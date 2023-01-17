ShoppinghomeCleaningorganization

If You Identify As Lazy, Here Are 34 Products That Do The Work For You

Sit back, relax, and let these products work their magic.
Sally Elshorafa
Brush <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MRLZ43B?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=63c59f55e4b0b2e15073ee69%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="attachment" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63c59f55e4b0b2e15073ee69" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MRLZ43B?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=63c59f55e4b0b2e15073ee69%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">attachment</a> for power drill, Bissell steam <a href="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-13720150?sid=63c59f55e4b0b2e15073ee69&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fappliances%2Fpdp%2Fbissell-powerfresh-hard-floor-steam-cleaner-bse1341.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cleaner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63c59f55e4b0b2e15073ee69" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-13720150?sid=63c59f55e4b0b2e15073ee69&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fappliances%2Fpdp%2Fbissell-powerfresh-hard-floor-steam-cleaner-bse1341.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">cleaner</a>, Bottle Bright bottle <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XYCVDB9?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=63c59f55e4b0b2e15073ee69%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cleaning tablets" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63c59f55e4b0b2e15073ee69" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XYCVDB9?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=63c59f55e4b0b2e15073ee69%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">cleaning tablets</a>
Amazon, Wayfair
Brush attachment for power drill, Bissell steam cleaner, Bottle Bright bottle cleaning tablets

Popular items from this list:

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
A set of drill brush attachments perfect for taking on the toughest stains
The white is a soft bristle, best for wheels, carpet, upholstery, glass, and leather; the yellow is a medium bristle, best for bathroom, bathtub, shower, tile, and porcelain; the green is a medium bristle, best for kitchen, stoves, cabinets, countertops, and linoleum; the blue is a medium bristle, best for boats, pools, canoe/kayaks, hot tubs, and plastics; the red is a stiff bristle, best for outdoors, siding, brick, garage, and gutter; and the black is a hard bristle, best for grills, loose paint, furnaces, ovens, and industrial use.

Drill Brush is a small business based in New York State that makes cleaning brushes that attach to drills. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician who suffered from carpal tunnel syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing him harm.

Promising review: "These brushes worked flawlessly. I have a 24-year-old home that has not been remodeled yet. The master bath shower tile and fiberglass shower pan were in pretty bad shape. We tried many types of cleaners to remove residual soap and hard water stains with little success. As a last ditch effort, I purchased these brushes. They worked amazingly well. Using Krud Kutter and these brushes removed every bit of the dirt and polished those tiles so that they shine brilliantly like they did when they were new. I am completely satisfied with my purchase of these brushes. They are well made and held up beautifully to the forces I applied while using them." —Tom S4TX
$14.95 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A pair of sweeper slippers
Promising review: "I absolutely love these! I kind of bought them as a joke. I hate wearing socks, shoes, or slippers, but I also HATE dirty feet. These were the answer I was looking for! They are lightweight on my feet...hardly notice I'm wearing them, and by golly they pick up the dust and dirt that our dog leaves behind! They also wash very nicely. We always wish in Tide and these looked brand-new after being washed. I'm very pleased with my purchase!" —Tim S.
$11.99 at Amazon
3
amazon.com
A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets
These tablets put in all the elbow grease so you don't have to. No scrubbing, stirring, or washing — simply drop them in your bottle with some water, and poof all the bacteria and grime is gone. They're also biodegradable, chlorine-free, and environmentally safe.

Promising review: "I have achieved this level of clean by hard scrubbing with tons of vinegar and baking soda, but these tablets just pop in and do all the hard work for you. I drink tea every day but it stains my cup. This has infinitely extended the life of my mugs." —Erin Fleming
$8 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A garbage disposal cleaner that uses magic bright blue foam to rid your disposal of nastiness
This foam is a cleaner that helps eliminate bad smells, but if your garbage disposal is clogged it's best to call a plumber.


Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried-and-true." —KS
$10 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A pack of pH-neutral stainless steel wipes
Promising review: "OMG!!! I can’t believe I didn’t know about this product!I was starting to hate my stainless appliances because they looked so streaked and nasty! My niece gave me some to try and I can’t believe how good my appliances look now! They are beautiful and shining with my minimal effort!!" —Claudia Davis
$13.65+ at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A microfiber spin mop
Promising review: "Ashamed to say, but I barely ever mop the floors. I purchased this O-Cedar Mop and Bucket based upon the great reviews. I am here to add a 5-star review of my own. This mop and bucket not only cleaned my floors, but it made the entire process easy (and dare I say fun?). I did the entire first floor of my house both tile and wood. Then wanted more fun, so i scooped up the handy handle and carried it upstairs where I continued on to the bedrooms and bathrooms. I don't want to go on and on, but this mop picked up lots of dirt and grime, then popped easily into the washing machine. It came out great. The swirly thing makes all the difference. It wrings out all of the excess water, so it's easy to mop without using too much muscle, which I do not have. And the mop heads are short, rather than long mop heads, which only make for heavier mops. If you're on the fence, go for it, you'll agree." —LauraP320
$59 at Amazon
7
amazon.com
A rolling laundry sorter
Promising review: "Is exactly what I was looking for. We’re a family of five so I always have something to wash and I was tired of separating by colors. Now it's easy and everybody can do it. It's a simple process for everyone, now my kids think that is fun to be separating the clothes and I’m fine with that, ha. I used stencil and a Sharpie to tag the bags — so easy and l loved the results! Took me 20 minutes to assemble with my 9-year-old son. Looks nice and the bags have a good quality and also they have a great capacity. It’s make laundry so easy!!!!" —Lourdes
$39.97 at Amazon
8
amazon.com
A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets
These tablets are designed to penetrate, dissolve, and remove odor-causing residue that accumulates inside your dishwasher over time, as well as remove lime and mineral buildup. Using Affresh tablets once a month can prolong the life of your dishwasher and make it more effective at doing its job: cleaning your dishes.

Promising review: "I always approach with a healthy dose of skepticism whenever taking advice from BuzzFeed, Tip Hero, etc. But this time I took a chance and could not be happier. I recently bought a condo that was not well-maintained and I struggled cleaning many of the appliances. The dishwasher was caked in deposits from years of operation without proper care. Two of these pods, as suggested for heavily soiled scenarios turned back the clock. It looks brand-new inside. BRAND-NEW. The plastic, the walls, everything. For those who spend hours a week cleaning, you will be amazed by this product. 10/10 would buy again and again and I’m telling everyone I know about this." —Jason
$8.54 at Amazon
9
AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed
A grooming glove for easily removing all your pet's extra fur
From former Buzzfeed staffer AnaMaria Glavan: "The glove is super comfortable and using it couldn’t be more foolproof: just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. That’s it! The silicone grooves pick up so much fur with ease. Like, my dog looks close to hairless. HOW is he shedding so much!?!? After a few runs, I found that I would have to remove fur from the glove before continuing (you can pick up the fur with your other hand or run the glove under some water — either works) but it’s no biggie. The silicone actually makes it really easy to keep this clean. We got Rockie when he was 5 and he’d been riddled with skin issues and allergies, so I was pretty nervous to use anything that could potentially aggravate his conditions. However! Not only does this not bother his skin, but he…loves this. A lot. He starts snoring after exactly two run-throughs on his back. Also, his coat looks SO shiny after each use! TL;DR: this is one of those inexpensive add-ons that any pet owner should have on hand."
$7.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A pack of washing machine tablets
Promising review: "My washer was smelling and had grime inside the seal that wouldn’t come off even when I tried to scrub it off, so I used one of these tablets in the wash. It worked like magic. Not only did it clean the washer very well (the water looked so dirty during the cycle), but it also got rid of the smell! I will keep using these as recommended." —Eca
$10 at Amazon
11
amazon.com
A dryer lint brush because you'd be shocked at how much lint is residing in your dryer gap
Promising review: "Work perfectly for scrubbing the stuck lint out of the insides of your dryer. Everyone who owns a dryer should have these, they're basic safety equipment. Clean that lint, and reduce fire hazard and make the machine more efficient. They're long enough, strong enough, and just flexible enough without being too flexible." —Winged Wolf
$8.95 at Amazon
12
amazon.com
A toilet bowl ring remover if you haven't cleaned your toilet bowl in a reaaalllllly long time

