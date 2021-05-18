HuffPost Finds

30 Cleaning Products That'll Make Your Kitchen Feel Brand New

But seriously, when's the last time you cleaned your oven?
By BuzzFeed Shopping, Daniel Boan, Samantha Wieder

I don’t know about you, but I spend a lot of time in my kitchen. It’s a place where I cook, sit down to eat a meal, gather with loved ones and this past year, my kitchen counter has doubled as a WFH desk. For a room many of us probably spend that much time in, it’s important to keep it clean. That’s where we come in. We’ve gathered up the best cleaning products to help get your kitchen feeling brand new in no time.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A pack of stainless steel wipes
Amazon
So you can tackle any pesky fingerprints and practically transform your refrigerator doors into shiny mirrors.

Promising review: "I love this product! It is so easy and convenient to use. I can get by using only one or two of the wipes for all the appliances and stainless steel items in my kitchen. It removes all smudges and leaves a nice even shine everywhere." — Gloria S.

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $14.54.
2
A garbage disposal cleaner
Amazon
It foams up to help break down any food residue that's been lingering in there for far too long. I'm starting to feel like adulthood is just learning about all the things you never realized you were supposed to be cleaning.

Promising review: "Seeing is believing. Not only does it do a great job, but you can see it happening. It doesn’t just mask the smell and leave a lemon scent like some products, it cleans too and looks fun. Idk. Blue foam comes out and that’s good enough for me." — sylvie yah

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $10.22.
3
A set of cleaning K-Cups
Amazon
They'll remove all of the built-up grime in your Keurig machine. You'd be surprised how much coffee residue and old coffee grinds can get stuck in the dispenser.

Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use… I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" — Corey West

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
4
Or a descaling solution
Amazon
It'll break down all of the limescale buildup inside your electric kettle or coffee maker, because I regret to inform you that the interior also needs cleaning. If your coffee just isn't hitting the spot like it used to, it's probably time to run a cleaning cycle.

Promising review: "I had never even thought of descaling my 2-year-old Keurig before Amazon suggested it, but this stuff was cheap, I knew I was supposed to descale regularly, and I knew this kind of descaler wouldn't be as hard to rinse out as the smell of vinegar.

"I honestly wasn't expecting much, but the next morning it took much less time for the water to heat up and my coffee tasted twice as strong and rich as it did before descaling, which means the brewing temperature is higher now that the heating element isn't caked with mineral deposits. Now I feel a little silly for drinking mediocre coffee for so long." — Lenore

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.99.
5
A granite and stone cleaner
Amazon
Not only will this product have your countertops looking ready for the pages of Architectural Digest, but it also kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria.

Promising review: "This is my go-to granite cleaner and I’ve tried a lot! Actually gets counters clean without a film or streak and not a lot of elbow grease." — Lori

Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
6
A gas range cleaning spray
Amazon
It'll cut through grime and grease and eliminate any evidence that your roommates are total slobs. Now I'm just projecting.

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.82.
7
A easily washable drip catcher
TwoLilacsStudio / Etsy
So you'll no longer have a giant puddle at the back of your sink every time you wash some dishes. TwoLilacsStudio is a small Etsy shop based in Saint Helens, Oregon.

Promising review: "LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care." — Alina

Get it from TwoLilacsStudio on Etsy for $10.50+ (available in four sizes and 10 colors).
8
A clog remover
Amazon
It will dissolve through any built-up grease and food scraps, because no, your sink shouldn't take five minutes to completely drain.

Promising review: "I had two drains in the house that were making the 'glug glug' noise when they drained. One in the bathroom sink where I shave, the other in the kitchen sink. Neither was blocked, but the noise indicated they were getting close. I'd tried to snake the kitchen sink myself, then had a professional do it. They said they couldn't get it through an elbow to get to where the partial blockage was. So, while they didn't charge me for it I was still stuck with 'glug glug' when the dishwasher drained or we used the kitchen sink.

"Green Gobbler down both drains and left overnight eliminated the 'glug glug.' I'm satisfied with the results. Much easier than snaking, and apparently more effective." — M

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
9
A chainmail scrubber
Amazon
So you can effectively clean all of the burned-on grime on your cast-iron skillets without removing the seasoning or causing damage. It's also safe for use on waffle makers, griddles and casserole dishes, so you basically have no excuse for having less-than-immaculate dishes.

