Just 34 Clever TikTok Products

Popular items from this list:
• A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are 100% waterproof and very affordable.
• A satin-covered hair wand that creates healthy, lasting curls without heat damage.
• A bleach-free and no-scrub weekly shower cleaner.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pair of anti-tangle sheet attachments
Promising review:
"Skeptical, but then after the TikTok video it was featured in, I had to try it. Definitely can see how it keeps the sheets actually separated and wad-free.
Nice the know the sheets are getting clean. Thanks!" — Leia S.
A no-scrub, "set and forget" weekly shower cleaner
Promising review:
"I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." — L. J. Petillo
Two mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens
After brushing and flossing, you paint your teeth with the pen (each pen contains about 20 uses), wait for 30 minutes, then rinse! Promising review:
"I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work.
I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm.
I noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and tastes
!" — Victoria Bravo
A reusable pet hair removing roller
Promising reviews:
"TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!!
I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending 3x longer to remove dog hair.
I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! " — tiff4short
"This is awesome!! I just went back and bought two more…I’ve had one for years and it is the best thing to get cat hair off the furniture, clothes, blankets, etc.! I would give this 10 stars if I could!" — Donna LePera
A collagen protein treatment for hair
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them. Promising review:
"I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished.
My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." — Eline
A pair of waterproof wireless earbuds
The earbuds can play four-plus hours with a charge, and the wireless charging case can provide up to 14 hours of charge.Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! " — Katlyn D Arnold
A set of three kid-safe plastic knives
Children should still be supervised while using these knives.Promising reviews:
"My daughter loves these. I saw these on TikTok then ordered them for my little kitchen helper. We cut up all types of veggies with no problem
." — Maia
"I’ve only had these for a couple of days, but already my 4-year-old daughter keeps asking me for things to chop up. They’re perfect for the little chef in your life or the kid who want to be a big helper.
So far she’s easily (and safely) chopped up: lettuce, apples, bananas, strawberries, potatoes, even carrots! I can run my hand along the blade and not cut myself and yet it’s designed in a way that you can still chop through veggies and fruits. Another pro is they are super easy to clean and dishwasher safe. They came exactly as pictures for me: in three different sizes and colors, with a slight grip texture on the handle for little hands. They’re nice and lightweight as well so it’s not cumbersome for younger kids. Love them!" — Abby Roeller
A lightweight and leak-proof time-marked water bottle
It also comes in a sleek black and a muted rose color and in two sizes. Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand.
I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
The cult- favorite lengthening mascara
Promising reviews:
"As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes.
It uses a conic shape fiber brush to help the mascara apply evenly without getting too clumpy. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort.
" — Kayla Boyd
, Buzzfeed
"Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara!
I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd
A one-step veggie chopper
Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon customer
A pack of 20 stain-absorbing pads
Promising review:
"OMG I am SO HAPPY that they are making these again. They are the absolute best. Nothing comes close!
I even called and wrote to Bissell twice when they discontinued this item asking them to bring it back. Then I bought all I could from Amazon and on eBay. Now they are back! I have an older dog who sometimes has accidents and NOTHING works as well and as easily as these. Some people say they are small but I say they are perfect! In fact, because they are relatively expensive, I cut these into small pieces and use just what I need. If you rub the pad into the carpet it will completely remove the stain. Stomp on it and leave it there. The stain will be gone.
I seal the bag with a bulldog clip to keep the remaining pads moist." — kscoco
The guided journal
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different.
You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm
A pore minimizing putty primer
Promising review:
"Highly recommend. Learned about it as several influencers used it on TikTok. Tried it and it’s my favorite. Better than all the expensive brands I had tried before.
Smooth application and does an excellent job! Excellent." — Binnyx1
An light-up whale bath toy
Promising reviews:
"TikTok made me do it.
My daughter loves this! It stops spraying water as soon as it is no longer in the water. It's very calming. I've even stolen it for my own baths." — Lauren Trifone
"Worth every penny! My little one loves bath time, and this makes it even more fun!
The water spout is awesome and gets taller the longer it sits in the water. The lights are an extra bonus! If you're thinking about buying — do it! Your little one will love this." — Ahliilai
A 6-pack of Keurig cleaner pods
Promising review:
"I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL!
