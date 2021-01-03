Attorney On Trump's Georgia Call Works With Group Aiming To Eliminate Senate Elections

ALEC keeps its membership secret, but records obtained from 2017 by the watchdog group Documented, which probes corporate influence on public policy, listed Koch Industries, Honeywell, Exxon Mobil, UPS, Chevron and Southwest Airlines as members or event sponsors, among several other corporate backers.

ALEC has quietly increased their activity on voting and election issues, including gerrymandering and election administration with “an eye to boosting the political clout of conservatives,” Hertel-Fernandez told HuffPost. “They were an early proponent of voter ID laws and restrictions on voter registrations thought to disadvantage left-leaning constituencies,” he said.

Neither ALEC nor Mitchell immediately responded to HuffPost’s requests to comment.

Mitchell defended Trump’s strong-armed phone call Saturday to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, in a statement to The Washington Post following its bombshell story on the conversation. Raffensperger’s office “has made many statements over the past two months that are simply not correct and everyone involved with the efforts on behalf of the President’s election challenge has said the same thing: show us your records,” Mitchell’s statement read.

Mitchell asked for records on the call; Trump did not. He demanded that Raffensperger “recalculate” the votes to make him a winner.