Promising review: "Prior to purchasing this, our cast-iron cleaning routine consisted of rinsing followed by a quick scrub using coarse sea salt and a paper towel. This gadget is great for a more thorough cleaning, especially on stubborn areas. It's very effective and cleaning is quite easy, requiring nothing more than a quick rinse. The small ring attached to it is useful for hanging on a pot rack. Recommended." — Cooking the Books

Get it from Amazon for $10.98.
10
A handy brush
Amazon
It'll scrub away at every nook and cranny of your utensils, because giving them a quick swipe with your sponge is really not cutting it.

Promising review: "I bought this brush to quickly and safely clean knives and it works great for them, but I also use it to clean the sealing ring from my Instant Pot! Fast and easy!" — PrimeShopper

Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in two colors).
11
A set of "paperless" towels
HammerThreadHandmade / Etsy
They work just as well to clean your hands as it does to wipe up that glass of wine you inevitably end up spilling on "Bachelor" night. HammerThreadHandmade is a family-owned Etsy shop based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Promising review: "I love the charcoal gray towels I got so much I just ordered another set. I'm finding more and more ways to use them, instead of paper, every day: under draining fruits and vegetables, in the refrigerator where our freezer leaks, under my tea pot and compost container, at the master bath sink to wipe up after brushing our teeth and one has been designated as the 'water on the floor' towel. We have definitely cut down on our paper towel use." — katerhoad1

Get a pack of seven from HammerThreadHandmade on Etsy for $37 (available in eight patterns).
12
A grout cleaning kit
Amazon
It'll loosen up all the dirt in between your tiles, because a sparkly clean floor can go a long way in revitalizing your kitchen. The kit comes with two bottles of Grout-Eez and a scrubber that you can attach to a standard mop or broom pole.

Promising review: "This is an excellent product. I have tried several grout cleaners over the past 15 years since the majority of our flooring has been ceramic tile. This product surpassed all of them. In fact, nothing has ever worked this quickly. The three best features included (1) the instructions on both the bottle and with the product were clear and I followed them to a tee, (2) the perfect brush that came with it that fit perfectly into my grout lines and was easy to attach to an existing handle and (3) how easily the soil was removed from the grout. I would recommend using this around one tile first and definitely wait the 10 minutes then wiggle the brush in the grout lines. The soil comes up quickly." — Karen

Get it from Amazon for $39.95.
13
Or a steam mop
Amazon
It'll get rid of any sticky messes and eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria without using harsh chemicals.

Promising review: "I've had this floor mop/steamer for a couple of months now and I absolutely love it! I can't believe the dirt that is picked up off my tile floors, even after vacuuming and wet mopping all surfaces. The steamer is extremely easy to use and heats up quickly." — GCC

Get it from Amazon for $89.
14
A washable, reusable sponge
PorterLees / Etsy
It features scrubby mesh on one side and soft cotton terry cloth on the other. Plus, those prints are way more adorable than that green-and-yellow sponges you have in you sink right now. PorterLees is a family-owned Etsy shop based in Portland, Oregon, that specializes in homemade reusable goods.

Promising review: "So glad I finally found an environmentally friendly sponge THAT WORKS! I tried all the other kinds of eco-friendly sponges before these — silicone (don't work on stuck stuff), vegetable fiber (got so mildew-y so fast), and even crocheted (felt so gross and didn't work great). These do the job and then after a few days I just throw them in the wash! Hooray! And they're cute!" — willowbe0416

Get it from PorterLees on Etsy for $9.
15
An oven scrub
CleaningStudio / Etsy
It's made with gritty pumice stone so you can really go to town on that lasagna that exploded and left a mess everywhere. It'll even clean all the hard-to-reach spots on your racks and oven door. Cleaning Studio is a small Etsy shop based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in cleaning products.

Promising review: "Finally tackled the rings on our stove top with this scrub and a reusable paper towel (as I was worried about using a scourer on an easily scratched surface) and the rings came right off! These are those "oh, crap, the pot boiled over" rings that I ignored that led to my stove top looking a bit crusty. The oven scrub ate them right off and left my oven and stove top looking great." — Jessie Bono

Get it from CleaningStudio on Etsy for $17.99+ (available in plastic or glass jar).
16
An inexpensive but super effective spray
Amazon
It'll disinfect basically any surface in your home, which will definitely come in handy when you need to mindlessly clean your kitchen after a long day.

