Cleaning Products With Really Convincing Before And After Pictures

Laundry products, stain removers, kitchen items and bathroom cleaners for a spotless home.
Emma Lord
Never be let down by your cleaning products again with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pumice-Cleaning-Stone-Handle-Density/dp/B011HAWZ2W?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62bcb0e7e4b014f50a2d4175%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pumice stone" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bcb0e7e4b014f50a2d4175" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Pumice-Cleaning-Stone-Handle-Density/dp/B011HAWZ2W?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62bcb0e7e4b014f50a2d4175%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">pumice stone</a> that's tough on hard water stains, this fan-favorite <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Stuff-Miracle-Purpose-Cleaner/dp/B00DU5SRIY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62bcb0e7e4b014f50a2d4175%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="all-purpose cleaning paste" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bcb0e7e4b014f50a2d4175" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Stuff-Miracle-Purpose-Cleaner/dp/B00DU5SRIY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62bcb0e7e4b014f50a2d4175%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">all-purpose cleaning paste</a> and an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/EyeVac-Home-Stationary-Efficiency-Filtration/dp/B07H4SDRQ4?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62bcb0e7e4b014f50a2d4175%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="automatic no-touch dust pan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bcb0e7e4b014f50a2d4175" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/EyeVac-Home-Stationary-Efficiency-Filtration/dp/B07H4SDRQ4?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62bcb0e7e4b014f50a2d4175%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">automatic no-touch dust pan</a>.
The burden of household chores will always feel a little heavier when the products you’re using give a lackluster performance. That’s why you should strongly consider the winners from the list below if your current arsenal of cleaners just simply aren’t cutting it.

Find an enzyme-based laundry treatment that’ll clean even your dingiest shirts and a heavy-duty grout cleaner for your tiled kitchen floor. And don’t forget a famous multi-purpose spray that works on anything from a mildewed shower to crayon marks on the wall.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
A mildew-busting no-scrub weekly shower cleaner that you just "wet and forget"
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." — L. J. Petillo
$19.74 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A reusable pet hair remover roller that traps the hair inside the rolling receptacle
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." — Joanne Ertel
$26.95 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A pack of two effective, no-effort fruit fly traps in a discreet design
Promising review: "Our home was infested with fruit flies. As a household of minimal fresh produce and a mostly nitrate rich menu, we were confused and horrified when these tiny, evil monsters took over our house. These apple jobs are LEGIT. Within an hour or less they had captured a good amount of flies. I just bought more." — MotherofChaos
$5.88 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A nontoxic family-friendly bug zapper that can be used in and outdoors
Promising review: "Within 10 minutes of plugging this baby in (during the day I might add!), we heard our first BUZZZZZ! Within an hour and many more buzzes, things got quiet! And our house was finally free of flies! They have been out of control INSIDE OUR HOUSE this year. We live in Florida, so we are used to mosquitoes and flies, but it's been so bad! We've tried numerous things outside, but somehow they still come in! We don't leave food out EVER, so it's not like counters etc. aren't clean. They are! But the flies have been driving us nuts! After four days, I now just turn it on in the evening for a couple of hours, and I hear several buzzes, then the house is clear. The flies love the light! They come from far and near to investigate it! The machine is quiet until it zaps! But it truly works! There are no chemicals or smells. It's safe to have around — much safer than having flies buzzing around! I hope it lasts a long time! But for now, it's at the top of the list for 'best purchases of the year'!" — BarbR
$36.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
An enzyme-based pre-treatment that takes stubborn stains out in the wash
Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with a portion of every purchase.

