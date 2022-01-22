Shopping

34 Cleaning Products For Anyone Who's Frankly Insulted By Messes

The tub cleaner will surely wash all your worries away.
Stephanie Hope
Amazon
Products shown: EcoTools makeup cleaner for brushes, Affresh dishwasher cleaner, Better Life natural tub and tile cleaner

There’s nothing more stress-inducing than figuring out how to clean up a mess, no matter how big or small. Whether it’s a wine spill stain, a dirty coffee maker or an unpleasant surprise in your toilet, you can live peacefully knowing that there are products that exist solely to help clean them up.

Below, we rounded up over 30 items that are made to handle everyday messes in all of the rooms in your home. So make some room in your cleaning caddy and stock up before you need them.

1
Amazon
A red wine stain remover spray
Promising review: "We have a lighter-colored carpet throughout our entire house and with a toddler, two black cats, and two clumsy adults, it feels like a new stain shows up every single day. Saw this product on a BuzzFeed list and figured since it’s less than $6 I’d give it a try. It WORKS! It worked SO fast and smells nice too! I promise you, this is $6 well spent!" —Jonathan and Jill Orbell

Get it from Amazon for $10.66.
2
Amazon
A Goo Gone kitchen degreaser
Safe for use on tile, ceramic and sealed stone surfaces *and* even safe for food prep areas!

Promising review: "The tops of my cupboards had been cleaned maybe once in 15 years. They were disgusting with grease and dust that I thought I’d never get off. Goo Gone Kitchen Degreaser worked a miracle for me! The cupboard that was directly above the oven took some elbow work, and all others were as simple as spray, and wipe. The tops of my cupboards look new again!" —JC

Get it from Amazon for $6.98.
3
Amazon
An effective outdoor cleaner that'll clean your walkway, patio and even driveway
Promising review: "I first used this product about two years ago on the awning on my RV. That awning was so bad, that I thought I was going to have to replace it. After using this Scott's product as directed, the mold and mildew completely disappeared. This product definitely works and it works GREAT! What more can I say — it saved me nearly $500." —R. Latreille

Get it from Amazon for $10.98.
4
Amazon
A rust stain remover
Promising review: "I wish I had taken before and after photos! The tub in my daughter's bathroom was terribly scratched on the bottom, presumably by the previous homeowners in an effort to make the bottom of the tub less slippery. However, over time, those scratches turned rusty and looked just terrible. I was ready to have the tub re-glazed, but decided to give this product a chance since the cost was minimal. I sprayed the product on all the scratches pretty heavily, let it sit for about 10 minutes, and then rinsed away. I would have let it sit longer, but my daughter needed to use the shower lol. So, after her shower, I sprayed it again, let it sit overnight, and the bottom of the tub is spotless now! I am so happy, and saved myself hundreds of dollars by not having to re-glaze. I highly recommend this product. Also, while it does have a chemical odor to it, it is not overpowering at all and I sprayed a LOT of product." —Scooby

Get a 16-ounce bottle from Amazon for $4.98.
5
Amazon
A ChomChom roller to gather up pet hair from basically anywhere in your home
Promising review: "I have had many different pet hair rollers and this beats everything hands down. The compartment that traps the hair is genius. With many pet hair removal tools the hair sort of flies in the air a little, you have handfuls, or have to clean the brush on something...this baby traps the fur in a little compartment that is easy to empty. I sent links to this product to lots of my friends who are owned by cats and told them it will be life changing." —DLB

Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
6
Amazon
Or a pumice stone that'll remove stains, hard water rings, lime scale, and rust buildup
Promising review: "I have a 19-year-old master bathroom toilet that had accumulated some nasty stains over time that regular toilet brushes and cleaning products just would not remove. I decided to try this pumice stone, figuring that the worst that could happen would be that it scratched the porcelain and I'd have to replace the toilet. Which was what I would have had to have done anyway if I couldn't get the disgusting stains out. The pumice stone worked like a charm! Given the nature and severity of the stains, it required some elbow grease, but 10 minutes later I have a new-looking bowl, and I see no signs of scratching. I am very happy with this purchase — well worth the very low price!" —Happy Retiree

Get it from Amazon for $10.99 or Subscribe & Save for $9.49/month (available in multipacks).
7
Amazon
A makeup brush shampoo
This bad boy is hypoallergenic, water-based, plant-based, *and* dermatologist tested.