Promising review: "First, I loooooove the smell. It's so good. Next, this stuff eats up gunk and grease like a mofo. I cook and I get all these gnarly food smells in the kitchen that don't go away. This ate all of them right on up. It cleans all the grease out of my stainless steel sink. I put some on a paper towel and ran it across some caked-up enchilada sauce on the counter. I didn't even have to scrub. The stain just came up." — Bye Felicia

Get it from Amazon for $2.97.
17
A bar soap
BrooklynMadeNatural / Etsy
It will completely change the way you hand-wash your dishes. Instead of dealing with bulky plastic bottles and liquid that's easy to waste, you simply swipe the bar over your dishes and get to scrubbing. BrooklynMadeNatural is a family-owned small business based in Los Angeles that specializes in eco-friendly products.

Promising review: "My husband was skeptical that this soap would work (he's a conventional soap guy), but we both love it! We especially love how well it cuts grease and rinses so easily, saving us time doing dishes (which, with four little kids in the house, can take a good amount of time). We will definitely buy again." — Christopher Gitzke

Get a bar of soap and storage tin from BrooklynMadeNatural on Etsy for $15.
18
A cooktop glass cleaner
Amazon
It'll break grease and grime — and it even saved someone from ruining their grandparents' stove.

Promising review: "My snowbird grandparents have been sending me to check on their summer home occasionally while they quarantine in Florida, so I've had the fun job of shoveling snow off their deck and finagling a million envelopes out of their overstuffed mailbox over the past few months. On my most recent visit I decided to stay for a few days, and was intent on cooking myself a lavish meal. Well, I've never really used an electric stove before and, I don't know WHAT I did, but there were giant streaks and marks all over it after I was done. I tried everything to get them off, and I am definitely NOT overreacting! I finally mustered up the courage to tell my grandparents I ruined their stove, only for them to break out in laughter. Grandma instructed me to use this cleaner below the sink and, well, the rest is history. It literally wiped the streaks away before my eyes. Magic." — Griffin Gonzales

Get it from Amazon for $7.93.
19
A 20-pack of cleaning erasers
Amazon
They are more affordable than name brands but still ... um ... magic, if you catch my drift. These little sponges use just water to lift away tough stains — and the results are downright therapeutic.

Promising review: "These babies have transformed and reformed my slobby life. My dog sitter thought I got a new sink and fridge. I have never had more fun cleaning in my life — wait, I have never had any fun cleaning. But these magical creatures make it so freaking satisfying. No toxic stuff. No fumes. Just heavenly cleanliness." — Jimmy Jim Ereeno

Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $9.95.
20
A simple but effective microfiber mop and bucket
Amazon
It features a built-in wringer, because sometimes a good old-school mopping can go a long way. The foot-operated wringer is a life-saver for a lazy cleaner, and the microfiber mop dries quickly and stays fresh in between uses.

Get it from Amazon for $38.99.
21
A scrubbing sponge
Amazon
It's not only ridiculously cute but also changes texture based on the water's temperature. It stays firm with cold water for heavy-duty scrubbing, but gets softer in warm water for lighter cleaning tasks.

Promising review: "They remove food off of dishes more easily than a sponge and I just throw them in the top rack of the dishwasher and they come out spotless! They never smell and always rinse out nicely in between washings. These little gems even take off hard water build up from my shower doors! (I also use regular cleaners with them to do the trick). I love these so much I bought a bunch and used them as stocking stuffers last Xmas! Everyone loves them!" — DivaGranny

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $9.99.
22
A cleaning kit
A cleaning kit
So you can make your ceramic cooktop look as shiny and flawless as the day you moved in. The kit comes with a bottle of cleaner, a cleaning pad and a heavy-duty scraper that are all designed to break down burnt-on foods and tough stains.

Promising review: "As soon as I used this stuff, I couldn't believe it! We had a new stove that I didn't clean for months and assumed the burnt pea juice (my enemy) would just be a new stain forever. However, after one application, it was basically gone. I used the scraper that came with it and did one more small application on just that spot, and it was gone! Every time I use this it looks like my stove could be brand-new." — Christi Lambertson

Get it from Amazon for $9.49.
23
A bottle of Bar Keepers Friend soft cleanser
Amazon
It can remove tarnish, soap scum, rust and hard water deposits with ease. The original formula comes in a powder, but this version is premixed and ready to use!

