A non-abrasive cooktop cleaner

It comes with a cleaning pad and scraper that'll scrub away burnt-on food, grease splatters and water stains.I thought my brand-new stove stop was ruined after a week! It was so new and powerful, I was shocked when a pot boiled over and made a huge mess. In a panic (without thinking, obviously), I used a microfiber cloth and tried to clean it while it was hot — yeah I know, really brilliant — needless to say, I had a real mess on my hands and the microfiber melted into the stove top so instead of just water I was dealing with what I thought was a permanent disaster. Someone suggested I try Cerama Bryte but they didn't have any at Walmart so I bought like six other products for the interim. None of it helped though so I ordered from Amazon and two days later it was here and now my stove looks brand-new again!" — Peyton



Get the kit on Amazon for $10.29.