35 Cleaning Products So Easy To Use You’ll Be Mad You Didn’t Buy Them Earlier

A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller that is deeply beloved by pet owners
"I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." — Joanne Ertel
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can quite literally "set and forget" to maintain its cleanliness over time
"This stuff is a lifesaver. Life is tremendously busy with kids and cleaning the shower is at the bottom of the list. I bought this due to pure frustration and disgust of my shower and it has turned it around in a weekend. You literally spray it and forget it and just with that little effort, I have a clean shower!! Also great for glass doors. It cleaned everything! Love it!" — Amanda Nichols
A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods you can simply put through a cycle on the machine to clean
"These cleaning K-Cups work like magic. So easy a monkey can do it, LOL. No bad smell when cleaning. Coffee tasted great after using one of these cleaning cups." — KIMBERLY R.
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner that has a *MAJOR* fan following of parents and pet owners
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula
, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99
!
: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it. Looked for it online, and on Walmart they were about 150 dollars for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it! Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" — Carlos
A pack of foaming garbage disposal cleaner
You plop it into your sink, run a little water on, and let its blue magic fizz its way up to the top while clearing out all the gunk from your culinary adventures in one go.
"These are amazing! I was skeptical at first but I followed the directions (which are super easy) and was grossed out and satisfied at the same time to see the gunk that was removed. You put the entire packet down your disposal (I read that twice too) and magic happens in under two minutes! That is what I call powerful and successful cleaning! The scent is super clean and light with a hint of lemon. These will definitely be a cleaning staple for me." — KPITT
A soap pump dispenser that deserves an award for making life a little bit easier
"I first saw this on TikTok and I wanted it immediately. This makes washing dishes easier and faster. All you have to do is give it a pump or two and you’re good to go. It's 5/5 stars for me." — Sal
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll suck the gunk on your floors right up
"Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." — Amazon customer
An MVP-worthy pet urine stain-removing spray that instantly tackles both old and new stains
Rocco & Roxie Supply Company is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks, and pet accessories.
"I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There’s tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best. I cringed paying the $20 for it when others are between $5–$10, but I have NO ISSUES paying now. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not housebroken and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen, which means I have lots of accidents. I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes then wipe it up with a hand towel. Then I put a larger towel on top of it if it’s in a high-traffic area until it’s completely dry. It’s taken out every stain, and more importantly the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product. I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" —Shelley
A jewelry-cleaning stick with cleansing solution on a brush designed specifically to get in the nooks and crannies of your jewelry
"My engagement ring had gotten really dull over time. I hadn't even really realized until I came across a picture of when I first got it and noticed it didn't sparkle anymore at all. Which was what I had loved so much. I tried EVERYTHING. Soaps, soaking it in baking soda and a little vinegar and dish soap, rinsing it, etc. and nothing was working. This cleaned it up immediately and completely restored it to its former super-sparkly glory! It gets into all the little crevices and clears away all the fogginess. Will definitely purchase again and again!" — Sheila
An EasyWring microfiber spin mop, aka the MVP of CleanTok
This mop is machine washable and has an automatic wringer so there are no hands involved, is designed to reach into deep corners for a thorough clean, and is made with a fabric so effective that — gasp — you don't even need chemical cleaners. You can just get the dirt and grime up with water.
"I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" — Molly
The Pink Stuff's Miracle multipurpose cleaner spray
This version is especially handy for large surface areas like counters, walls, bathtubs, and floors, so you can go ham with the spray and lift it all up in one go.