Promising review: "This cleanser is great! It fully removes all makeup from the brushes without leaving them feeling beat up (I'm not the most gentle when it comes to cleaning brushes). I use a thick foundation that soaks heavily into the bristles, but this removed it all. At first I thought it was a bit thin, but after using it, a little bit goes a long way. It has a nice lather, but very nicely and easily rinses out. I use this with the MelodySusie Big Size Brush Cleaner scrubby from Amazon. I was able to clean my brushes much faster than normal, and I feel more confident that I got all the makeup off the bristles. This has a very slight (not strong at all) scent of grapefruit. It's refreshing without me having to worry about it irritating my face or leaving a fragrance left on my brushes." —Kryssy

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
8
Amazon
A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets
Promising review: "Convenient, easy, quick way to keep the dishwasher fresh and working at peak performance." —Amazon Customer

Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $5.99 (available in multiple packs).
9
Amazon
An instant stain remover spray
Easily remove stains from bathtubs, decks, wood, vinyl siding, drywall, concrete floors, brick walls, and kitchen and bathroom tiles! Basically any area where mold and mildew tends to grow.

Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. I have a stall shower that was always moldy, mildewy, and just plain ugly. I could never find a cleaner that would actually get it back to white and sparkling. This did it! I sprayed it on and let it work, rinsed it off (to get the smell to dissipate), and it was gone. My shower is the 3"x3" small squares; the grout lines were ugly and made me want to remove the whole thing and start again. Not anymore. I just saved myself hundreds by using this product! If you're frustrated by mold...give it a try. It is extremely strong so make sure to have ventilation and maybe even a mask if you're going to be using it. Once it's rinsed it just leaves a clean, bleach smell. If you're able to be away for a few, it doesn't even need rinsed." —Mnypnny281

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ or Subscribe & Save for $16.14/month (available in two sizes).
10
Amazon
A natural tile and tub cleaner that will dissolve soap scum and hard-water stains
It's made with plant-based cleaning agents— that means no added dyes, synthetic fragrances, or harsh, hard-to-pronounce ingredients! Plus it's cruelty free *and* smells like tea tree and eucalyptus. It's basically perfect.

Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 min. Came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this!" —Amber Erwin

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.99 or Subscribe & Save for $12.34/month.
11
Amazon
A no-rinse carpet spot remover that will effectively remove stains
It works on any material that can be safely dampened with water — which probably covers every kind of car upholstery except leather.

Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car. I tried other cleaners but they made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany

Get a 32-ounce bottle from Amazon for $9.49.
12
Amazon
A bug remover to get all those nasty splatters off the hood and side view mirrors of your car
Promising review: "This works far better than I expected. Took a trip from Southern Washington to Newport, OR. Covered in bugs. Said bugs sat on truck for nearly 2 months before wash (I know....I know). Used diluted mix in spray bottle, let it set for about 1 minute, then used power washer and the bugs just washed off. Almost couldn't believe that the product worked like it said it would. And the bottle is still nearly full! Even had enough of the diluted mix left in the spray bottle to do another vehicle. Chemical Guys knows what they are doing. If you're thinking about it, just do it. I don't see how you could be disappointed." —WalkAbout

Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three sizes).
13
Amazon
Cleaning cups for your Keurig
Promising review: "Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didnt know how gross our Keurig was until today. I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price!" —Mads0421

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
14
The Fizz Whizz / Etsy
Some stain-removing laundry tablets for cleaning tough stains and lifting spills
The Fizz Whiz is a small business based in Brandon, Florida, that sells unique household products.

Promising review: "Washed my clothes and they came out very clean. I put my sneakers in the wash and they were very gross. They came out so clean that they almost looked new. Will buy again, and recommend." —Daniel Law

Get them from The Fizz Whiz on Etsy for $14 (available in two styles).
15
Amazon
A container of The Pink Stuff cleaning paste
BTW, it's vegan!

