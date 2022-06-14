36 Cleaning Products Here To Solve All Your Filthy Problems

Popular items from this list:
A touchless vacuum that'll make you wonder why you ever owned a regular dust pan
Like a vacuum, you'll have to empty it every now and then. But it's fairly compact, so you can keep it tucked away in a closet or against a wall in your kitchen without it being too obvious. Promising review:
"The Eye-Vac is awesome. My cat and dog keep my hardwoods so furred-up that I think I still have carpet sometimes. The ever-present fur clouds demand constant sweeping, pulling it off the broom and scooping it up and pulling the fur off the broom again. Arghhh! Now, I just sweep it up to the Eye-Vac and poof, it's gone, broom cleaned and I'm done
. A huuuge advantage is that my husband is old and can't bend to manage the dust pan business. With the Eye-Vac, he can easily sweep up to the vac and poof, gone and done. Now, I don't have to do it all the time." — Karole
An electronics brush and rubber scraper for those impossible-to-reach parts of your devices
The brush part retracts into the body of the gadget when it's not in use to protect the bristles and prevent them from collecting any unwanted dirt or dust. Promising reviews:
"Well-designed and easy to use when it comes to removing dust/debris that gets caught on my phone
. It's the only tool so far that can fit in the hard-to-reach areas between my screen protector and phone case. Very useful tool at a good price, too!" — Kristina
"My laptop hasn't been so clean since I bought it! Much better than compressed-air cleaning. Using the rubbery end, you can even clean off the finger-tracker; and using the little brush, you get out all those annoying little crumbs and pieces of stuff that both impede your keyboard performance and make it look dirty.
I wish I would have taken before and after pictures — the difference is astonishing! I was skeptical, but this little tool is worth the price." — Amazon customer
A granite and stone cleaner that'll make your countertops sparkle
Promising review:
"This is my go-to granite cleaner and I’ve tried a lot! Actually gets counters clean without a film or streak and not a lot of elbow grease." — Lori
A TruePet Shark vacuum capable of pulling a bunch of pet hair from rugs and floors
Promising review:
"I own three short-hair dogs and a midlength-hair cat. I felt like I was being eaten by hair in my house. I wanted a vacuum that would get both carpet and hardwood floor with the furniture as well. This one does it all; the True Pet Shark is the best, most versatile vacuum I have ever owned. The suction is amazing and even after shampooing my area rugs this vacuum still pulled hair out of the rugs.
"The clear dust catcher shows what you are getting up, and it is a bit gross to think of, but I clean it every time so I know what it is getting up. Amazing results, and I would highly recommend this vacuum to anyone. The attachments are easy to use and the pet attachment is amazing. It has its own beat bar and is motorized. So happy I ordered this vacuum. My husband is even shocked by the amount we are getting after cleaning and sweeping with other stuff. You will not be sorry you bought this vacuum if you have pets.
The dust catcher is even easy to empty and there's no touching of dirt — it just falls out." — Athena
A pumice stone toilet bowl scrubber that removes stubborn toilet stains
Promising review:
"TikTok made me buy this. This thing literally scoured away hard-water stains that I have been trying to get rid of for years in less than 30 seconds. 10/10 recommend." — Tleary25
A machine-washable EasyWring microfiber spin mop so you can mop without the worst parts of mopping
Promising review:
"I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button.
Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean.I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour.
A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun.
MAJOR BONUS!" — Molly
A helpful pair of scrubby gloves to make dishwashing duty wayyy easier
Promising review
: "These gloves have held up SO WELL. And are perfect for dishes and when I’m cleaning/rinsing before putting in the dish washer. Definitely better than a lot of sponges I’ve tried and they have been very durable! Recommend!!" – Tabitha Collier
A strangely fun-to-use universal cleaning putty that'll get to those nearly impossible-to-reach nooks and crannies
!Promising review:
"This product does exactly what it says it does. I saw this product from TikTok. I was surprised at how easily it picks up dust and small debris, especially from inside of vents and cup holders.
The only complaint is the very artificial smell when you use it. It doesn’t last, just when it’s out of the container!" — Loren
A jar of The Pink Stuff, which has reached cult-favorite status
Promising review:
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do with this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!!
Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny.
What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!
!!" — Rachel in CLT
A grout paint pen to cover up years and years of dirt and grime
Promising review:
"This stuff is amazing!
After over 10 years of the grout not being cleaned, and a botched repair job, the bathroom floor in this house looked horrendous. Two pens covered the entire bathroom floor, with plenty leftover in the second pen, even with applying two to three layers (which you will definitely need as the paint is a bit thin and also absorbs into the grout). Super easy to apply, works exactly like a regular paint marker.
