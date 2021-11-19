With all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it can be difficult to keep track of everything ― like if you bought enough gifts for your closest friends and family, or if there will be room on the dinner table for just one more dessert. The list is even longer if you’re expecting relatives to stay with you for a few days this year. In addition to coming up with a menu, being Santa Claus and coordinating schedules (in case you have to pick up from the aiport your third cousin who you only see once every five years), another thing to cross off the list is making sure your home is tidy.