Promising review: "When we bought our previously owned condo, all three of the toilets had a permanent dark ring. I must have tried at least six different cleaning products that claimed to eliminate rings. None worked. I was actually considering buying new toilets as the ring was embarrassing to me. A friend recommended the pumice toilet bowl ring remover and I was prepared to be disappointed again. But it worked perfectly. The ring is gone on all three toilets and it only took a few minutes per toilet. I don't know when I have ever been so totally satisfied with a product. It just saved me a whole lot of money and I am no longer embarrassed by the appearance of my toilets." —lynn mcdonald

Get it from Amazon for $11.95.

$11.94 at Amazon
13
amazon.com
A scrap trap to make sure food prep doesn't result in a huge mess
This also includes a brush/scraper that fits neatly in the front pocket to easily swipe scraps and crumbs into the container.


Promising review: "Works just as described. It is so convenient to push scraps from the counter or cutting board into the scrap trap. Even though it is too big, place a plastic shopping bag in before you fill it and you will have the scraps bagged when you are done. It keeps things neat when doing prep work. Also bought one as a gift, everyone who cooks should have one." —SR
$19.62 at Amazon
14
Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed
A bottle of all-purpose cleaner that only uses five ingredients
Humble Suds is a small cleaning brand run by two moms — Holli Schaub and Jennifer Parnell — in Evergreen, Colorado. All of their products are made from powerful, plant-based ingredients and packaged with recyclable materials.


Promising review: "I love this new essential-oil scent. It smells amazing, disinfects naturally, and I trust the simple, natural ingredients. I use this spray on everything — counters, toilets, cooktop — even mirrors because it doesn’t leave streaks! I have now replaced all my previous cleaning products with a couple of Humble Suds products that work on every surface of our home. I feel incredibly grateful to have found this brand for the health of my family." —Andrealaine White
$13.99 at Etsy
15
amazon.com
A broom and mop organizer
Promising review: "Love this broom/mop holder. So nice to save space and stay organized. Holds them so firm and flat to wall. Also has hooks that fold out as needed. I recommend this to anyone looking for space-saving storage!" —Jaclyn
$14.97 at Amazon
16
amazon.com
Or a pack of individual broom holders
Promising review: "I had been looking for something like this for a long time. I was hesitant to try these because I did not think they'd be strong enough without damaging my walls to hold our brooms/mops — Bona, Swiffer, O-Cedar — but they work perfectly! For this price you cannot beat it! Now our cleaning closet is organized and all the brooms and mops are off the floor! They are easy to install and very strong. No damage to paint either. Each one comes with two sticky pads so you can move them and have what you need to re-stick if needed!" —Betsy H
$9.99 at Amazon
17
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
A length-adjustable pet hair broom
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought it was worth a shot. I have two dogs and a cat, and being one with a dust and dander allergy I have to vacuum often but the vacuum can’t always get in deep enough. This actually works and I was shocked at how well it does. I brush the carpet a few times and vacuum it up and the carpet even looks better!! I highly recommend this to everyone — especially pet owners." —Theo Ackerman
$16.99 at Amazon
18
Wayfair
A steam cleaner for hard floors
Promising review: "This is by far worth every penny paid! So much better than using a mop or Swiffer. I couldn’t believe after the first use how much dirt it got off my hardwood floors!! I would absolutely recommend getting this!" —Kim
$92 at Wayfair
19
amazon.com
An under-cabinet drawer with a shelf on top
Promising review: "These are nice pieces that helped me organize underneath my bathroom sink! They fit perfectly! After organizing everything, I was so surprised I had so much more room that I grabbed more items out of the linen closet to fill it up. I still have a lot of room left. I bought these based off the high ratings and they hold true. (This is Brad's wife.)" —Brad J. Leahy
$24.97 at Amazon
20
Amazon
Some nonstick oven liners to keep your oven clean
Promising review: "I have a non–self cleaning oven for the first time in decades. After having an apple pie spill over and spending more than an hour cleaning it up, I purchased these oven liners. What a time-saver. The are easy to cut so they fit perfectly. Because I have a visible heating element, the liner goes right on the oven floor, under the heating element." —Kimberly Barnes-O'Connor
$11.99 at Amazon
21
Everneat
A 100% natural oven scrub
Everneat is a small business based in Connecticut that makes natural cleaning products and tools.