Be sure to press the pen tip on a separate (thick) cloth to activate it before actually using on the grout so you don't end up with a huge mess on the tile when the paint floods out at first. If you see the first side of the tip is getting frayed, just pull it out and turn it around to the other side." — regalle
A super satisfying-to-use electric pressure washer in case you need a little extra power
Promising review:
"Power washer was delivered Monday, it’s Wednesday and I have washed two cars, cleaned driveway and sidewalks, cleaned back fence, and the work keeps piling up;
everything I see now needs to be cleaned! This little dude does not back down; plenty of power and it's surprisingly not too loud
. Soap dispensers work great, and the tips are easy to change." — Mar
A set of six cleaning K-Cups you can pop into your Keurig to clean your machine
Promising review:
"Our coffee can start to taste funky after several uses. We run this through once, then two times with just water. Works great and coffee goes back to tasting like normal! It clears out any build-up that can affect the taste of your coffee. It is super easy and just as quick as making a cup of coffee.
" — Colorado Customer
A super-long extendable duster so you can stop neglecting cleaning your ceiling fans
Promising review:
"I love my new duster. The ability to extend the pole makes it easy to clean the ceiling fan blades, chandeliers, and the AC vents. Because it’s so lightweight it makes reaching very easy." — Linette L.
A spinning makeup brush cleaner because cleaning and drying your brushes by hand takes forever
It comes with the brush spinner, charging station, eight rubber collars that securely connect makeup brushes to the spinner, a glass bowl and a splash guard ring. Promising review:
"I use my makeup brushes daily, and they get filthy. I've used other cleaners and this product wins hands down. The wand and the cleaner itself takes all the hard work and does it for you
, not to mention the brushes dry in seconds. This is the cleanest my brushes have ever been. Highly recommend." — Valerie
A set of 36 all-natural, no-scrub Bottle Bright tablets to banish those stains, smells and tastes lingering in your bottles
Promising review:
"At work, we have stainless-steel coffee pots with a plastic top that no one cleans and they are often left on for hours at a time. The bottoms got very gross and someone tried to clean them with hot water and soap but not much happened. I bought these, added hot water and two tablets (since they are bigger than a water bottle), and let the pots sit overnight.So much came off with no scrubbing!
I then soaked again for about another hour with two more tablets and almost all of the grime was gone. I did scrub just a tiny bit to get all the stains out with a brush I had. They are almost like new! I did this on two pots and we were all amazed by the results. I'm ordering more so that we can clean regularly since it’s so easy!" — Heather
Some Bissell Stomp & Go cleaning pads you stomp on to release a powerful cleaning formula
Promising review:
"These things saved me from replacing my entire upstairs carpet! We had already replaced one section before finding these and were worried we’d have to replace another section at a cost of $3,000.
Stomp and leave it for 24 hours and I was amazed to see my carpet was its original light cream color. I now stock a box of these and have told every one of my pet-owning friends about them. I’ll never spend hours scrubbing the floor or carpet shampooing again!
" — findingk8
Or a portable, hands-free Bissell SpotBot capable of taking care of stains all on its own
It also comes with a hose and tool attachment if you'd prefer a more hands-on cleaning session.Promising review:
"I have an older pug and he has always been good, but I knew one day this machine would be brought out. I had it nine months before my first use. He got sick one week, and I literally used the machine about 12 times in a week. All I can say is Bissell knocked it out of the park with this. It’s amazing. It cleans so well. It is the simplest machine I have ever used that does so much. It is well-designed. Quick setup. And clean up. It does all the work for you. And it does a fantastic job. I love it. Worth every penny. I’ll never be without one.
If you are on the fence, buy it. I can’t believe how good this machine works. And the design is flawless. The tanks are so easy to fill. And clean for storage. And if it can clean 100% of what we had this week, it can clean anything!!! Like it never even happened. Thank you Bissell!!!" — David
An "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner to loosen those splatters and stains
Just add water and vinegar and place this gadget in the microwave for five to eight minutes on high heat. Then wipe your microwave's interior with a sponge, rag or napkin and all the grime will come right off!Promising review:
"I'm embarrassed to say I hadn't cleaned my microwave in about six months. It's an awful task. I ran Angry Mama one time, wiped down easily, then ran it one more time to get it detailed really clean.
Highly recommend using it more often than once every six months for a super fast, super clean microwave!" — Kelsey
A germaphobe-approved smartphone sanitizer to simultaneously sanitize and charge your phone
PhoneSoap
is a small business that creates products to help you keep your phone germ-free.Promising review:
"What a perfect gadget for getting your phone clean. After touching who knows what while commuting to work and it being that time of year everyone around you gets sick, this comes in handy. After the first use, it looked great and then I wiped it down with the sponge that came with it. I feel so much better about using my phone now." — Crystal Gardner
Some no-wipe, no-scrub Wet & Forget shower cleaner that'll deal with scummy buildup and mildew
Promising review:
"Does a FANTASTIC job if used regularly. I love this product. I hate cleaning tubs. This product has made our tubs look new. I don't use it every shower...maybe every third. Just spray down everything after the shower, and forget about it.
