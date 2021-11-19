Shopping

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00PHH3HVK?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=61946549e4b025be1ad3beb7,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="A Scrub Daddy sponge set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61946549e4b025be1ad3beb7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00PHH3HVK?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=61946549e4b025be1ad3beb7,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">A Scrub Daddy sponge set</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bissell-Multi-Purpose-Portable-Upholstery-1400B/dp/B0016HF5GK?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=61946549e4b025be1ad3beb7,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bissell multi-purpose portable carpet and upholstery cleaner. " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61946549e4b025be1ad3beb7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bissell-Multi-Purpose-Portable-Upholstery-1400B/dp/B0016HF5GK?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=61946549e4b025be1ad3beb7,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Bissell multi-purpose portable carpet and upholstery cleaner. </a>
With all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it can be difficult to keep track of everything ― like if you bought enough gifts for your closest friends and family, or if there will be room on the dinner table for just one more dessert. The list is even longer if you’re expecting relatives to stay with you for a few days this year. In addition to coming up with a menu, being Santa Claus and coordinating schedules (in case you have to pick up from the aiport your third cousin who you only see once every five years), another thing to cross off the list is making sure your home is tidy.

Before you prepare your guest’s room, it would probably be a good idea to clean it up first — along with the rest of your home. Doing a deep clean for your whole house or apartment can be a daunting task, which is why we’ve rounded up some products you should keep in your cleaning arsenal. From tools that’ll make dishwashing so much easier to cool electronics that’ll have your floors spick and span, you may actually enjoy and look forward cleaning all the time, if you don’t already.

An "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner
Amazon
Removing those tough grease stains, crumbs and remnants of last week's reheated tomato soup from your microwave's interior can be a pain. This oddly unique microwave cleaner has tiny holes on top that let out steam to loosen stains and grime. All you have to do is fill it with vinegar and water and microwave it for seven minutes. BONUS: It comes in a two-pack with a "chilly mama" refrigerator odor absorber.

Get them on Amazon for $11.99.
A ChomChom Roller for pet hair
Amazon
Pet owners know the struggle of pet hair being, well, everywhere. When guests come over, you don't want them to leave covered in a new coat of your dog's fur. This pet hair roller doesn't require any adhesive or tape; simply roll it back and forth in small strokes to remove hair from couches, pillows, beds and blankets.

Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
A Clorox ToiletWand
Amazon
My life was changed once I started using the ToiletWand. I immediately threw out my gross regular toilet brush and never looked back. It's great for when you have company over, because each pad you attach to the wand is already packed with cleaning fluid and can be disposed of after use.

Get it on Amazon for $14.99.
An iRobot 240 Braava robot mop
Amazon
If you can't be bothered with a manual mop, might this robotic one be more your speed? It gets into nooks and crannies that are hard to reach and scoots around furniture and objects. Depending on which mop pad you attach, it automatically goes into wet mopping, damp mopping or dry sweeping mode.

Get it on Amazon for $179.99.
A pair of microfiber dusting gloves
Amazon
These gloves give a new meaning to "getting your hands dirty." They're made of microfiber and are great for picking up dust on household items such as blinds, plant leaves and picture frames. Just throw them in your washing machine when they're dirty and you can use them again.

Get them on Amazon for $8.60.
A portable washing machine
Amazon
Speaking of washing machines, if you live in a space where you don't have access to a washing machine, or the trek to your local laundromat is a hassle, this portable version works well for small loads.

Get it on Amazon for $197.99.
A storage caddy
Amazon
Lug all of your cleaning supplies around in this 1.5-gallon caddy. Store a few of your cleaning bottles, gloves, sponges, wipes and more and take it with you as you move from room to room.

Get it on Amazon for $18.19.
A microfiber duster with an extension pole
Amazon
If you're tired of using a ladder to clean your ceiling fan or other hard-to-reach places, like high corners, this microfiber duster comes with an extension pole to make life easier.

Get it on Amazon for $13.89.
A pair of silicone gloves for dishwashing
Amazon
Does washing dishes with an old sponge or brush give you the ick? Try these silicone gloves instead. They're specifically made for the chore (and your other washing needs, such as giving a pet a bath or washing fruits and veg).

Get them on Amazon for $6.99.
A Febreeze Fade Defy plug air feshener
Target
I take aromatherapy seriously. Whenever I have friends coming over, I always make sure I have this plug-in going to make my entire apartment smell good. The oil refill captures the scent of Gain Original and lasts for up to 150 days. It's guaranteed to bring on the "your place smells so good!" compliments for hours.

Get the plug for $3.89 and a pack of three oil refills for $15.89 at Target.
A Shark steam pocket mop
Amazon
For fans of non-robot mops, there are still options for you, like this steamer mop that promises to sanitize 99.9% of bacteria. It comes with two washable and reusable pads.

Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
A Scrub Daddy sponge set
Amazon
Scrub Daddys are everywhere and heavily trusted, plus they come in vibrant colors. They remain firm in colder water for heavy duty scrubbing and soften when exposed to warm water. You can even use them on stainless steel and cast iron, as they are scratch-free.

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
Woolite carpet and rug cleaner with scrubber
Target
Another one of my go-to cleaning products is this spot carpet cleaner. I have a yellow and white rug that often gets dirty just from breathing in its vicinity, and this cleaner comes with a built-in brush to scrub stains away.

Get it at Target for $4.99.
A robot vacuum cleaner
Amazon
If there's a chore you don't enjoy that much, there's likely a gadget that will do it for you. This is definitely the case for vacuuming. Consider this robot vacuum cleaner that literally does all of the manual labor of picking up dirt, dust and crumbs off your floor. It has sensors to detect when an object or furniture is nearby so it doesn't run into it, and it won't fall off stairs or ledges. The coolest function, though? When power is running low, it will automatically return to its charging dock.

Get it from Amazon for $137.98.
A Shark Navigator Freestyle upright bagless cordless vacuum
Amazon
If you're not quite ready for a robot vacuum, this Skark cordless vacuum is a happy medium. Charge it up and move from room to room without having to drag and adjust a long cord. You can use it on bare floor and carpets, and it has a two-speed brush roll to pick up even the most stubborn of pet hair.

Get it on Amazon for $119.99.
Some scented drawer liners
Amazon
For a thoughtful and fragrant touch in your guest room, place these scented liners in the drawers to keep clothes and linens smelling fresh. Scents include fresh linen, English lavender, sandalwood, rose and French essence.

Get them on Amazon for $19.99.
An all-purpose squeegee
Amazon
Water stains and soap scum are no match for a squeegee. Use it to clean shower doors, windows and other surfaces.

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
A Rubbermaid Reveal power scrubber
Amazon
If you looked down and realized the tile in your kitchen or bathroom need a good deep cleaning, add this power scrubber to your cart right now. It's small enough to get in between the spaces of your tile to remove old grime and dirt.

Get it from Amazon for $17.38.
A Bissell multi-purpose portable carpet and upholstery cleaner
Amazon
Revive your couch, pillows, car seats and carpet with this portable Bissell cleaner, which has a 48-ounce dirty tank capacity and comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool. You don't even have to worry about manually cleaning the stain tool as it has self-cleaning technology.

Get it from Amazon for $123.59.
A two-pack oven liner
Amazon
If you're in charge of cooking holiday meals this year, you're going to need these oven liners. At 17 by 25 inches, they fit most standard ovens, though you can trim them to your preference. They're also lead- and cadmium-free, so you can either safely cook directly on them or use them to line the bottom of your oven to catch spills, grease and sauces. Save on waste by washing and reusing them.

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
A Black + Decker Grimebuster Pro power scrubber brush
Amazon
A multi-purpose scrubber brush is a must-have in any cleaning caddy. This one from Black + Decker has a powerful spinning rotation to tackle dirt and grime and is safe to use submerged in water for washing your dishes or sink.

Get it on Amazon for $29.99.
A pack of microfiber cleaning cloths
Amazon
These versatile microfiber cloths are great for wiping down windows, counters and doorknobs and even washing dishes. They're super absorbent and reusable to help you clean your entire house.

Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $11.99.
A quiet air purifier for large rooms
Amazon
It can be easy to forget that cleaning the air in your home is a part of the whole process, but with this purifier, you won't even have to think about it. It has three-stage filtration and claims to remove 99.7% of air particles, including viruses, bacteria, pet hair, dust and mold spores. It's suitable for medium and large rooms, such as your living room, bedroom and kitchen.

Get it from Amazon for $159.99.
An over-the-sink roll-up drying rack
Amazon
Regular drying racks and mats take up a ton of counter space, and if you're already limited, figuring out what to do with freshly washes dishes is a dilemma. This drying rack is made of durable stainless steel and is made to go over the sink so you can place dishes on top. As they dry, the water will just drip into the sink, making cleanup so much easier. When you're done, roll it up and store it away for next time.

Get it from Amazon for $11.64.
A bundle of The Pink Stuff
Amazon
This brand made waves through TikTok, and as a result, became a cult favorite cleaning mainstay. The jar of paste claims to clean almost everything, including saucepans, stovetops, sinks, ceramic tiles and glass, while the multipurpose spray works best on hard surfaces. This bundle comes with two containers of cleaning paste and one bottle of multipurpose spray.

Get it from Amazon for $13.35.
Cheap cleaning supplies that aren't toxic
