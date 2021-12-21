Cleveland COVID Testing Site So Overwhelmed It Closes 3 Hours After Opening

CLEVELAND (AP) — A COVID testing site run by the Ohio National Guard in Cleveland began turning away people three hours after it opened on Tuesday morning.

A long line of vehicles had formed before the testing site opened at 9 a.m. A Cleveland Clinic spokesperson said people not yet in line around noon Tuesday were turned away so testing could be completed by 5 p.m.

Testing at the Cleveland Clinic campus site is scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.