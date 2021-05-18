30 Cleaning Products That'll Make Your Kitchen Feel Brand New

I don’t know about you, but I spend a lot of time in my kitchen. It’s a place where I cook, sit down to eat a meal, gather with loved ones and this past year, my kitchen counter has doubled as a WFH desk. For a room many of us probably spend that much time in, it’s important to keep it clean. That’s where we come in. We’ve gathered up the best cleaning products to help get your kitchen feeling brand new in no time.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A pack of stainless steel wipes
2
A garbage disposal cleaner
3
A set of cleaning K-Cups
4
Or a descaling solution
5
A granite and stone cleaner
6
A gas range cleaning spray
7
A easily washable drip catcher
8
A clog remover
9
A chainmail scrubber
10
A handy brush
11
A set of "paperless" towels
12
A grout cleaning kit
13
Or a steam mop
14
A washable, reusable sponge
15
An oven scrub
16
An inexpensive but super effective spray
17
A bar soap
18
A cooktop glass cleaner
19
A 20-pack of cleaning erasers
20
A simple but effective microfiber mop and bucket
21
A scrubbing sponge
22
A cleaning kit
23
A bottle of Bar Keepers Friend soft cleanser
24
An Angry Mom cleaner
25
These magical heavy-duty cleaning wipes
26
A pack of cleaning tablets
27
A genius brush and squeegee combo
28
A soap-dispensing sponge holder
29
A set of Swedish dishcloths
30
And a set of stove counter gap covers