You DO need to rinse the tub before next shower due to product making it slick. The fumes of other cleaners always messed with my asthma. I have noticed that for some reason with this one, I sneeze twice, because I have to spray shower doors while I'm still in the shower...but it never affects my lungs. I would recommend this to EVERYONE!" — Angela GIllaird
A garbage disposal cleaner that'll bubble and fizz through the odor-causing grime all on its own
Here's all you have to you do: Run some hot water, pop one of the packets in your disposer, let it foam, then wait for the foam to fully disappear. Garbage disposer = clean and odor-free. Promising review:
"Works like a charm! These are pretty cool! I was a little skeptical but I followed the easy-to-use directions and it worked just like the product said it would. Foamed up and cleaned the drain!! Smell removed!!" — Jennifer K
A powerful grill scrubbin' stone because BBQ season is here
Promising review:
"Completely restored my 3-year-old grill grates. Used to clean them with a box of Brillo pads and a headache but this product did the job so efficiently.
Will definitely be keeping on hand for as-needed cleaning. Would recommend cleaning in a deep sink so you can rinse stone residue off as you go. Cannot use this at the grill without rinsing as the stone gets smaller as you go. Worth the price!" — hbinoc
A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets because the thing that washes your dishes needs to be cleaned sometimes too
These tablets are designed to penetrate, dissolve, and remove odor-causing residue that accumulates inside your dishwasher over time, as well as remove lime and mineral build-up. Using Affresh tablets once a month can prolong the life of your dishwasher and make it more effective at doing its job: cleaning your dishes.Promising review:
"Works extremely well. We haven't done any cleaning on our dishwasher in five years, and the sliding dish trays were tough to pull out or push in, there was detergent build up all over the inside, and there was a milky film on all our cups. I bought Affresh, ran the dishwasher with two tablets while it was empty, and the difference was astounding.
There was still some build up and I figured it would require another cycle, so I popped another two tablets in, ran the machine a second time, and now it looks and sounds brand new. No more film on the glasses, no more dirty dishes from clogged sprayers, no more odors, or build up around the door seals.
I'm going to be buying Affresh from now on, and hopefully it will extend the life of my dishwasher." — Martoune
And some washing machine cleaning tablets to wash your washers
Promising review:
"I have been using bleach to clean my machine for some time, but decided to give this a try a few months ago. My very first clean with Affresh tablets left me surprised and delighted for not only did it clean my machine, but it also eliminated the nasty smell that always transferred to my clothes thanks to a build-up of mold I didn't even know about. Every month now, I toss a tablet into the drum and let it work its magic.
Now, my machine is cleaner than ever, and my clothes always smell wonderfully fresh." — Kelli Crawford
Or a Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp that'll hang out on the inside of your bowl and give it a lil' clean with every flush
Promising review:
"I cannot give it enough stars — this item is so great. It does everything it claims to do.
I have hard water so extremely bad, but this has taken care of it. I am very satisfied with this product and will definitely purchase again." — KyBlueFire
A powerful but gentle silicone paw cleaner to make cleaning your pet's cute lil' feet a lot more effective
Promising review:
"I’ve been using this for a few weeks, and I love it. It cleans the salt off my dogs’ paws so easily.
When it’s super dirty and the streets are covered in salt, I’ll refresh the water supply. I add a few drops of their doggie shampoo, and it works great. I have four dogs in NYC. I have to wash their feet after every walk because the streets are so filthy. It would take me about 10–15 min to clean their paws with a spray bottle and towel. Now, it takes about five minutes.
And the towel doesn’t end up filthy. The dirt gets caught in the cup. Plus the dogs seem to like it. The silicone bristles must feel good. A huge thumbs-up!" — Sandra
And a pet urine stain-removing spray perfect for pet owners
Rocco & Roxie Supply Company
is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks, and pet accessories.Promising review:
"Y’all! This stuff is AMAZING! I sprayed the carpet thoroughly to where it was pretty saturated and let it sit overnight. I woke up the next morning and the carpet was mostly dry I’m assuming from the ceiling fan air so I didn’t have to lay any towels down to soak up any excess moisture. Let me just say I was EXTREMELY impressed. The carpet was brighter, smelled fresher and it wasn’t stiff how other carpet cleaners tend to leave your carpet! "The thing I was most impressed by though was that the dark spots on our carpet were completely gone and this was without having to do any scrubbing! I literally sprayed the carpet the night before and I woke up to a cleaner, like-new carpet the next morning!
I’m extremely extremely impressed and will be ordering the gallon size to do the entire carpet." — Ieshia M.
