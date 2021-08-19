HuffPost Finds

Just 35 Cleaning Products That We're Not Gonna Say Are Witchcraft, But Are Basically Witchcraft

From pet brooms to Magic Erasers, these cleaning goods work so well on stubborn messes in your living space.
Chelsea Stuart and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Messes at home come in many forms: there are pet accidents, burnt-up food on stove tops and rusty sinks. Regardless of what tidying job you’re dealing with, there are cleaning products that’ll make you think, “where have you been all my life?” because they are that good and get the job done. From pet brooms to Magic Erasers, here are some products that’ll come to the rescue when your living space needs a deep-clean.

1
A gentle shoe cleaner
Amazon
Restore your favorite pair of sneakers with this brush and spray duo that'll gently scrub away mud and other stains.

Promising review: "Quick and easy! A little elbow grease for the more stubborn stains, but this worked incredibly." — John C. Pemberton

Get it from Amazon for $15.97.
2
A pumice stone stick
Amazon
Limescale, hard water and gross rings will be gone after you use this small tool on your toilet bowl.

Promising review: "What witchcraft is this?? Five minutes of rubbing with this thing and I removed the ring that has been on my toilet for years. I had previously tried half a dozen cleaning products with zero success. I wish I would have bought this a long time ago. One tip is to open the plastic wrapper outside or over a trash can, as the white dust is annoying to clean up." — Amazon Customer

Get it on Amazon for $8.99+ (available in multi-packs).
3
A vegan stain-removing stick
Shady Creek Naturals / Etsy
These sticks help dissolve stubborn stains, including dirt, grass and grease, on your garments. Gently apply onto stains and then throw clothes in the laundry to get them clean.

Shady Creek Naturals is a family-owned small business based in North Carolina. They sell natural soaps, laundry soaps and cloth wipes.

Promising review: "Amazing, amazing! This stain remover has gotten grass stains, mud stains, blood stains and ink stains off clothes. Nothing has worked so good before. I love this! Will definitely order more!" — Sasha Gonzalez

Get it from Shady Creek Naturals on Etsy for $8.
4
A wad preventer
Amazon
If your bed sheets are always getting tangled in the washer and dryer, these pads will help separate them while you're doing laundry.

Promising review: "Wow! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!" — katy

 Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
5
A pack of Mr. Clean Magic Erasers
Amazon
With only a little scrubbing, you can say goodbye to crayon scribbles and other annoying marks that have been on the walls for eternity.

Promising review: "This is as magical as unicorns! Buy NOW! I use it everywhere — walls, baseboards, mirrors, window panes, cupboards, floors, lamps, glass and faucets — everything looks brand new. Just got red hair dye that had been there for over a year off the wall in a minute. Made shower glass look brand-new after five years of hard water stains. This is the cleaning magic wand you’ve always wanted." — Michela

Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $12.10.
6
A non-abrasive cooktop cleaner
Amazon
It comes with a cleaning pad and scraper that'll scrub away burnt-on food, grease splatters and water stains.

Promising review: "Magic! I thought my brand-new stove stop was ruined after a week! It was so new and powerful, I was shocked when a pot boiled over and made a huge mess. In a panic (without thinking, obviously), I used a microfiber cloth and tried to clean it while it was hot — yeah I know, really brilliant — needless to say, I had a real mess on my hands and the microfiber melted into the stove top so instead of just water I was dealing with what I thought was a permanent disaster. Someone suggested I try Cerama Bryte but they didn't have any at Walmart so I bought like six other products for the interim. None of it helped though so I ordered from Amazon and two days later it was here and now my stove looks brand-new again! I can’t even express to you the relief that washed over me after thinking my brand-new stove was ruined. Thankfully because of this incredible product, it is perfect again!" — Peyton

Get the kit on Amazon for $10.29.
7
A jetted tub cleaner
Amazon
Let this cleaner do the dirty work for you and clean your jets, so you can actually take a relaxing bath without seeing gross debris.

Promising review: "Works better than anything else we have tried on our six-foot jetted hot tub. We have well water with lots of minerals. Oh Yuk gets the crud out fast and rinses easily. Been using it for three years and nothing else comes close." — Linda

 Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
8
An all-natural scouring paste
Humble Suds / Etsy
Surfaces at home (grout, stove tops, sinks -- you name it!) will look sparkling again after using this handmade scouring paste.

