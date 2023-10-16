38 Products That Will Make You Feel Like The Smartest Human You Know

Popular items from this list include:
- A clever beverage carrier that makes it easier to tote around your iced coffee, water and more
- The Bug Bite Thing: a suction tool that can draw out all different types of bug bites to reduce swelling, itching and irritation
- An 8-pack of space-saving vacuum compression storage bags
An undetectable mouse jiggler
Promising review:
"Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." — Amazon customer
A two-pack of "flossing toothbrushes"
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Dr. Ronald Plotka that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I bought this and love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these. Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively.
I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
A dual-sided deshedding pet brush
Promising review:
"I watched the Facebook and TikTok videos and decided to take a gamble.
I have a German Shepard that sheds boatloads daily and thought this might help. I was not disappointed. Brushed my dog on the back porch and had enough floof come off that I could make three more dogs.
When using this, it seems at first like it's yanking the dogs coat off, but my dog liked it and wasn't experiencing discomfort. For this to work, you need to brush vigorously minding any area sensitive areas on your puppers." — Rescue2inVB
A hidden spice shelf attachment
Promising review
: "I am very happy with this purchase. It couldn't have been any easier to install. I am looking forward to being able to gain more space inside my cabinets once I fully get my spices transferred into these (I bought two)." — SA Thompson
A set of two anti-nausea Sea Bands
Promising review:
"These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness.
My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car.
I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" — 1SmartCookie
A pancake batter mixer and dispenser
Promising review:
"My 8-year-old is a huge fan of making pancakes. He saw this on TikTok and just had to have it. We absolutely love this product!! Easy to clean and use. I love that it’s an all-in-one. No more messy bowls, and he can squeeze out the perfect amount for his pancakes.
" — Amazon customer
A 10-pack of space-maximizing hangers
Promising review:
"These are so clever and versatile! I live in an old house with tiny closets so I have to get creative. These are great because they can be used hanging horizontally or vertically. I also found they work great for hanging camisoles and tank tops. I can see what I have and take just the one I need!" —Therese Van Heuveln
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A suction tool that reduces irritation for bug bites
Bug Bite Thing
is a family-owned small business established in 2017 that specializes in bug bite relief products. Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few times to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends.
Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" — Joe
A front seat organizer complete with two extra drink holders
Promising review
: "Most awesome thing I bought I think all year! I have a small sports car, no cup-holders. This thing looks awesome, is well-made, and is sturdy!
It's everything I needed and it looks fantastic in my car, even though I have dark blue leather interior. Fabulous find!" —2019
A freshness-extending bread dispenser and storage container
Buddeez
is a family-owned, Missouri-based small business that specializes in unique household products. Promising review:
"The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale.
I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems.
Thank you!" — DRMcQuaig
A set of three effective drain snakes
This is available in two lengths.
Promising review
: "I saw this on TikTok and was tired of spending so much money on drain cleaner. I was blown away by how much hair and gunk came out of the sink and tub drain
. Disgusting, but also so helpful to actually clean it out. I will recommend this to my family and friends." — Lisa S.
A pair of backseat hooks
Promising review:
"I thought this might be one of the silly things I sometimes fall for. Nope. These are awesome. I keep one on the driver's side headrest and the other on the passenger side.
I prefer to use the passenger one, because I can reach into my purse from the drivers seat, but if I've got extra people in the car, it's nice to have the flexibility to keep my purse on either side. Also, they fit very snugly and are tough.
My purse easily weighs 20 pounds, and it never looks like they're strained." — Kendra
A game-changing bag hanger magnet
Each magnet can hold up to eight pounds! Threaded Pair
is a Texas-based small business established in 2017 that specializes in handy accessories, cosmetic bags, and patches.