My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean
." — Lauren
A conditioning and reparative oil for cuticles and nails
Promising review:
"This stuff is magic. I am not kidding you, this is my first Amazon review ever. Just a few weeks ago my nails were brittle and peeling, I always had my nails done and they were pretty much destroyed… then I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a try and I legitimately have never had healthier nails in my life!
If you’re thinking about buying this… buy it!" — Jocelyn Nackley
A Bissell multipurpose portable cleaner
Promising reviews:
"I've had this machine for almost 3 years now and I can honestly say I love it.
I've used this to shampoo my couch monthly, as well as spot cleaning pet messes on the carpet and cleaning my car floor mats. Despite using this regularly to clean my couch, the water always comes out a murky brown, not sure how my couch gets to be so dirty but I'm glad to see all the dirt and grime getting extracted effectively. Afterwards, all I have to do is rinse the two tanks and leave to dry overnight, then it's ready for use again. Definitely recommended for those wanting a simple, lightweight upholstery cleaner." — Sara
"This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing. But considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. Best vacuum I've ever used.
I even bought a second one!" — Davina
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
Available in women's sizes XS–XL and 16 colors.
Promising review
: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color.
I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit.
I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" — Courtney
A pH-adjusting and ultra-blendable blush oil
Youthforia, an Asian woman-owned small business, was founded in 2020 and makes cruelty-free, environmentally-friendly makeup — at least 90% of each product's ingredients are renewable.
Promising reviews:
"I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day." — Emma Lord
, Buzzfeed
"Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." — Summer
A pack of four foaming garbage disposal cleaning tablets
Promising review:
"I don't know what it is about these, but putting one down my sink and watching the foamy bubbles come up is SO satisfying.
Really scratches an itch that I didn't even realize I had. I read about these in some article about popular products on TikTok and wanted to try them because my garbage disposal had not been smelling super lately. They did not disappoint! Super easy to use and leaves the disposal smelling fresh
." — Liz R.
A pancake mixer and dispenser
Promising review:
"My 8-year-old is a huge fan of making pancakes. He saw this on TikTok and just had to have it. We absolutely love this product!! Easy to clean and use. I love that it’s an all-in-one. No more messy bowls, and he can squeeze out the perfect amount for his pancakes.
" — Amazon customer
Six colorful and residue-free sticky globs by Crayola
Promising review:
"My 15-year-old asked for these after seeing them on TikTok.
I got them as a stocking stuffer thinking they’d be tossed aside. Unbelievably he and his 17-year-old brother have spent time laying in the floor, tossing them up to the ceiling, and waiting for them to fall so they can catch them. I never expected them to get this much use. Bonus is they’re off their phones and in the family room with us
." —Amazon customer
A multipurpose cleaning paste that's tough on most stains
Promising review:
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!!
Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny.
What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!
!!" — Rachel in CLT
A leave-in conditioner spray
Promising review:
"Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!!
This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry
. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" — Amazon customer
A compact silicone ice cube mold
This is dishwasher-safe and the enclosed compartment will help prevent your ice from taking on the smells of other food in your freezer. Icebreaker
, a small business based in Texas founded by Danish engineer Kim Jensen in 2020, makes this one product in order to help make ice cubes easier and more indispensable!Promising review:
"We have a small freezer and no icemaker, and have been using fiddly trays for years. Icebreaker Pop has changed everything! No more leaky ice trays spilling in the freezer or on the way to the freezer, and no ice picking up weird smells and tastes from the freezer.
Icebreaker Pop is self contained and easy to use: you fill it up with water (but be careful not to overfill, because it does expand as it freezes. Physics!), seal the top, and put it in the freezer. Once it's frozen, you lay it on a flat surface, press down hard on it a couple of times on each side to crack the ice, and pull apart with both handles. You now have 18 cubes of clean ice that dispense from the opening, eliminating the need to touch the cubes as you add them to your glass
. The cubes are a little smaller than from regular ice trays, but that's okay with us. Icebreaker Pop is also cool-looking and easy to clean; it's made up of three easy-to-separate pieces that are a snap to wash thoroughly. Very happy with this product!" — Leah Koepp
A Melissa & Doug magnetic educational calendar
Promising reviews:
"Saw on TikTok and bought it right away for my niece. She loves it!" — Farris2
"Almost 3-year-old loves it. After getting this he’s now asking me “today’s Tuesday mom?” And “it’s winter now?”