Promising review: "Since moving into this apartment I have gradually come to hate this tub because of the water stains I have tried every product on the market including crazy things from the internet like Coca-Cola, vinegar, you name it...this stuff with a couple of swipes/scrubs and a toothbrush for the textured areas completely cleaned my tub in a way that I can only tell you excited me to the core of my being. All I can tell you is buy it and I wish you the best!" —Michelle

Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
16
Amazon
A chainmail scrubber to scrub your cast iron skillets, woks, pots and more
Promising review: "Prior to purchasing this, our cast-iron cleaning routine consisted of rinsing followed by a quick scrub using coarse sea salt and a paper towel. This gadget is great for a more thorough cleaning, especially on stubborn areas. It's very effective and cleaning is quite easy, requiring nothing more than a quick rinse. The small ring attached to it is useful for hanging on a pot rack. Recommended." —Cooking The Books

Get it from Amazon for $11.58.
17
Amazon
Or an eco-friendly hard water stain remover
Promising review: "We tried everything to get rid of hard-water stains and nothing worked. We were getting our house ready to sell and our tub and sink were a mess. We tried this product and it worked immediately, restoring everything to like new. It was fast and really worked! We even used it to clean our glass stove top. It was amazing how clean it got things. I have a bad back and have to be careful about scrubbing things and it takes no effort to use. We use it in our new house and love it!" —Bradley

Get it from Amazon for $18.77.
18
Amazon
A jewelry cleaning jar perfect for restoring your favorite pieces back to the way they looked the day you got them
For stones like ruby, sapphire, topaz, amethyst, aquamarine, garnet, peridot and many other non-porous precious and semi-precious gems, do not leave the item in the basket to soak. Just dip these in the solution, then use a small brush to clean the jewelry, and rinse it off. Please also note this should not be used on pearls! It includes a basket for easily dropping in and removing pieces put in the solution.

Promising review: "This stuff its amazing! I cleaned all my jewelry in under 20 minutes. I read a review that said this stuff doesn't work and that it ruined a watch, I believed they left the watch in the liquid for too long. When I tell you it's five seconds, it's five seconds. If you leave the jewelry for more than that, It will be ruined. This stuff works wonders. Also, it smells like rotten eggs, but it works! I had bought a bunch of ALEX AND ANI bracelets that are cooper and after a little while they look awful. I was very disappointed because each bracelet is about $35. So, I submerged them for five seconds and MAGIC!!" —maria rosello

Get it from Amazon for $7.95.
19
Stephanie Hope / BuzzFeed
Or a jewelry cleaning brush
The Amazon listing also suggests buying a polishing cloth to apply an anti-tarnish barrier on your silver, protecting it from any future build-up!

Promising review: "I worked several years in a fine jewelry store that sold this product. We used the dazzle stick from time to time to add a quick shine to merchandise that was just tried on and on days our jeweler was not there to professionally clean items. I was always impressed with the instant shine the diamond stick provided. The brush tip is very helpful for getting under the stones and in the setting where gunk builds up reducing that brilliant shine. I recently got engaged and immediately purchased a diamond dazzle stick of my own. It's the perfect way to quickly give my ring some shine before leaving the house. You simply brush, rinse, dry and go. I don't feel this product replaces the need to professionally clean your jewelry every now and then, but it does help with the maintenance of that new shiny sparkle." —Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $7.95. Check out my coworker's Diamond Dazzle Stik review for more deets!
20
Amazon
A dryer lint vacuum attachment
It can fit mosts, if not all, vacuums *and* has a flexible neck to make it easy to grab those extra hard-to-reach places.

Promising review: "I clean out my dryer vent every other load and I never could get the lint that would fall below. It started to build up so I thought I’d give this attachment a try and boy was it worth it! Not only inexpensive but super easy to use. Highly recommend this product." —B.Garcia

Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in three colors).
21
Amazon
A jetted tub cleaner
All you need to do is full your tub with warm water, add the solution, and run your jets!Promising review: "Works better than anything else we have tried on our six-foot jetted hot tub. We have well water with lots of minerals. Oh Yuk gets the crud out fast and rinses easy. Been using it for three years and nothing else comes close." —Linda

Get it from Amazon for $16.99 or Subscribe & Save for $16.14/month.
22
Amazon
A fabric defuzzer so you can make your old furniture look brand new
Check out our write-up of this magical fabric defuzzer! The battery-operated model requires two AA batteries that aren't included, but you can buy some right here!