A height-adjustable tray table
Table-Mate
is a small business that specializes in height-adjustable table trays. This is available in four colors.Promising review
: "This table is exactly what I was looking for to be able use my mouse and keyboard for the computer while working from home. It’s plenty stable and easily moved to the side for storage or when I need to get up from the chair. I also use it as my lunch table and to hold my iPad when not on the computer." — sleuneberg
A ridiculously beloved grocery bag carrier
Click & Carry
is a "Shark Tank"
and QVC-featured small business that specializes in easy carry accessories. Promising review
: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." — Hung
A pair of protective refrigerator door handles
Promising review:
"Keeps my handles clean! What a game changer! These are the softest covers. Love how they just blend in with my stainless steel fridge. If you own a stainless steel fridge, 'stainless' is not true with the handles. These covers will change your life!!!!" — Debby from Warren
A "Did You Feed The Dog?" tracker
Promising review:
"Awesome product! There are four of us who were working together to feed the dogs. It simplified everything because I no longer have to text to see if anyone had fed them every morning.
Now I just to see if it's green and if not, I feed them and indicate it. We all love it so much!" —Toni Deegan
A purse organizer insert
This is available in five sizes and 16 colors.Promising review
: "Fantastic quality and completely changes the game of big-tote organization. Love everything about it." — Redecorating Mom
A universal stroller cup holder
Ryan & Rose
is a family-owned small business that specializes in parenting and home products. Promising review:
"This is the best invention ever! Our stroller does not have a cup holder, now I can hold my drink or my phone/keys/sunglasses.
I also bought two more so our boys can keep their water bottles in one spot since they lose them all the time. I’ve put them in the house and I’ve hung them in the car. I think I need 10 more of these things
. Must have product." — Healthnut
A "Bacon Bin" grease stainer and collector
Talisman Designs
is a small business that specializes in at-home cooking and entertaining products. Promising review:
"This thing is awesome. Big enough to hold plenty of grease without taking up a ton of space.
I keep mine in the butter compartment of my fridge next to the butter. I poured the grease right from the pan, still very hot right into it, and popped the lid on and put it in the fridge. Next time I needed some grease, I scooped some out with a spoon, no muss no fuss.
Much better than the glass jar I was using. My only warning is if you get it out when people are visiting keep an eye on it. It's so cute and so good at its job everyone will want one." — John Dollard
A smart and automatic switch button pusher
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart-enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed! Promising review:
"This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning.
I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem
. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." — Alecia McLochlin
A set of thoughtfully engineered mixing bowls
This set of three different sized bowls is made with a compostable material which gives the outside of them a quirky ridged texture. The clever shape of these are not only great for saving space and tilting ingredients out of the bowl, but are dishwasher- and microwave-safe.
A chic coffee cup holder
VIS Paradise Goods
is a Florida-based Etsy stop established in 2021 that specializes in personalized and sustainable goods. Promising review
: "This is perfect! I constantly have my hands full and now I can comfortably carry my coffee with me everywhere I go. I will be purchasing more!" — Erin
A tool that helps to insert removable pads back into bras and bikini tops
Cup Claw
is a US-based, family-owned small business specializing in fashion tools. Promising review:
"After so many lost bra pads, this has been a lifesaver. Instead of feeling immense amounts of frustration, trying to get the pads back into place, this works like a breeze. It is simple to use, effective, and takes a lot of stress out of life.
If you are tired of fighting with pads to get them smoothed out and back into place I highly recommend this." — Wesley I.
A 50-pack of laundry detergent sheets
Laundry Club
is a family-owned, veteran-owned small business established in 2019 that specializes in eco-friendly cleaning and laundry alternatives. Promising review:
"At first I was skeptical. How can this little sheet clean as well as my Gain? It just took one wash to change my mind. Not only are these little guys lightweight and extremely convenient, but they clean better than the heavy jugs or the pods
that I never bought because I didn’t want worry about my kid ingesting one. They are like magic, throw one in the wash and it begins to dissolve and the only thing it leaves behind is environmentally safe cleansing." —Trish
Two magnetic eyeglass and sunglasses hangers for the car
Promising review
: "What a neat way to store glasses. I've ruined a few pairs keeping them on the console. I clip my prescription sunglasses in and they are safe from scratches
. When I need to wear them, I place my regular glasses in the clip. Out of the way and safe!!" — Judy T
A hands-free rotating phone mount
Perilogics
is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go. Promising review
: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table
. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." — Earendil
A set of eight vacuum-free space-saving compression bags
I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE. Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag. Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
A foldable and space-increasing sink topper
Sink Topper
is a small business that specializes in household-friendly organizing mats. This is available in three colors and two sizes.Promising review:
"I was introduced to this item through TikTok and they weren’t joking when they place certain videos on your 'for you page,' because they knew that I NEEDED THIS. It is super helpful for small sinks and I love the material.
