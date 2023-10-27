“I use these to clean my bike water bottles. Work great and a lot cheaper than dedicated bottle cleaning tablets. The can be used for cleaning a whole lot of things.” — John

“I use these to clean tea and coffee stains out of my favorite mugs and also to clean out my metal water bottles!!!” — Diane

“I had a similar product in my cart for ages, but it was WAY more expensive so I never went through with purchasing. Happened across these one day and they were so affordable I figured it would be worth a shot. SO happy I bought these! I’ve been using the same retainer for a while now and it looks BRAND NEW, I really can’t believe it. I let it soak for a while, because it was so gross and I didn’t even have to brush it after - every bit of gunk and discoloration is gone (really should’ve taken before and after pictures). I’m so mad at myself for not finding these sooner!” — Ann

“I didn’t even know I needed this product until I used it!! I wear a mouth guard to bed and had to brush it everyday. The thing is, you are never certain if you got all the bacteria off. Ick!! Then I saw this Efferdent for retainers and thought I’d give it a try. I love it. Just warm water and the tablet (make sure your container of water is deep enough to cover your retainer) fizzes away all the bacteria and stains. Instructions said three minutes but that wasn’t quite enough with mine....so I did it again for fifteen minutes. My retainer looks brand new. All the yellowish color is gone. The flavor is nice and fresh. I’m completely sold and VERY glad I bought this product! Highly recommend!” — Kristen Crawford