never even thought of descaling my 2-year-old Keurig before Amazon suggested it, but this stuff was cheap, I knew I was supposed to descale regularly, and I knew this kind of descaler wouldn't be as hard to rinse out as the smell of vinegar. I honestly wasn't expecting much, but the next morning it took much less time for the water to heat up and my coffee tasted twice as strong and rich as it did before descaling, which means the brewing temperature is higher now that the heating element isn't caked with mineral deposits.
Now I feel a little silly for drinking mediocre coffee for so long." — Lenore
A granite and stone cleaner that also kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria
Promising review:
"This is my go-to granite cleaner and I’ve tried a lot! Actually gets counters clean without a film or streak and not a lot of elbow grease." — Lori
A chainmail scrubber so you can effectively clean all of the burned-on grime on your cast-irons without removing the seasoning
Promising review:
"Prior to purchasing this, our cast-iron cleaning routine consisted of rinsing followed by a quick scrub using coarse sea salt and a paper towel. This gadget is great for a more thorough cleaning, especially on stubborn areas. It's very effective and cleaning is quite easy, requiring nothing more than a quick rinse.
The small ring attached to it is useful for hanging on a pot rack. Recommended." — Cooking the Books
A handy brush that will scrub away at every nook and cranny of your utensils
Promising review:
"I recently bought a new set of knives and, even though they can go in the dishwasher, I wanted to wash them by hand so that they last longer. This is an excellent product. It allows me to wash my very sharp, new knives quickly and easily. I just put a drop of cleanser on the first knife I wash and then the soap stays in the brush while I wash many other knives! Because of the bristles on the brush, I can get even the crustiest of messes off of the knives. I just rinse the brush out when I am done and put it on the drying rack for the next use. I am very happy! No cutting hands here while washing knives!" — Erin O.
A cleaning kit to make your ceramic cooktop look shiny and flawless
The kit comes with a bottle of cleaner, a cleaning pad and a heavy-duty scraper that are all designed to break down burnt-on foods and tough stains. Promising review:
"As soon as I used this stuff, I couldn't believe it! We had a new stove that I didn't clean for months and assumed the burnt pea juice (my enemy) would just be a new stain forever. However, after one application, it was basically gone.
I used the scraper that came with it and did one more small application on just that spot, and it was gone! Every time I use this it looks like my stove could be brand-new." — Christi