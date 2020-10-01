HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Finds We found small kitchen storage ideas under $50 that'll kick the clutter out of your kitchen.

What is it about the changing seasons that makes us want to organize all of those messy spots in our homes? You might suddenly be inspired to turn your drawers inside out and color-code your life once and for all (especially if you’ve been watching “The Home Edit” on Netflix).

Experts say the trick to staying organized is having a place to put everything, especially in the most crowded rooms of your home, such as the kitchen.

But how do you create a place for everything when you’re short on space?

Luckily, there are clever storage ideas for small kitchens that can help you make more counter space in your tiny kitchen, declutter your kitchen drawers, organize your messy cabinets and perfect your pantry. You just have to know what to look for and where to find them.

This magnetic knife holder, for example, is a clever way to free up counter and drawer space. If you’re trying to make your spice cabinet easier to sift through, this Lazy Susan makes it easy to find and grab sauces and spices without having to move things around.

For more clever small kitchen storage hacks and ideas, we rounded up 25 genius space-making items for under $50 that will kick the clutter out of your kitchen.