He likes the holiday magnets and trying to figure out where to put the arrow for the temperature each day. It is sort of heavy, so I would recommend using a nail to hang it or Command Strips around the rope so you don’t damage your wall. I used a heavy weight Command Strip
and it has held up for a few months now. We tried attaching Command Strips to the back of the wood and it wasn’t holding to that material. This is a must have for toddlers
." — Steph
A flame-free electric lighter
Promising reviews:
"I love it! I have had it for about three years and have only charged it one time a year.
I just bought my boyfriend one." — Jessica Springfield
"I am glad I saw this on TikTok and opted to purchase it! I hate regular lighters when using my candles. Rose gold is a plus! I have only charged it once and have used it over 15 times.
" — Peggy Elizabeth Banks
A heatless, cushioned curling rod headband
The set comes with a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. It's made to work with all hair types. Remember to roll with damp hair for the best results.Promising reviews:
"Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative
to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning
. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron
." — Mariah
"I am obsessed with this. Takes five minutes to put in the night before
and you have perfect beach waves for the whole day. I can actually say 'I woke up like this!' I have naturally straight hair
so in order to keep the curls, I wash my hair then when it’s damp I put mousse in it and then dry it until it’s just barely damp. That’s when I wrap it around the tube curler and go to bed." — Brianna Wagner
A rubber rug broom for grabbing embedded hair and debris
Promising reviews:
"An embarrassing confession: I do not have a pet, but I shed like nobody's business
. My hair gets so ingrained in the carpet that a vacuum truly does nothing for it, so I often was just unrooting clumps of hair from the floor with my hands (sorry for the visual). I bought this broom and it immediately started pulling up GOBS of hair.
My carpet, like, genuinely changed color (turns out the pink was supposed to be much pinker, whoops)." — Emma Lord
, Buzzfeed
"I have two long-haired dogs and my larger dog (a standard Aussie) sheds a lot. It's a constant hassle to clean up and it doesn't seem to matter how often we vacuum, there's always more hair.
I saw this product on TikTok and thought it might be worth a try to get up more hair from our carpets. It worked really well. I personally found the 'squeegee' side worked best on the carpet, but the brush side worked well on the tile." — Amazon customer
A sandwich cutter and sealer set
Promising reviews:
"Had to try this because I saw it on TikTok and I spend way too much on Uncrustables for my picky kids! And my kids (ages 3 and 6) love the different shapes they can choose from." — Rachel
"A must-have. As a mom of two, ages 2 and 5, who HATE crust this is a lifesaver!
It saves so much money to buy these instead of Uncrustables." — Baleigh W
The battery-powered Rubbermaid power scrubbing brush
Promising review
: "You need one. Seriously. Saw this brush multiple times on TIkTok. It sold me. When I got it, I went into clean mode and the darn thing is just amazing.
You'll love it. It's so sturdy and works very well." — Kristin Haadsma
A wireless portable charger
Promising review:
"The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation and knowing me, I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want a carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty pink color, and I get one full charge of battery for my iPhone 11
. Get it, you will not be disappointed!" — Meghan Doble
A countertop egg cracker and spoon rest
Promising review:
"I absolutely cannot believe I'm doing this. I got this because I am ALWAYS having to pick out the shell when I crack an egg, whether for breakfast or my baking. Since buying this, I have cracked dozens of eggs without ANY shells in it. To say I am happy is an understatement.
If you don't have one you should rush to get one. We are going to get them for wedding gifts when we know that the couple loves to do their own cooking. Kudos to whoever thought of this. It works perfectly, every time.
" — Edwin Myers
A space-saving silverware organizer
Promising review
: "New way to organize your silverware that has a sleek design. TikTok made me buy this! it’s a perfect design to not have as much clutter in your drawer. Great for ADHD people to see exactly what silverware is in which slot with the tiny pictures indicating a knife a spoon a fork!" — Haley Lutz