Promising review: "Okay, I don’t normally rave about things like this. I bought this on a whim in a last attempt to save my favorite duvet cover. The pills had gotten to the point where it was seriously uncomfortable to sleep with them getting all up in my leg space. I thought I was going to have to get a new duvet cover entirely. Along came this lil' baby. Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby. I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh. Hi, I’m obsessed. I can’t stop. I should send this back. I’ve started asking if my neighbors need anything depilled. I’m going to buy one of these for everyone in my life. Everyone needs to own this. Take it away from me." —Sydney Jensen

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in six colors and two styles).
23
Amazon
A scratch-free scraper that can get into all the little nooks and crevices around the house you've been anxious to clean.
You can scrape off grime, grease, labels, stickers, dried-up food, candle wax, and so much more!

Promising review: "This is the greatest cleaning tool invented! I love it! I had tried every tip to get rid of the hard-water buildup around my sinks and this little gizmo gets rid of it in a breeze. Everyone should have one. So simple and so brilliant." —Debra J.

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.99 (also available as a pack of five).
24
Amazon
A Clorox toilet wand with disposable scrubby heads
Promising review: "You ever look at your toilet brush in disgust and resentment? How's a dirty used up brush sitting in your throne room? You clean your bathroom but then you put that sucker down in its place and it's just like, mocking you. It's never truly immaculate. Never knowing true cleanliness. Fear no more. Now you can shine the porcelain throne and not have to worry about a used-up toilet brush mocking your clean, sparkling bathroom. Gone are the days of breathing in dirty poop particles from the reusable potty-cleaning brush thingy. Clorox Toilet Wand is the answer to your prayers if you want an easy, deep-cleaning, toss-away-after-you're-done type contraption for that porcelain throne of yours. Fast, cheap, and easy. Just like... How we like to clean." —Juliana

Get the kit (one wand and six scrubbers) from Amazon for $7.69 — and get a 30-pack of scrubber refills from Amazon for $14.09).
25
Jia Living / Etsy
Or a pack of adorable toilet-cleaning bombs
Jia Living is a small business based in Los Angeles hand-making home care products like laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and more.Promising review: "Great product. They worked really well and left everything smelling great and looking even better!!" —Rowan Berran McDowell

Get a bag of 10 toilet bombs from Jia Living on Etsy for $9+ (available in larger packs and with your choice of including a hemp bag).
26
Amazon
A pet hair removal broom so you can see just how much hair your little rascal has been shedding
Promising review: "This is a genius invention with a rubbery broom that catches everything! Today I didn't think the floor really needed to be swept, but the Furemover proved me wrong. I ended up with a big tumbleweed of dog hair and my hair and who knows what else? The handle telescopes far longer than I need (I'm 5'8") but the telescoping comes in handy when sweeping under the couch or other out-of-the-way places. This is a game changer if you have a lot of fur or hair in your home. You must try this, I am so happy with this purchase!" —Frannie

Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
27
Amazon
A pack of BootRescue cleaning wipes to help care for your leather and suede boots
It also has an all-natural formula!

Promising review: "Great for a quick cleaning. I work in some very dirty and harsh environments at a waste water plant. After work, a quick wipe with these gets the boots pretty again." —Styxzz

Get 10 wipes from Amazon for $8.49.
28
amazon.com
Some biodegradable, all-natural bottle cleaning tablets
Promising review: "Totally worth the purchase. Sure, you could maybe compound something similar but these are so easy to use that it's just not worth the hunting and gathering of various ingredients. I split one tablet in half with a bench scrapper because the package said to dilute with 1 liter of water and my Hydroflasks are 18 oz each so I figured a 1/2 tablet per Hydroflask would be sufficient. I typically store lattes in my Hydroflasks and they had an impressive amount of buildup on the inside so I opted for 1/2 tablet + nearly boiling water + overnight soak time. The next morning I dumped out the water, gave them a quick scrub with a bottle brush, and WOW. THEY'RE LIKE NEW!!! Or as close to new as you can get after 5+ years of daily use. Totally worth it." —Jessica Bills