Humble Suds is a small cleaning brand founded by two moms — Holli Schuab and Jennifer Parnell — in Colorado. Their products contain plant-based ingredients and are packaged with recyclable materials.

Promising review: "I used the surface scrub today on my bathtub and bathroom sink, and it works WONDERS! I love that the ingredients are minimal and organic, but gets the job done. I love this product!" — hinako jefferson

Get it from Humble Suds on Etsy for $14.95+ (available in two sizes).
9
An eco-friendly carpet deodorizer
Amazon
Get rid of gross smells lingering on your carpets with this powdery formula that'll be a big help for pet accidents and spilled wine.

Promising review: "Great for dog odors on fabric! We sprinkled it on the couch cushions and put them in trash bags. We shook the bags and let sit for an hour or so. We used the hose of our vacuum and sucked out the air (like your vacuum sealing). The cushions plumped right up and smelled gorgeous for several weeks. Our very allergic daughter had no problems sitting on the sofa. We also sprinkled on carpets for great deodorizing. Fine powder that goes a long way. Adding this to our regular Amazon purchases!" — Pam

Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in packs of one or two).
10
A pack of garbage disposal foaming cleaner
Amazon
Watch this volcano-like formula scrub away gross gunk from your kitchen garbage disposer when it's in need of a deep clean.

Promising review: "This is an essential for anyone with a disposal. Like seriously! A lot of funky gunk collects in there, that you can’t even see. It’s also dark and moist for icky stuff to grow. You HAVE to keep it clean. And THIS is super easy to clean it out! And you will be amazed how much better the smell will be (that I am sure you don’t even notice until it’s clean!). It’s also pretty cool looking when you do it! BLUE FOAM!" — J. Crumley

Get a 2-pack from Amazon for $10.41.
11
A Bissell Little Green cleaner
Amazon
Your carpets will be restored to their former glory, thanks to this portable gem that'll help you avoid a call to Stanley Steemer.

Promising review: "BUY IT. Don’t argue with me. JUST BUY IT. It’s so worth it. For this price? Stains I've had in my car for the longest time are finally gone. Stains on the couch are gone and looks good as new. It’s so easy to use and put together. You have to go over spots a couple times but it’s so satisfying to watch every time. This was one of my best buys 100%." — Alexis

Get it from Amazon for $108.99.
12
A bottle of Goo Gone
Amazon
Spray this onto stubborn stickers or adhesives and avoid using your fingernails or a bent debit card to get the job done.

Promising review: "I love this stuff. I got some gum on my new recliner and this stuff took it right off! You would never know it was there!" — Laury Reiss

Get two 12-ounce bottles from Amazon for $16.98.
13
A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets
Amazon
Instead of just "rinsing out" your water bottle, use one of these to eliminate stains and odors. Just toss it in, let it fizz and you'll have a clean container again.

Promising review: "I have achieved this level of clean by hard scrubbing with tons of vinegar and baking soda, but these tablets just pop in and do all the hard work for you. I drink tea every day but it stains my cup. This has infinitely extended the life of my mugs." — Erin Fleming

 Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $8.
14
A professional-strength grout cleaner
Amazon
Get ready to eliminate years of nasty grime from tiles and grout around the house. Your bathroom will look amazing after using this!

Promising review: "I never leave reviews on Amazon but this grout cleaner definitely deserved a review. I tried three other cleaners before buying Grout-eez and they did nothing but waste my time and money. Grout-eez got my grout perfectly clean in no time, plus it was easy to use and no odor. I'll never use another grout cleaner." —Tyler

Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
15
An eco-friendly oven scrub
Cleaning Studio / Etsy
This handmade cleaner is packed with essential oils that'll help remove stubborn grease and stains from your oven.

Cleaning Studio is a small business based in Connecticut specializing in natural cleaning essentials.

Promising review: "I was skeptical because I had tried so many products to clean the glass on my oven doors with no luck. The auto clean cycle just baked it on the glass. THIS STUFF IS AMAZING! It took me about 15 minutes to get the glass on both my oven doors clean. Very minimal scrubbing effort required. I will be telling all of my friends." — Teresa Casner

Get it from Cleaning Studio on Etsy for $17.99+ (available in a plastic or glass container).
16
A Chom Chom roller
Amazon
If your fur baby is shedding a lot, this brush easily removes pet hairs from couches, pillows, blankets and more.

