A microfiber blinds duster

Promising review: "I love this product!! It works fantastic! I am a housekeeper for several private homes. My least favorite job is cleaning window blinds! I have used about every method there is, but the job is still very time consuming. The main reason it takes so long is you must clean each and every slat separately to do the job right. Not anymore! With this product, you can clean two slats at once and it cleans them the first swipe! The microfiber is the key to getting all the dust and the design of the product makes it super easy! PLUS this tool can be used on different types of blinds because it is flexible! I have used it on wooden shutters, plastic vertical patio door blinds, and horizontal metal 'mini' blinds. Additionally, the microfiber 'sleeve' that fits on the tool is washable and it comes with five of them so it's a real value, being reusable and with so many to use it should last a long time before they all completely wear out! This product deserves 10 stars!" —Sandy D

Get the brush and five microfiber sleeves from Amazon for $7.99 (available in blue or green).