A 2-in-1 window-washing sponge and squeegee to clean your whole windows
Promising review:
"I'm done with Windex and newspaper. This product makes the job cleaning windows (something I do once a year...maybe) just because it's so tedious, much much easier. I bought this to clean windows on a home I'm selling and it was quick and extremely effective. Going to wash windows in my current home today because, first, they need them, and second, I know it'll be quick and painless!" — sun_muse
A speedy fume-free oven cleaner designed to blast through baked-on crud
If your oven is in need of a deep, deep
clean, you may need to let this cleaner sit longer, but it'll do a heck of a job lifting all the barnacles of food bits that are crusted on your oven.Promising review:
"Oh man, this stuff is awesome! I sprayed and left it on overnight. I had no idea what to expect. I took a paper towel and started wiping out the oven. The grime just melted away.
It was awesome! I am VERY pleased! And it is truly odor-free. I was shocked! — KsGrl444
Or a heavy-duty oven scrub here to make oven disasters a lot *less* disastrous
Everneat
is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products.Promising review:
"This product is amazing! It works fast with pretty minimal elbow grease.
The stainless-steel sponge that comes with it makes it easier. And it smells great!
" — Melissa C.
A long vacuum hose attachment capable of reaching those hard-to-get spaces, especially your lint vent
This hose adapter fits on most vacuum cleaners (except for some
Dysons), and some reviewers have even found socks they thought were gone forever after this thing pulled them out of their lint traps!Promising review:
"This thing is seriously amazing. I figured out how to use it very quickly and it worked like a charm. I had a sock stuck way down in my vent and would've had no idea! I still can't believe how much lint and dust came out of my dryer. My husband is already talking about other uses for this unique tool, like getting into tight spaces in our cars." — J. Johnson
A robot vacuum that'll actually do an efficient job so you don't have to worry
This robo vac has an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. It also automatically recharges, so it's always ready to clean. It comes with a remote control (two AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, four side brushes and five cable ties. It can clean continuously for up to 100 minutes.Promising review:
"We are very pleased with our Eufy who we named Sneaky Pete because he is very quiet and can sneak up on you. We run him twice a day and are always surprised how much grime and pet hair he picks up. The instructions are simple and clear. Cleaning is super easy. He travels under beds and couches where we would not normally be able to reach with the traditional vacuum.
After comparing all of the leading robo-vacs, we chose the Eufy because it was rated as high as expensive ones and was less than half of the cost. We chose well. Like all robo-vacs, Pete will become confused on an area that is black due to the anti-fall safety feature. Like a black patch of a rug. But, we don't hold that against him. Our dog is totally indifferent to Pete which is another pleasant surprise. We are very happy with our Eufy." — Dahna Brinkley
A pack of AirPod cleaners because no one wants a disgusting amount of earwax muffling their favorite songs
!Promising review:
"I never usually write reviews but this is an exception. I've had my AirPods for over a year and when the sound quality was diminishing, I was afraid they had a short life expectancy and I would need to get a new pair! Even after using cotton buds to clean the AirPods out, I thought that was enough until my friend said there's stuff built up and hard to see, but there was nothing able to get it out! Enter this product — it literally took five minutes to clean each earbud effectively and instantly the sound quality was as good as new! Loud, clear, less trouble connecting to my phone, etc.
I really suggest giving this product a try. You don't need a full square to clean them, so you can pull a piece off or reuse a square with a side you haven't used! SO happy I found a solution!" — Amazon customer
An all-purpose scrubber kit capable of making your surfaces look brand-new
Promising review:
"I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51, and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, hand-scrubbing for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower, it took five minutes,
AND it scrubbed my shower more clean than it has been in years. In the corners, the floor, the glass door...everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." — Terry
A Furemover squeegee broom reviewers say attracts hair like a magnet
!Promising review:
"So of course I saw this product on TikTok...and added it to the list of things that TikTok made me buy.
But I'm very glad that I did. I have a Siberian husky who sheds a LOT...and in all seasons. I use this on my carpet before vacuuming and it loosens up the hair so easily that my vacuum never got.
I never realized I had that much dog hair caked into my carpet until I used this!" — Alyssa Frey
And finally, a wet and dry vacuum perfect for those hard-to-reach spots in your car
This vacuum holds 2.5 gallons and includes a six-foot hose and 10-foot cord.Promising review:
"This is the vac you are looking for, if you are looking to keep your car clean. Easy-open clips make emptying a breeze. It is lightweight for ultra portability. The best, most unexpected surprise are the attachments. They actually fit into BOTH the nooks AND the crannies of your car.
We have two dogs. This picks up about 95% of the dog hair (I would estimate that the average shop vac picks up 85% of dog hair). There will always be a stray hair that has somehow bonded at the molecular level with the car mat. Finally, it's not painfully loud to operate." — MJKeys