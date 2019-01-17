President Donald Trump’s fast-food banquet for Clemson University’s national championship football team didn’t cut the mustard with restaurateur Nick Kokonas, co-owner of Chicago’s three-star Michelin eatery Alinea.

So, he ﻿invited the players and coaches to tour and eat at four of his Alinea Group’s restaurants “to experience what an actual celebration dinner should be,” reports the Chicago Tribune.

I could care less about college football. But I'm personally inviting the Clemson Tigers team and coaches to Chicago to experience what an actual celebration dinner should be.



I'm not joking.



Someone let them know what The Alinea Group does. It'll be worth it@ClemsonTigers — nick kokonas (@nickkokonas) January 16, 2019

“I’m not joking,” Kokonas tweeted Tuesday night.

The Tigers didn’t immediately respond to the invitation.

The invite followed “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan’s kindhearted offer to treat the Tigers to a lobster meal:

ATTENTION @ClemsonFB: @michaelstrahan has a very important announcement for you! Should we expect to see you in Times Square for lobster AND caviar soon?#QTNA #GMADay https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/fwPlNxERyb — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 15, 2019

Cookbook author and actress Ayesha Curry, and Quavo, of hip-hop trio Migos, also extended invites to the Tigers:

@eatatsmoke will gladly feed the Clemson Tigers any day. A real feast and celebration. No 10cent dipping sauces on silver platters 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) January 15, 2019

I WANNA SHOW CLEMSON TIGERS AND POTUS HOW CHAMPS ARE SUPPOSED TO BE TREATED

YALL WELCOME TO COME BY THE QC HEADQUARTERS ANYTIME

Dabbin DABO STILL #GODAWGS

The Stir Fry Way! — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) January 15, 2019

Kokonas told Eater Chicago he invited the Clemson squad for a dinner that would include stops at his Alinea, Office, Next and Roister restaurants. He said he would convince a local hotel to put them up for the night.

Dinner at Alinea alone can cost upwards of $190 per person, per its website.

“Nothing wrong with fast food from time to time,” Kokonas added in a further tweet. “But when you knock off a national championship, it’s time to teach our youth that there are experiences to strive for in life moving forward.”

nothing wrong with fast food from time to time. But when you knock off a national championship, it's time to teach our youth that there are experiences to strive for in life moving forward :-) Plus... in the white house? no. — nick kokonas (@nickkokonas) January 16, 2019

“It’s about dignity, honor, and example,” he added. “This is about showing them how a proper celebration looks in adulthood. And fun too.”

Because it’s not about football. It’s about dignity, honor, and example. I like football, but I’m not a crazy fanatic. This is about showing them how a proper celebration looks in adulthood. And fun too. — nick kokonas (@nickkokonas) January 16, 2019

His offer went down well with many people online, including Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian ― the husband of tennis star Serena Williams.

Good on ya, Nick. — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) January 17, 2019

So cool Nick. Go Tigers — Boeufhaus (@Boeufhaus) January 16, 2019

Tigers you deserve this - and will not be disappointed - — Margaret McGraw (@love2golf) January 16, 2019

Hey guys - go! Go! GO! — Logan Jr Chef (@LoganJrChef) January 16, 2019

This is the first time I've ever wanted to be on a football team. — Scott Heimendinger (@seattlefoodgeek) January 16, 2019