36 Cleaning Products Here To Solve All Your Filthy Problems

A TruePet Shark vacuum capable of pulling a bunch of pet hair from rugs and floors

"I own three short-hair dogs and a midlength-hair cat. I felt like I was being eaten by hair in my house. I wanted a vacuum that would get both carpet and hardwood floor with the furniture as well. This one does it all; the True Pet Shark is the best, most versatile vacuum I have ever owned."The clear dust catcher shows what you are getting up, and it is a bit gross to think of, but I clean it every time so I know what it is getting up. Amazing results, and I would highly recommend this vacuum to anyone. The attachments are easy to use and the pet attachment is amazing. It has its own beat bar and is motorized. So happy I ordered this vacuum. My husband is even shocked by the amount we are getting after cleaning and sweeping with other stuff.The dust catcher is even easy to empty and there's no touching of dirt — it just falls out." — Athena