Promising review: "Mom of four here, one of whom is just a month old. I found this product after searching for 'breast milk stain remover.' Nursing my prior kids taught me the woes of stains like this — never have I thrown out more clothes than when I was breastfeeding. In the last month this stuff has proved to be a miracle worker with all sorts of stains. We’ve used it on breast milk, baby poop, spit up, big kid poop, mud, grass, ketchup, balsamic vinegar, Sriracha, chicken dung and mustard. No stain has survived. I follow the instructions and spray the stain, then I load up my washer and set it on a delayed start. Sometimes I’ll spray and leave overnight. I haven’t had any issues with damage to clothes like other reviewers. With four kids and a need to keep their clothes nice to pass along, this stuff is a lifesaver. I’ll be stocking up!" — Kathleen
$9.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A brush-tipped pen that has been pre-filled with a powerful jewelry cleaning solution
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product. I saw it on TikTok and figured I would give it a try. My grandmother passed away almost eight years ago, and she left me her first engagement ring in her will. I have tried so many jewelry cleaners, toothpaste and toothbrush, you name it, tried everything except for sending it away to get cleaned. I ordered the Diamond Dazzle Stik on Thursday and it arrived the following Saturday, fast shipping! Today is Sunday and I cleaned my ring with the Diamond Dazzle Stik. My ring is just as shiny as it was when my grandfather bought it for my grandmother many many years ago. I will definitely use this Diamond Dazzle Stik on all my jewelry. Highly recommended!" — Heather
$8.89 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner with a huge fan following
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99.

Promising review: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it. Looked for it online, and on Walmart they were about $150 for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it! Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" — Carlos
$122.22 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that suctions up floor debris and doubles as a dustpan
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." — Amazon customer
$129 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
An all-purpose car upholstery cleaner that works for both hard and soft surfaces
Promising review: "Works great! I saw a video for this product on TikTok, and knew that I needed it in my life. I love it, and it helps keep my new car looking clean and new!" — Alison Crawford
$16.99 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A foaming bathroom cleaner that lifts grime as you wipe it away
Promising review: "I'm not one to normally write reviews, however, this amazed me. I moved into this house after we got married a year ago and I had tried everything from natural products to bleach to Magic Erasers and then a combination and nothing. I was astonished at the results this product produced. Plus, it smells delicious. At least to me, but I like the smell of cleaning products. Considering Kabooming the whole house, love this stuff!!" Amazon customer
$3.88 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
An internet-beloved multi-purpose cleaning paste that works on virtually any household surface
Promising review: "Honestly I was very skeptical when I first purchased. Everyone on social media was talking about how amazing this product was for cleaning around the house and I just thought they were all jumping on some kind of bandwagon. Of course I caved and had to try it for myself. Needless to say I’m very impressed! It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard-bristle toothbrush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral buildup, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super-fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Overall very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" — Marissa
$5.97 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A multipurpose cleaning spray that works on crayons, scuffs and grime
Promising review: "I saw this product in a TikTok, they said it was a great cleaner. It did not disappoint! This cleaner works on crayon, marker, scuffle marks, oil and wall cleaning! It’s a wonderful product and does not have a heavy chemical smell at all." — Carobtny
$9.80 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A nourishing wood polish to restore old furniture or hardwood floors
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn-out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs who jumped up and scratched places; we also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were, and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. Take a look at the pictures to see the before-and-afters. This stuff was like a Magic Eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let it sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." — Kris
$9.98 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A reviewer-beloved bottle of wood polish and conditioner to shine lackluster floors
Promising review: "I got this product a few hours ago from Amazon and now have shiny floors! It gave the really dull hardwood floors of my prewar NYC apartment an impressive shine. Really impressive. A little goes a long way: I used only about two ounces to shine about 500 square feet of clean floors. Before using it on the floors, I tested the polish on an old wooden side table that is scarred and needs sanding. It looked a lot better afterwards." — KindleCustomer2
$8 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A heavy-duty grout cleaner that lifts stains and grime from crevices in just 10 minutes
Promising review: "We moved into our house a year ago and I’ve been on a quest to clean the grout next to the stove ever since then. I’ve tried everything — store products, DIY solutions, Pinterest recommendations, you name it. As a last resort I got this and holy cow! I left it on for three minutes as a spot test at first and I could already see a huge difference. I then did two more rounds letting it sit for five minutes each. The scent's not bad, it was fine if I had the window open, it was just being down close to it that got me. Seriously, stop looking and buy this." — Britney Phillips
$19.95 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A pet stain-removing spray that works on both old and new spots as well as eliminating odor
Rocco & Roxie Supply Company is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks and pet accessories.