Get a box of 12 tablets from Amazon for $8 (available in 36 and 78 tablets).
29
Amazon
A suede brush cleaner so you can keep all of your beloved suede pieces looking like you just got them
Good for cleaning boots, shoes, coats, jackets, furniture, dance shoes, and sneakers, and is compatible with sprays, foams, erasers, and cleaning kits.Promising review: "BUY THIS THING! I got mud on my new suede boots and thought they were ruined, but this brush completely restored them. I was shocked. I even used it on an old pair of boots from college that I have considered ruined for several years now, and it did wonders on getting rid of the filth on top of the suede. This is absolutely worth getting!" —Gaby Scott

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
30
Farmhouse Clean / Etsy
A floor cleaner for when you want all the floors in your house to be squeaky clean
Farmhouse Clean is a small business based out of Illinois that sells all-natural cleaning products for the home in aesthetic packaging. Promising review: "I have never felt so excited to clean. I LOVE the unique beachy scent. I love the design of the bottles. I love the natural ingredients. I loved the super fast shipping. I loved the funny (but serious message) labels on the shipping box. Everything gets a perfect score." —Randi J. Sayles

Get an 8-ounce bottle from Farmhouse Clean on Etsy for $7.95 (available in two scents).
31
Amazon
A FlexiSnake so you can unclog your tub drain
More than 4,000 hook-and-loop micro-hooks cover the full 18-inch span of the snake. It's reusable! Just remove hair after use, and clean with soap, water, and a brush. It's compatible with most bathroom drains, without needing to take off the stopper.

Promising review: "I didn’t expect this to be professional grade or anything, but hey, for the price, this definitely did the job. Our bathroom sink was starting to drain really slowly, so I bought this. In less than two minutes, it had fed down the drain easily and pulled up two separate disgusting chunks of hair and soap scum. I wore cleaning gloves to clean that gunk off the snake, but it wasn’t too difficult. Drain worked perfectly after. I use it maybe once a month to maintain. Good value!" —KB

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
32
Amazon
Or a TubShroom that'll collect your hair before it even gets a chance to clog
This fits any standard 1.5-inch tub drain or bathroom sink drain. But, if you want to keep your hair catching separate between your tub and sink, then treat yourself and your home to the SinkShroom!

Promising review: "This is absolutely worth every penny. Kudos to the inventor of this product. I have thick, long, dark hair, and after two months of moving into my own apartment, my shower drain was completely clogged with all my hair. After being disgusted at the amount of hair I had to clean out with a snake (which is NOT a fun task), I decided I needed to purchase something to prevent it from happening again. I read about this product in a BuzzFeed article, and I have no regrets. It is so satisfying to clean out, and it does not lie when it says it catches every single hair. I have had it for close to four months without once instance of my shower drain backing up. This product is absolutely worth it." —JT

Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in five colors).
33
Amazon
A stainless steel cleaner and polish so your kitchen appliances can look brand spankin' new
BTW, it's plant-based!

Promising review: "After reading the newspaper, I desperately need just one dang thing I can fix in this world! But seriously, it's the best stainless cleaner I've ever used. It's quick, smells great, and the finish is perfect. It resists fingerprints (and paw prints) for days. It was also a great idea they had to include the microfiber cleaning cloth, as it does an excellent job as well. I probably wouldn't have thought of that. I plan to give these as gifts. Pretty funny!" —Designer Mom

Get a bottle on Amazon for $16.95.
34
Amazon
And finally, a pack of Mr. Clean Magic Erasers
Promising reviews: "I use it everywhere...walls, baseboards, mirrors, window panes, cupboards, floors, lamps, glass, faucets...everything looks brand new. Just got red hair dye that had been there for over a year off the wall in a minute. Made shower glass look brand-new after five years of hard-water stains. This is the cleaning magic wand you’ve always wanted." —Michela

Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $12.10 or Subscribe & Save for $11.39/month.