Promising review: "We live in a household that contains two humans, two dogs and two cats. It's a real Noah's Ark furnished with a black sectional couch. Our dogs absolutely hate the vacuum. So much so they will attack the cleaner head with their vicious bite even before we power it on. This makes the task of cleaning our couch extremely unpleasant and nearly impossible. Thanks to Chom Chom, we no longer have this problem! With a simple, quick and SOUNDLESS sweep, we're able to keep our couch pet-hair-free in blissful peace. This tool does an amazing job picking up pet hair but not so much with crumbs. We were so impressed, we gifted these as Christmas presents for all of our pet-loving friends." — Magpie

 Get one on Amazon for $24.95.
17
And a fur-eliminating broom
Amazon
Sweep up your doggo's embedded fur from carpets and other spots around the house.

Promising review: "Do you have hair? Do you have pets that have hair? Have your broken three vacuum cleaners trying to clean up that hair? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you NEED the FURemover Broom. I unboxed it, used it on my stairs and was amazed/appalled at the amount of hair that I got out of the carpet. I have a hound that likes to sleep on the couch, and a few quick strokes of the broom picked up a whole dog's worth of hair. Whether it’s flawless product design, science or witchcraft, I’m hooked and will never clean without this again. Thanks FURemover for helping me out of this hairy situation." — Nina

Get it from Amazon for $12.44+ (available in six configurations).
18
A dryer vent cleaner
Amazon
Attach it to your vacuum to clean out your lint trap and improve your dryer's efficiency.

Promising review: "When my vent cleaner arrived I was so excited to use it! It sucked up so much lint that my vacuum container was filled. I was shocked to see how much hidden lint was in my dryer. The lint wand came with a guide attachment, which is an added bonus and makes it very easy to move around those small deep spaces. It was super easy to use. I highly recommend this item to everyone who owns a dryer. It fits on two different vacuums I own — a Shark and a Bissell. It's a lifesaver! I can't wait to use it again." — momofeli

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
19
An electric power washer
Amazon
Blast grime from your car, garage door and patio with this electric power washer that'll provide the most satisfying cleaning session.

Promising review: "Been using it to clean old oil spots on my driveway left from years of parking a leaky car. Works like magic — and very fast. Made very easy work of something I just could not get done with scrapers, solvent, soap and hours of elbow grease. Spots are gone and my 30-year-old driveway looks like new. The soap dispensers and soap nozzle made quick work of washing my car. By adding a filter to the feed line, I got spot-free rinse — no need to towel dry. Note: The filter does not come with the pressure washer. I bought the filter at Home Depot." — Barry Parker

Get it on Amazon for $145.94.
20
A dirt-infused soap
Amazon
This soap will give you a hand when you need to wash away grease and oil after doing work around the house.

Promising review: "I work for the railroad and I am always getting my hands dirty! I could never seem to find anything that worked. Also, I live in Utah so when it starts getting cold my hands dry out. Well, with Grip Clean that doesn’t happen! I have my coworkers coming to my locker asking to get some soap since the soap we have at doesn't work as well as Grip Clean!" — Nick

Get it from Amazon for $11.50.
21
A carpet spot remover
Amazon
Spritz this formula on upholstery and blot instantly to remove wine spills, mud tracks and pet pee stains.

Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car. I tried other cleaners to get them out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. Then I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" — Brittany

Get a bottle on Amazon for $12.46.
22
A self-cleaning Litter-Robot
Litter-Robot
Instead of scooping poop, let this cool pod take care of your feline's "bathroom breaks." It self-cleans and helps cut litter usage up to 50 percent!

Promising review: "Hands-down best money I’ve ever spent. Less kitty litter used, no more scooping, happy kitty because her litter is always clean, no more doggie curiosity. Best invention for cat parents. My only caveat was I bought compostable trash bags to use when my original supply of Kitty Robot liners ran out. My 'hack' is that I put the entire bin inside a compostable trash bag and slide the edges of the bag under the clips near the air vent. Then, slide whole bin back in place carefully. Once it’s time to empty it, I just pull the bag and toss. Voila!" — Julieana T.