Promising review: "I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There’s tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best. I cringed paying the $20 for it when others are between $5–$10, but I have NO ISSUES paying now. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not house broken and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen which means I have lots of accidents. I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes then wipe it up with a hand towel. Then I put a larger towel on top of it if it’s in a high-traffic area until it’s completely dry. It’s taken out every stain and more importantly the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product. I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" — Shelley
$19.93 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A three-piece glass and ceramic cookware cleanup kit specifically designed to target caked-on grime
Promising review: "We bought our cooktop five months ago and it started developing really bad marks and stains. I tried everything to get it off, including baking soda, different detergents, etc. Really thought it was hopeless. We even tried to return our cooktop but because we couldn't we decided to give it one last try. Using the two tool that come with this cleaner we got 100% of the impossible stains off. I could not recommend this product more!!" — luckyrabbit
$11.82 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A soft cleansing liquid and scouring cloth to quickly eliminate grime without scratching surfaces
Promising review: "I used the product on my stainless-steel gas range and it worked amazingly!!!! I have tried so many other things and it was so hard getting the stains from the water (over flow of potatoes and pasta) and oil spills that would burn on to the range off. For a while thought this would be permanent. It bothered me so much to have a clean kitchen and my range would be this way. I let it sit on my range for about 15 minutes because the stains were there for so long then I scrubbed it with the scrub cloth that was provided and you can obviously see the results in my picture. My stove looks as it did when we first moved in our new home. Definitely purchase this, you won’t be disappointed." — Ci B.
$21.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A pumice stone that is very effective on hard-water stains
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this. This thing literally scoured away hard-water stains that I have been trying to get rid of for years in less than 30 seconds. 10/10 recommend." — Tleary25
$10.99 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A fume-free oven cleaner that is gentle on the skin and nostrils, but tough on grease
Promising review: "I saw this on a TikTok. I have used Easy Off in the past but hated the smell. This is so much better and let me tell you I am super sensitive to smells. Works great in the oven, and also as I saw on the video works great in shower stalls and tubs!" Amy L Viau
$6.27 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A set of three drain snakes that pulls hair and debris from your clogged shower drain
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and was tired of spending so much money on drain cleaner. I was blown away by how much hair and gunk came out of the sink and tub drain. Disgusting, but also so helpful to actually clean it out. I will recommend this to my family and friends." — Lisa S.
$6.55 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
An air purifier with a true HEPA filter and UV light sanitizer to eliminate dust and allergens from the air
Promising review: "I only wish I had found this a long time ago. I have been getting allergy shots for two years now, but still have sneezing attacks. I am blown away by how much this thing really works. I used to have tissues piled high everywhere I went from runny eyes, nose and sneezing. I always considered air purifiers as gimmicks. I have become an instant convert! This is the most amazing thing I have ever used. It is quiet, and has made an enormous difference in my life. Before this, it was impossible for me to walk out of the house with my makeup in place because I was tearing up nonstop. No more! I keep it in the room I spend all of my time during the day. I don't need it when I sleep." — Caki
$89 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A six pack of tablets that clean your dishwasher in one wash cycle
Promising review: "Saved me from buying a new dishwasher!I have to admit that I was skeptical that this product was actually going to do anything. I’ve noticed my dishwasher wasn’t cleaning dishes very well lately, and I did everything I could to get it working properly again, but was ready to finally give up and buy a new dishwasher. I bought these tablets thinking they were designed to eliminate odors, but I was willing to give them a shot before buying a whole new dishwasher. I put one in the bottom of the dishwasher last night per the instructions and woke up to completely clean dishes for the first time in weeks. They look perfect. I don’t know why these tablets work but they absolutely did and I am a happy customer!" — B. Turner
$8.99 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A starter pack of foaming dish spray that works to target food grease
Promising review: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce and the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well." -- Elizabeth Lilly, Buzzfeed
$17.50 at Amazon
25
The Fizz Whiz/Etsy
A set 50 stain-fighting aundry detergent fizzes that are grelat for people with sensitive skin
The Fizz Whiz is a Florida-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in handmade cleaning and self-care products.