Promising review: "LOVE IT! Oven door is a constant struggle. I hate chemical cleaners, so I thought I would try this. I bought the Lift scent and the unscented. The Lift smells fantastic, natural, not chemically, and the Clear truly is unscented. Works beautifully! I think the combo of grit in the scrub plus the metal scrubbie are magic together. I wore nitrile gloves and the scrubbie did end up poking a hole in them, so keep that in mind if you just got a mani or don’t want rough nails - use thick gloves. It does require elbow grease, because, hello, baked on bits of grease! But was very simple to use. Just smeared it on, added a little H2O to the scrubbie and went to town. Very impressed! I used not even 5% of one jar (for just the very dirty door) so it seems like it will last a while. Way better than BKF and wipes off easily. LOVE IT!!" —aniebauer
$19.99 at Etsy
22
amazon.com
A bottle of fireplace cleaner
Promising review: "Unbelievable! My daughter just moved into her first home. She thought she would have to paint her brick fireplace because of the heavy soot stains that had been there for years. We applied the product twice and put in a whole lot of elbow grease, but what a difference! It’s a messy process, but well worth the time and energy." —MM
$20.97 at Amazon
23
amazon.com
Some stove burner covers that make cleaning your stove top so much easier
Promising review: "These little covers are just fantastic! Easy to cut and form to the burners I need, super easy to wipe off or quick rinse if need be. They WILL burn if too close to the flame but it doesn't burn beyond what is touching the flame. I bought them because my guy, though a FANTASTIC cook and baker, is just a tad messy on the stove top, lol. This has helped me keep the stove top much cleaner. I have reused the original four of these for a year and finally just tossed the two most used/dirtied and replaced them. These are just amazing and very durable!" —AngsChaos
$13.99 at Amazon
24
amazon.com
A set of grocery organizers
Promising review: "These are so helpful if your fridge is cluttered. I bought these for my mom who is an extremely cluttered person. I love her to death, but she is not an organized person. Her fridge used to look wild. There would be food piled on top of food, and small jars and containers EVERYWHERE. I bought her these to help her organize everything. Now she can see what she has and everything has a place. Thank you for making something like this to help those that are so cluttered." —Amazon Customer
$19.99 at Amazon
25
amazon.com
A splurge-worthy robot vacuum
Promising review: "Just swept and vacuumed my house yesterday and ran the Roomba for 20 minutes today, LOOK how much hair it found. In 20 minutes! I was on the fence about buying it and SO glad I did. Just got it today but so far so good! It’s amazing!" —Lindsay
$159.66 at Amazon
26
amazon.com
A rust stain remover
If your shower looks like this, you must really, really hate cleaning.


Promising review: "I used it on our tubs, toilets, sinks, and shower. It took one bottle of this stuff to achieve the same result as three bottles of other brands. I will buy this again hands-down. I just sprayed, walked away for a few minutes, and wiped and rinsed." —Carrie D.
$11.23 at Amazon
27
Juniper Seed / Etsy
A bottle of cleaning concentrate
Juniper Seed Mercantile is a woman-owned small business based in Littleton, Colorado that creates all-natural bath and body products, home-cleaning solutions, and fabric alternatives to paper towels.