Get it from Litter-Robot for $499 (available in two colors).
23
A leather cleaner
Amazon
Clean anything made from leather with this gentle formula that'll get to work on dirt, oil and other hard-to-remove stains.

Promising review: "I bought a sorta white leather sectional for $150 stained and dirty but no major wear or tears. Well, the pictures tell it all! It took at least three cycles of gentle scrubbing and wiping off raised dirt and a little extra for bad stains! A lot of elbow grease but holy crap! Super nice couch now!" — iPoutside365

Get it from Amazon for $18.95.
24
A container of OxiClean
Amazon
Tough stains will be history with this water-activated formula that'll take care of sauce, vino and other messes on your mattress.

Promising review: "I'll let my pictures (above) speak to how amazing this works. I had a stained mattress that I'd been covering with a mattress pad for years. As I was preparing for a move, I decided to give OxiClean a try and see if it could remove the stains that had been there for well over SEVEN YEARS. I honestly don't even know what caused the stains, but OxiClean removed them." — Little Greek

Get it from Amazon for $6.59.
25
A bottle of wood polish and conditioner
Amazon
Get grandma's old chest or antique table shiny again with this two-in-one wood conditioner and polish.

Promising review: "OMG! This is the most AMAZING product! We inherited some antique furniture from the '30s that had been in storage forever, it was dry and dirty and not much to look at. I used this product on it and the oak wood literally came alive showing the beautiful grain and texture of the wood. I have since used it on my oak kitchen cabinets and they look AMAZING! I will never use anything else other than this product on my wood surfaces! No greasy feel, fantastic smell!" — Tiffany Sadowski

Get a 16-ounce bottle on Amazon for $8.98.
26
A container of The Pink Stuff
Amazon
This all-purpose paste is popular for a reason: It can be used on multiple surfaces (like stove tops and showers) to quickly wipe away grime, rust and other annoying stains that are hard to clean.

Promising review: "Amazing product. Shower wall hard water stains completely wiped out. I used other products on my 10-year-old oven door and it never came as clean. First try, I wiped on and wiped off. (Recommended at least five minutes.) Second try, I applied Pink and left it over night. Baked on grit was softened enough I could use a spoon to scrap. End result, BIG DIFFERENCE. By far the best versatile, nontoxic product. I would love a case so I could go crazy." — ap808

Get it from Amazon for $8.15+ (available in packs of one or two).
27
A pack of fizzy toilet-cleaning bath bombs
Juniperseed Mercantile / Etsy
These little fizzy balls can help clean a dirty toilet with little effort: Just drop one into the bowl, swish, let it fizz for a few minutes and use a toilet brush to finish up the job.

Juniperseed Mercantile is small business based in Colorado with a passion for great skincare, simple living and the planet.

Promising review: "This is my second purchase of theses so you can tell I totally love them. They work great and I just store them in a jar on the back of the toilet. Definitely can't say I’ve ever stored any other toilet cleaner out in the open." — Laura Wick

Get the pack of five from Juniperseed Mercantile on Etsy for $10.
28
An oil stain remover
Amazon
It can pull out deep spots from granite, limestone, marble, slate or sandstone in your kitchen. Just apply to stains, let it sit for 48 to 72 hours and then wipe away the oil mess.

Promising review: "Had an oil stain on my untreated West Elm marble top buffet from a kids toy. I purchased the oil stain remover and crossed my fingers that it would work. Followed the directions, waited 72 hrs to let it dry completely and then scraped it off with a credit card. It worked perfectly! I couldn't be happier with the results. I highly recommend this product!" — marv

Get a can of it on Amazon for $9.50.
29
An all-purpose polish
Amazon
Clay, vegetable oil and lemon fragrance work together to scrub gunk away from multiple surfaces at home, including ceramic, glass, marble and steel.