Promising review: "This stuff is AMAZING! We have extremely hard water and our clothes get dull despite our water softener. This helped bring our clothes back to life! I will be buying again and again!" — Sara Oberheim
$14 at Etsy
26
www.amazon.com
A water-based spray that will rescue your carpets from blood, grease, dirt, wine and more
Promising review: “There are products that you love and buy again. And then there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then above that, are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue. But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-size jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” — Carobnty
$11.99+ at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A power scrubber brush that attaches to a drill for difficult cleaning jobs
Promising review: "So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." — A. Givens
$14.95 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A 90-pack of aloe-infused wipes that can lift stains from nail polish to permanent marker
Promising review: "This stuff really is magical! When we moved into our house, the previous owners did a horrible job of cleaning the stainless-steel appliances. There were permanent run marks going down the front that I could not remove....and I tried EVERYTHING. I should note that I’m not actually positive that these appliances are true stainless steel or just manufactured to look like that. I wanted to cry tears of joy after wiping down the dishwasher because I had been looking at those awful run marks for three years and they were finally gone! The whole tub is worth it for that appliance alone. As of now, I’ve only used it in the kitchen, but I plan on using it the next time I clean out my car, too. If it looks half as good as I think it will, I’ll be a customer for life!" — MayBae
$14.94 at Amazon
29
www.youtube.com
A dual-sided device that has a cleaning solution on one end and a polishing buffer on the other
Promising review: "Saw a friend at work using this; she showed me and I had to have one. I wasn't disappointed. Gets all the gunk off my phone, iPad, computer screens, and my kids' Kindles. Getting these for gifts this year. Awesome." — kevin
$15.95 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A bottle of Goo Gone that banishes sticky stains and residue left on surfaces
Promising review: "I had some decals on the front door of my business that had been there for over seven years that I wanted to remove. When I tried to pull them off, all the adhesive stayed on the window. It smelled awful. I tried everything to get it off the window: vinegar, sponges, Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, and finally pan scrubbers. I realized I was risking damage to the window, but the adhesive was still there. A client who saw what I was trying to do all that time recommended Goo Gone. I let my arm rest for the two days it took for Amazon to deliver the Goo Gone. I spread it on with a paper towel and let it sit for a short period. Then I took a cleaning rag and careful removed the rest of the residue. Easy! Next day I removed another decal. I applied the Goo Gone to the thick adhesive residue and let it sit. Immediately the odor stopped. Huge benefit! Then as I wiped it off, the residue fell like sticky little worms dropping to the ground. A little more cleanup of the floor, and I was done. Now I can feel confident that the new decals will come off just as easy when I need to change them, as long as I have my Goo Gone." — Andy
$7.43 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
An electric pressure washer that can make outdoor surfaces look like new
Promising review: "I love this washer. It competes with my 2,200-psi gas-powered pressure washer, which in fact I sold to keep this. But doesn't have the noisy gas engine or the heavy weight. Easy to move around lightweight and has great power. Very quiet. I love all the attachments and the different stream types. The soap dispenser works well. I'm cleaning everything, my deck, my house, the garage doors, the concrete slab. It takes off all the dirt and mold from the old concrete stairs and sidewalk." — Tim S.
$169 at Amazon
32
The Happy Hive/Etsy
An all-natural cutting board conditioner made with a blend of coconut oil and beeswax
The Happy Hive is a Vermont-based Etsy shop established in 2019 by beekeepers who specialize in hand-poured beeswax products.

Promising review: "This conditioner is easy to apply and has no fragrance. I've used it on cutting boards and spoons and they look great. A little goes a long way!" — M.C.
$13 at Etsy
33
www.amazon.com
A set of four bed bands that keep fitted sheets securely in place
Promising review: "I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets, and with queen sheets I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February, and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." — TinkerbellAPixie
$12.99 at Amazon
A cordless wet dry vacuum that works great for cleaning hardwood floors