Promising review: "This stuff works amazing on every surface even glass!! I clean houses for a living and am super impressed! It also smells AMAZING." —Amanda Moon
$16 at Etsy
28
amazon.com
A microfiber blinds duster

Promising review: "I love this product!! It works fantastic! I am a housekeeper for several private homes. My least favorite job is cleaning window blinds! I have used about every method there is, but the job is still very time consuming. The main reason it takes so long is you must clean each and every slat separately to do the job right. Not anymore! With this product, you can clean two slats at once and it cleans them the first swipe! The microfiber is the key to getting all the dust and the design of the product makes it super easy! PLUS this tool can be used on different types of blinds because it is flexible! I have used it on wooden shutters, plastic vertical patio door blinds, and horizontal metal 'mini' blinds. Additionally, the microfiber 'sleeve' that fits on the tool is washable and it comes with five of them so it's a real value, being reusable and with so many to use it should last a long time before they all completely wear out! This product deserves 10 stars!" —Sandy D

Get the brush and five microfiber sleeves from Amazon for $7.99 (available in blue or green).

$7.99 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A touchless stationary vacuum
An indicator light will turn on to let you know that the canister is full, and then you can remove the canister and dump the debris in the trash.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this magic floor sucker. I live in the Rocky Mountains with four large dogs and two cats. It makes sweeping not so bad and much more manageable. You just sweep it to the vac and it sucks it up. LOVE IT." —MaryKat
$119.99 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A Bissell multipurpose portable cleaner capable
Promising review: "This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing. But considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. Best vacuum I've ever used. I even bought a second one!" —Davina
$123.59 at Amazon
31
Cleanzy Sponges / Etsy
A reusable weighted bottle cleaner
Each sponge should last around four months.

Cleanzy Sponge is a Black-owned small business that was started after inventor John kept having trouble cleaning drink containers without bulky tools and a lot of scrubbing.
$9.99 at Etsy
32
www.amazon.com
A reusable roller dog hair remover
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
$31.95 at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
A screen cleaner kit that comes with a spray and microfiber cloth
The spray is free of alcohol, ammonia, and harmful phosphates. You can use it to clean any screen, including HDTVs, PC monitors, tablets, laptops, smartphones, and more.

Promising review: "A miracle! I've been looking for this product all my life! I have a nice 42-inch smart TV that I hate cleaning. Every product I used left streaks everywhere so I'd use more and rub and rub...Make sure your screen is cool and spray an ample amount on the cloth provided and smear it everywhere. Then flip the cloth and rub it off. I think this is truly one of the greatest breakthroughs in modern history. They give you a huge can of this stuff and a quality cloth." —Paul Wedero
$19.97 at Amazon
34
Melanie Aman / BuzzFeed
And an all-natural, chemical-free fizzing toilet tablet
Pardo Naturals is a Black woman-owned small biz founded by Rita Pardo that creates natural body, hair, and home products.

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman says: "For all the folks who don't enjoy cleaning the toilet — myself included — these dissolving tablets make quick work of a grimy bowl. The tablets are a little hard to dislodge from the plastic container (though that does make me feel confident that they're secure during transit and won't break; mine all arrived intact!), but once you get one out, you drop it in the toilet, and let it do its thing. It'll start fizzing — just like a bath bomb — loosening any stains and streaks in 10 minutes so they come away with a light brushing. I never let the toilet get too bad (and usually it takes awhile for me to notice any buildup since there are only two people in the apartment), so I can't vouch for them if you have really set-in hard water stains or haven't cleaned the commode in six months. But if you're looking to ditch the harsh cleansers in your toilet cleaning routine, this is a great addition to your lineup."
$10.50 at Pardo Naturals