"Glad I found this product on TikTok. Does 95%–100% of the job in seconds! Definitely worth the money." — Mother of 4
An all-purpose car upholstery cleaner so you can go ham on the interior of your car
"Works great! I saw a video for this product on TikTok, and knew that I needed it in my life. I love it, and it helps keep my new car looking clean and new!" — Alison Crawford
Plus a spray-on interior cleaner and protectant so not only can you restore your car to its former glory, but it'll also protect against fading from UV rays
"This does exactly what I wanted — clean all the interior surfaces of my car while not leaving any residues, streaks, or strong odors. I first used this on my 4-month-old Grand Cherokee Trailhawk that was CAKED in dust (inside!) from a recent off-road adventure. The Total Interior Cleaner cleaned all my surfaces — dash, screen, leather seats, etc. After things settled, my car looked and smelled new again!" – T. Porter
A fume-free oven cleaner
: "I saw this on a TikTok. I have used Easy Off in the past but hated the smell. This is so much better and let me tell you I am super sensitive to smells. Works great in the oven, and also as I saw on the video works great in shower stalls and tubs!" — Amy L Viau
A power scrubber brush you can attach to a DRILL (!!) that basically does all of the hard grime-busting for you
"I've been eyeing these for a few months and finally caved... Man do I regret not picking them up as soon as I saw them! They work GREAT! We rent an apartment that has a 30+ year old shower/tub. I've used everything from abrasive powders, gels that sit to most recently the bathroom Magic Erasers and nothing really got the grime out. These WORK and they work fast. Ten minutes with my handy drill and the shower has never been cleaner. I love that I don't have to throw money out on cleaning products anymore and that I can be a little more environmentally friendly with no waste and no chemical cleaners! Just a little dish soap, baking soda and a spin of the brush. If you're on the fence, just buy them!" —Becky Adie
A set of heavy-duty cleaning wipes that simply did *not* come here to play
: "These towels are awesome for so many things. They are large and very sturdy, so they work well for household cleaning. The real benefit for me, though, is having a wipe that works for things like the grill, the oven, the dashboard of my car, muddy shoes, chairs and umbrellas that go to soccer games and practices, and lawn furniture. I frequently wipe something down, rinse the towel, and wipe again. The wipes are heavy enough to go through 3-4 rinses and wipes and still hold up. The smell is mild and doesn't linger on my hands or what I've wiped down. I use these almost daily, so the 90-count canister lasts about 3 months and the last towel is never dried out when I get to it. The lid closes securely, yet is easy to open and the towels dispense easily through the opening without getting bunched up. Because the canister is heavier than most, and the lid fits well, it's easy to throw one of these in the trunk or cargo area and I don't worry about it leaking. The canister (minus the lid) is recyclable when the towels are gone — an added bonus." — COMom
A blind duster with microfiber sleeves so you can dig in deep and pick up an oh-so-satisfying amount of dust
"I hate to clean blinds. I've tried every method you could imagine but none really did a good job. While looking at the internet for something to make the job easier I found the Hiware window blind cleaner duster brush. The price was more than affordable so I thought I would give it a shot. This little device is genius and the microfiber sleeves are so easy to throw in the washer to get ready for the next time." — Northwest Gal
A set of dishwasher-cleaning tablets you can pop into a cycle with your dirty dishes
"Saved me from buying a new dishwasher!I have to admit that I was skeptical that this product was actually going to do anything. I’ve noticed my dishwasher wasn’t cleaning dishes very well lately, and I did everything I could to get it working properly again, but was ready to finally give up and buy a new dishwasher. I bought these tablets thinking they were designed to eliminate odors, but I was willing to give them a shot before buying a whole new dishwasher. I put one in the bottom of the dishwasher last night per the instructions and woke up to completely clean dishes for the first time in weeks. They look perfect. I don’t know why these tablets work but they absolutely did and I am a happy customer!" — B. Turner
A set of bedsheet fasteners to lock your fitted sheets neatly into place once and for all
Promising review:
An all-natural yoga mat spray to instantly refresh and clean your yoga mat
Asutra is a WOC-owned small business (partly-owned by Venus Williams!) that specializes in organic and natural products across mindfulness and personal care needs.
A batch of FryAway cooking oil solidifier you'll want to have in supply the next time you go ~ham~ making bacon
Promising review:
A leather cleaning formula you can use on furniture, shoes, cars, and any leather accessories to restore to their OG glory
Promising review:
A grout paint pen to revamp your bathroom and kitchen tiles
Promising review:
An electronics brush and rubber scraper with two sides —
One side has a silicone tip that dips in deep to little crevices so you can stop sacrificing your poor fingernails, and the other is a little brush to wipe away the debris.
Promising review:
A set of no-nonsense pumice stones that will make the inside of your toilet look brand spanking new
Promising review:
A mini steamer for your clothes that heats up in literally a minute and a half,
Promising review:
A headlight polishing kit so your headlights can shine ~bright like a diamond~
Promising review:
A red wine stain remover
Promising review:
A drain snake you can funnel into your shower or sink drain that honestly works a little *too* well at unclogging hair
Promising review:
A set of Wad-Free pads to ensure that your sheets stay separate from each other in the dryer
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray taught herself computer-aided design to create the pads.
A pack of 12 toilet-cleaning gel stamps you can stamp inside your toilet so it can continually clean with every flush for two weeks at a time
Promising review:
A bottle of Goo Gone for banishing all those mysteriously sticky, tough-to-scrub stains,
People also swear by this for removing annoying stickers from new products in their kitchens and bathrooms, too!
A tin of Bar Keepers Friend powdered cleanser to take care of caked on stains on stainless-steel stoves, appliances, pots and pans, shower stalls, sinks, and tubs
Promising review:
A cooktop and stove top cleaner kit
Promising review:
A squishy universal dust cleaner that will get into all your space's nooks and crannies
Promising review:
