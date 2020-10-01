HuffPost Finds

25 Clever Small Kitchen Storage Ideas Under $50

Kick the clutter out of your kitchen once and for all.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

We found small kitchen storage ideas under $50 that'll&nbsp;kick the clutter out of your kitchen.
We found small kitchen storage ideas under $50 that'll kick the clutter out of your kitchen.

What is it about the changing seasons that makes us want to organize all of those messy spots in our homes? You might suddenly be inspired to turn your drawers inside out and color-code your life once and for all (especially if you’ve been watching “The Home Edit” on Netflix).

Experts say the trick to staying organized is having a place to put everything, especially in the most crowded rooms of your home, such as the kitchen.

The organization gurus at IKEA and The Container Store say you can make the most of your small kitchen by using stackable food storage containers, organizing your cookware lids with dedicated lid organizers and labeling everything. Storage bins are your new best friend.

But how do you create a place for everything when you’re short on space?

Luckily, there are clever storage ideas for small kitchens that can help you make more counter space in your tiny kitchen, declutter your kitchen drawers, organize your messy cabinets and perfect your pantry. You just have to know what to look for and where to find them.

This magnetic knife holder, for example, is a clever way to free up counter and drawer space. If you’re trying to make your spice cabinet easier to sift through, this Lazy Susan makes it easy to find and grab sauces and spices without having to move things around.

For more clever small kitchen storage hacks and ideas, we rounded up 25 genius space-making items for under $50 that will kick the clutter out of your kitchen.

Take a look below.

1
Silicone stretch lids to replace foil and plastic wrap
Amazon
If your Tupperware drawer is a nightmare, consider adding some of these silicone stretch lids to your food storage rotation. This set comes with 14 sizes, some big enough to fit over your largest stock pot and some small enough to fit on a Coke can. They're also dishwasher and freezer safe. Get them for $16 on Amazon.
2
Sponge storage that's not an eyesore
Amazon
You might not have counter space for a sponge caddy, but this bronze suction sink sponge holder might be the next best thing. It doesn't hurt that it's pretty to look at, too. If you're looking for something to hold a dish brush and wash cloth, you might prefer this sink caddy organizer that attaches to the faucet. Get the bronze organizer on Amazon for $11.
3
An knife block that fits in a drawer
Amazon
Make more counter space and keep your knives from shuffling around your drawer with this in-drawer knife block. If you're also short on drawer space, we recommend a magnetic knife holder that attaches to the wall. Find it for $26 on Amazon.
4
A magnetic knife holder to make more counter space
Amazon
Free up counter space and cluttered drawers with this magnetic knife bar. Use it with any metal kitchen utensils such as whisks, scissors, measuring spoons and more. Find it for $18 on Amazon.
5
A clip-on basket for storing produce, spices and more
IKEA
Make the most of what space you have with these hanging baskets that clip to the bottom of a cabinet or shelf. Use them to store spices and produce or use them in the bathroom for extra storage space. Find it for $4 at IKEA.
6
An over-the-sink dish-drying rack that doubles as a trivet
Amazon
Unroll this mat over your sink to let your dishes drip-dry. You can also use it as a trivet or cookie-cooling rack. Find it for $24 on Amazon.
7
A pre-divided Lazy Susan
The Container Store
This pre-divided Lazy Susan makes it easy to find and grab sauces and spices without having to move things around. Put everyday spices in one section, dry spices in their own section and vinegar and oil bottles in another. Find it for $18 at The Container Store.
8
A knife and utensil organizer
Food52
Kill two birds with one stone with this storage canister that has space for knives, as well as an opening for spatulas, wooden spoons and more. Find it for $50 at Food52.
9
A bakeware organizer
Amazon
This bakeware organizing rack features seven adjustable dividers to keep pans, racks, lids, bakeware and more upright and organized. Find it for $20 on Amazon.
10
A magnetic organizer for the laundry room, kitchen and beyond
Food52
This magnetic pocket attaches to any metal surface (such as a washing machine or fridge) and has compartments for clothespins, dryer balls, chip clips, wooden spoons and more. Find it for $34 at Food52.
11
An expandable, two-tier under-sink organizer
Amazon
This under-sink organizer keeps those cabinets from getting cluttered with soap, sponges and cleaning products. Find it for $22 on Amazon.
12
A canned food organizer
Amazon
This canned food organizer keeps your nonperishables from rolling around your pantry or cabinet. Find it for $23 on Amazon.
13
A forget-it's-there colander and drying rack
IKEA
Free up space on your countertop with this colander and drying rack that nests perfectly into your sink. Just be sure to measure and make sure it'll fit. Find it for $6 at IKEA.
14
A way to organize your spice cabinet once and for all
Amazon
This stackable and expandable spice organizer keeps your spices in sight. Find it for $38 on Amazon.
15
Some multiuse storage bins
The Container Store
These see-through storage bins are perfect for keeping your fridge and pantry organized. Find it for $4 at The Container Store.
16
An expandable drawer organizer
Amazon
That junk drawer you don't like to think about? This expandable drawer organizer will keep your spatula, spoons loose batteries, chip clips and more in place. Find it for $30 on Amazon.
17
Airtight food storage containers you can stack
Amazon
Keep dried goods such as beans, legumes, pasta, flour, sugar and grains fresh and organized with these labeled food storage containers. Find it for $31 on Amazon.
18
A dish-drying accessory that drains directly into the sink
IKEA
This dish drainer drains water into the sink while drying your dishes. Find it for $3 at IKEA.
19
An organizer for pans and lids
Amazon
This rack keeps up to five pots and lids upright and organized. Find it for $25 on Amazon.
20
A way to organize all of your Tupperware lids
Amazon
Your Tupperware drawer that's gotten out of control? Get it organized with this lid storage tray. Find it for $20 on Amazon.
21
A nice looking spice rack
IKEA
These small wooden racks can be mounted to your wall to save counter space. Use them for spices, cookbooks, oil and vinegar or use them in the bathroom to store beauty products. Find it for $5 at IKEA.
22
A three-tier rolling cart for those things that don't have a home
Amazon
This laundry cart doesn't have to be used only in the laundry room. It's slim enough to use in unused corners to store bulky items that don't have a home, such as spare cleaning products, kitchen linens and even pantry staples. Use some nice looking felt storage totes, and nobody will know what you're squirreling away. Find it for $22 on Amazon.
23
An over-the-door organizer for pantry doors
Amazon
This organizer hangs over a door and comes with 15 clear pockets for storing spices, snacks and more. You can even use these in the bathroom to store beauty products. Find it for $15 on Amazon.
24
A wall-mount spice rack
Amazon
This spice rack can be mounted to a wall, attached inside a cabinet door or placed on a countertop to keep spices and seasonings organized. Stack two together for double the storage. Find it for $32 on Amazon.
25
A plastic bag holder
Amazon
This plastic bag holder can be mounted to a wall, under a shelf or inside a cabinet to hold up to 30 plastic bags. Find it for $26 on Amazon.
WomenTaste Best dealskitchen storageChanging Seasons music video