Promising review: "I had doubts about how GREAT everyone was saying this is, even the videos weren't that impressive. but let me tell you, this stuff is incredible. My stove top was so grimy with burn marks and things, could never get it clear with Windex, wipes, Ajax or anything. Within 10 minutes after this stuff, it looked honestly brand-new. So shiny and clean. And without having to break my fingers from scrubbing. The sponge is easy to wash off, so it doesn't stay grimy like other sponges. Sink was the same way. Shiny and new. I will say I tried to use it on the ceramic bathroom sink and it just isn't that impressive but it was worth a shot. I keep looking for ANYTHING to use this on. 100% recommend, best purchase." — KK

Get it from Amazon for $10 (available in three scents).
30
A wine stain remover
Amazon
It'll help remove old and new vino stains on carpets, couches and even clothes! No scrubbing or laundering required.

Promising review: "If you are thinking of buying this stuff: BUY IT!The individuals who formulated this stuff are truly geniuses. I had a wine-spillage catastrophe when my French bulldog puppy ran into my cheap coffee table and my full post-work glass of pinot noir went flying all over the only nice piece of furniture I own. After about 45 minutes of spraying and blotting, I was able to get my nice chair to be white again! Don’t get me wrong, it requires some serious saturation so I would recommend buying more than one bottle. I’m so thankful I had a 3/4-full bottle on-hand. Thank you Wine Away for saving my nice chair and sanity." — Caroline Symcox

Get it from Amazon for $9.66.
31
A bottle of Bar Keepers Friend
Amazon
Tackle lime, rust and other pesky stains with this soft cleanser that'll get to work on surfaces used by everyone at home.

Promising review: "I purchased this cleanser in an attempt to revive our stainless steel knife set, which is a great, moderately priced set that has seen better days and I'm extremely happy that I did. The cleanser not only took away the rust spots with minimal difficulty, but it returned them to their original luster! After cleaning our knives, I gave it a shot on our porcelain sink, which I typically have to douse in bleach cleaner to remove the stains from, causing the entire kitchen to be filled with noxious fumes and it worked beautifully! The stains came clean, and it made the sink look pretty enough to eat off of." — Kat (Ferrari) Backa

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $17.33.
32
A enzyme-based pet stain cleaner
Amazon
If your dog or cat is always leaving mud tracks and pee puddles on carpets, this enzyme-based spray will help get them out and conceal the odor.

Promising review: "This stuff is so great!! I’ve tried so many brands of enzymatic cleaners and they all have a strong chemical smell. This smells exactly like the orange cream shakes at Arby’s! It does an excellent job or erasing odors and seems to be working to deter puppy from peeing in that spot again. Leaves a great long-lasting scent and odors are long gone by the time the pleasant scent fades the next day. It’s also a great stain remover. I’ve only used it on puppy messes but it makes quick work of them. Love this stuff so much!" — Geek Girl

Get a 32-ounce bottle from Amazon for $19.97.
33
A mildew remover
Amazon
Mold and mildew don't deserve a hangout spot in your bathroom or deck, so spray this formula onto grout and patio chairs to keep them clean.

Promising review: "I don't often write a review of a product. But this was so impressive, I thought I should let others know. We have a set of vinyl outdoor chairs that were constantly covered with mildew. When we were feeling ambitious, we'd take the time to power wash the chairs, which worked pretty well but was a lot of work. The problem was that a couple of days later, the mildew was back almost as bad a before. With this mildew stain remover,we sprayed the chairs, let them sit a few minutes and hosed off with a regular garden hose. Easy. And they were cleaner than they ever got using the power washer. When we put the chairs away two months later, they were still clean." — Christine A. Simonson

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in three sizes).
34
A microwave steam cleaner
Amazon
Fill this little figure with vinegar and place it in your microwave to remove food grease and leftover sauce.

Promising review: "I'm embarrassed to say I hadn't cleaned my microwave in about six months. It's an awful task. I ran Angry Mama one time, wiped down easily, then ran it one more time to get it detailed really clean. I highly recommend using it more often than once every six months for a super fast, super clean microwave!" — Kelsey

Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in four colors).
35
And a pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets
Amazon
Limescale and mineral build-up will be history with these tiny tablets you can pop inside your dishwasher for a deep-clean.

Promising review: "I am skeptical by nature and have an older machine that was stained from years of use. We have very hard water in our region which makes it even more difficult to clean things. These tablets work like magic — got rid of years of hard water deposit with one try. Truly impressed. You can bet this is going to be a monthly routine from now on." — Amazon Customer

 Get a six-pack from Amazon for $5.99.

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