Promising review: "Bar Keepers Friend should really be called 'Homeowner's Magician'! I purchased this cleanser in an attempt to revive our stainless steel knife set, which is a great moderately priced set that has seen better days, and I'm extremely happy that I did. The cleanser not only took away the rust spots with minimal difficulty, but it returned them to their original luster! After cleaning our knives, I gave it a shot on our porcelain sink, which I typically have to douse in bleach cleaner to remove the stains from, causing the entire kitchen to be filled with noxious fumes ... and it worked beautifully! The stains came clean, and it made the sink look pretty enough to eat off of." — Kat Ferrari

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $16.30.
24
An Angry Mom cleaner
Amazon
It uses the power of sheer anger (and steam) to eliminate dirt and stains from your microwave. You simply fill her up with water or vinegar and pop in the microwave for five to seven minutes while the steam does all the work for you.

Promising review: "I thought this might be a little gimmicky, but, I was willing to give it a try. I am glad I did! I barely had to touch the cleaning cloth to the walls of my microwave and the gunk just slid right off!" — W. Taylor

Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in four colors).
25
These magical heavy-duty cleaning wipes
Amazon
So you can remove everything from grease to ink stains with zero water required. It's also formulated with aloe and vitamin E so it's gentle on your skin. These wipes are nonabrasive, so they're safe to use on smooth surfaces like car exteriors.

Promising review: "I have a small kitchen, and everything tends to get an oily, greasy film on it very quickly. I don't have a tile backsplash or a range hood, and my fridge is right next to my stove, so the paint on the wall and the textured fridge get pretty disgusting. The tiniest little oil splatter seems to cover my whole kitchen. When these wipes arrived yesterday, I attacked my kitchen with them. They worked amazingly well! I didn't realize how much grease was really sticking to everything until I saw how disgusting the wipes were getting. Luckily, they're huge, so I was able to cover a lot before a needed a new one.

"I have very sensitive skin, and these didn't dry my hands out at all. I also get severe migraines, which are easily triggered by chemical smells, and these have a nice, lemony scent that didn't trigger me at all. 10 stars!" — Michele West

Get a pack of 90 from Amazon for $13.98.
26
A pack of cleaning tablets
Amazon
Because your dishwasher is probably way dirtier than you imagine. These will break down lime and mineral buildup so your dishes come out looking as sparkly as they do in all those dish soap commercials.

Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" — Sheila

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $5.98.
27
A genius brush and squeegee combo
Amazon
So you can swipe all your countertop messes directly into the sink. It even has a built-in ledge so you can hang it when not in use.

Promising review: "LOVE THIS PRODUCT! Saves me so many paper towels, easily washed in the dishwasher, and the small size saves space! Will always have one of these on hand for sure!" — Prime Time Review

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
28
A soap-dispensing sponge holder
Amazon
It saves space and will help you fly through your dishes in record time. Plus, it's so much more aesthetically pleasing than leaving a bottle of dish soap on the sink.

Promising review: "Saw this soap dispenser on TikTok (like a bunch of other people did) and decided to get it and I LOVE IT! It's very practical and it doesnt take up too much space. I've only used it a couple times but I feel like it controls how much soap you use, preventing you from using too much." — Helena

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
29
A set of Swedish dishcloths
Amazon
They can absorb over 20x their weight and are gritty enough to tackle tough messes. They're essentially the perfect reusable alternative to paper towels and sponges, so you can go ahead and cross those off your grocery list forever.

Promising review: "I absolutely love these. For quite a while I have been frustrated with kitchen/dish towels. I find most to be not nearly absorbent enough, too large and awkward, and needing frequent disinfecting to avoid smelling funky.

"These towel sponges are exactly what I needed in a dish cloth. They are absorbent, just the right size, antimicrobial, and easy to clean! Add in that they are sourced from a small family business and I'm thrilled." — Nathaniel Rider

Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $19.95 (available in five colors).
30
And a set of stove counter gap covers
And a set of stove counter gap covers
These are heat-resistant up to 446 degrees F so you don't have to worry about them melting while you cook. They're easy to wipe clean but you can also toss them into the dishwasher.

Promising review: "I can't believe how much crud I have cleaned out between my counter and my stove. This lays in the opening between the two so nothing gets down the space between. Just lay it down very easily, and it stays put. It looks like it is part of the stove. It is easy to clean; just wipe off when you clean the stove or counter. I have had no problem with melting as it is not on the burners, it is on the side of the stove. However, it is heat resistant, so the heat from the stove will not bother it. I would definitely buy this again." — Joanne

Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors, and two sizes).
shoppingCleaningkitchen