It doesn’t slide around, it’s wide enough for all my (at the moment) bathroom needs and I can easily fold it up and take it anywhere with me." — Allie West
A set of eight safe-locking magnetic duvet clips
Pinion Pins
is a small business specializing in home improvement products. Promising review:
"I was super worried about if I would have enough of the Pinions, and I totally do! My duvet is kinda thick and the Pinions pierced through with no problems! Plus with a little extra room if I had some extra layers. I REALLY like how you have to have the magnet tool to pull them apart
. Absolutely no moving! Don’t walk, RUN TO BUY THIS. I also like how unnoticeable they are." — Abigayle Mishler
An airplane pocket tray cover
Airplane Pockets
is a small business that specializes in sanitary portable travel organization products. Promising review:
"I used it last week and it was terrific. It fit everything: magazine, iPad, tissues, gum, glasses, phone, earplugs and water bottle.
It stretched easily but tightly over the tray and both the flight attendant and my seat mates complimented me on it. I plan to use it every time I fly. It would be perfect for children, too
. Highly recommend it." — Sue G.
A hybrid pen and digital voice recorder
Bonus
: it comes with headphones that plug directly into the back of the pen
, so you can hear the recording back before transferring files! Promising review
: "Wow!!! I just love this pen. It'll allow me to listen to lectures and meetings after they are over.
I can than take notes at my own pace. I can't write a fast as people speak. But!!! With this new recording device I can review all the was said in my meetings and take notes later." —David Boatwright
A DogBuddy pooper scooper
DogBuddy
is a small business specializing in pet care products including bowls, mats, and scoopers. Promising review:
"I normally don’t leave reviews but this is amazing! It’s easy to use and saves so many dog bags
if you’re taking a number of dogs on a walk because you don’t need to open a new bag for each poop. It also makes the whole process a lot less gross
.I would 100% recommend this for dog walks and even picking up poop in the backyard.It holds a lot more than you’d think!" — Joslyn Cavitt
A pair of in-car sauce holders
Saucemoto
is a small business established in 2018 that specializes in unique car accessories. Promising review:
"How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive
. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.)
" — Pleasure Pamela
A space-saving pizza storage container
Pizza Pack
is a small business that specializes in sustainable food storage solutions. Promising review:
"It's always a pain to put away leftover pizza. It never seems to work. UNTIL THIS PRODUCT!!! I am very happy with my purchase. It's easy to keep the pieces separate from others and you don't have a large bulky box letting your crust dry out.
You can use it for one piece or several — it is very easy to expand. The best part is that it is very easy to clean. Storing the Pizza Pack when not in use doesn't take up a lot of space either. Try it." — B. Cirincione
A TikTok-beloved "Adjust-A-Cup" measuring cup
Promising review
: "You can't beat this for measuring things like honey and molasses. No more wasting what you can't get out of a regular measuring cup and wondering what the effect of all that stuff left behind is on the accuracy of your measuring." — Herman Ross
A pair of meat shredder claws
Bear Paw Products
is a US-based small business established in 1993 that specializes in grilling tools and accessories. Promising review:
"My pork shoulder always tastes good, but I'm too lazy to pull or chop it properly. These claws really made short, pretty easy work of that job
. I used them just as described: I put the meat on and took it off, cut off a portion, dug in, and started pulling. You can make your pieces as big or small as you like. Much easier than with a fork or knife.
They just work. I think, after writing this, I'm going to go put a shoulder on right now." — Edwin C. Kebschull
A sleek flat travel water bottle
This is available in six styles.
Promising review
: "TikTok made me buy this water bottle and I’ve never been more pleased with a purchase. It was delivered exactly as expected, even better. The size is perfect for inside a purse, book bag, or suitcase. I ordered the gray and it's so understated.
Beyond satisfied with this TikTok purchase." — Christina Carson