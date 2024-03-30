Huffington Postcomedy

22 Incredibly Clever And Hilarious Comments From Complete And Total Strangers That Absolutely Killed Me Last Week

Never forget.
Dave Stopera
1
On being forgotten:
patternsinnoise.tumblr.com
2
On only children:
reddit.com
3
On goats:
slythwolf.tumblr.com
4
On flowers:
jaclcfrost.tumblr.com
5
On jumping:
acoolguy.tumblr.com
6
On pronunciation:
reddit.com
7
On the last decade:
reddit.com
8
On glasses:
just-shower-thoughts.tumblr.com
9
On chickens:
fed-ex-official.tumblr.com
10
On birds:
reddit.com
11
On capital cities:
reddit.com
12
On skeletons:
pseudinymous.tumblr.com
13
On superpowers:
hey-pretty-mama-its-johnny-bravo.tumblr.com
14
On dinner:
graceebooks.tumblr.com
15
On movies today:
jaoxn.tumblr.com
16
On procrastination:
babypithair.tumblr.com
17
On illegal activities:
reddit.com
18
On nuclear attacks:
reddit.com
19
On knocking:
reddit.com
20
On heartbeats:
reddit.com
21
On chances:
reddit.com
22
And on cows:
reddit.com

Moral of the story: Watch out for cows.

Related

comedy
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot