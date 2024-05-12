ShoppinghomeCleaning

40 Clever Ways To Hide All The Eyesores In Your Home

Trust me when I say, these genius solutions are a sight for sore eyes.
Courtney Lynch
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
,
Add a sleek and sneaky shoe-storage cabinet to your entryway
Reviewers also use this as a media console to store games and electronics, too. Like I said...genius!
Promising reviews: "I love this piece. Before, everyone in the family would come in and throw their shoes off and the area was a mess. Now everyone takes time to put their shoes in this and the area looks so nice. I’ve had many compliments on it." —Vicki Davis
"I’ve had open shoe racks and the shoes were always falling out. Now all my shoes are contained and organized and hidden in a nice cabinet that’s low profile." —Kirsten Soquel
$147.99 at Amazon
2
,
Eliminate electronics that stick out like sore thumbs with a faux book display
Covogoods is a Utah-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in storage solutions crafted from up-cycled books.

Promising review: "We absolutely love our CovoBox. It fits perfectly into our cabinet, and the cable modem/router, AppleTV, and external hard drive, and their various cables are now cleverly disguised as Harry Potter books 1–7. Great customer service, quick delivery, and a fabulous product. Two thumbs way, way up!" —John Grace
$29 at Amazon
3
,
Store essentials out of sight in a slim storage cart with locking wheels
Promising reviews: "I don’t have a pantry in my kitchen and I wanted something for large bottles and jars. This cart fits perfectly between refrigerator and the kitchen counter. Sturdy!" —Betsy
"This cart looks great in the bathroom. It doesn't take up much space and is a nice place for storage and decor. It's very sturdy and easy to put together." —Dana L.
$38.99 at Amazon
4
,
Use a large woven basket for concealing odds and ends
Promising review: "This organizing basket is just what I was looking for to store our warm winter throws in our family room. It’s absolutely beautiful! The two-tone colors match my space perfectly! The basket material is very thick and sturdy. It easily holds its shape, even when empty. I am so pleased with the quality and the craftsmanship. I will definitely look into other sizes and styles." —Sky
$24.99 at Amazon
5
,
Give yourself a bit of extra storage and hide dirty laundry with this bamboo shelf
It comes with a removable liner for the hamper that can be easily lifted out and wiped clean with a damp cloth.
Promising review: "Straightforward assembly and a beautiful product, I was really happy. This looks perfect in a small bathroom and hides the unsightly laundry pile nicely. I keep makeup on top and extra toilet paper in middle, with plenty of space. The bamboo is nice and water resistant too, so deals well with humidity." —AJohns
$89.99 at Amazon
6
,
Lather up your dirty old fireplace with a coat of brick whitewash paint
Promising review: "This is amazing!!!!! It looks like a different fireplace. I have been looking at a horrible grout repair that the previous owners did for 20 years. I did this in about two hours!!!!!! This product is fast, it's easy to use, easy to clean up, and inexpensive." —Denise
$29.95 at Amazon
7
,
Hide unsightly cords in a cable management box
And grab a sleek cable sleeve (aka a wire cover) while you're at it!

Promising review: "My cords look so much neater now. I also used a cord protector to bind up my cords. My surge protector fit nicely in the box. Very happy with my purchase." —Amazon Customer
$32.99+ at Amazon
8
And while you're at it, grab this under-desk cable management tray
No tools required! It comes with a two-way clamping design that works on both horizontal and vertical surfaces. It's compatible with desks that are up to 3.1 inches thick.
BedShelfie is a POC-owned small business that focuses on space-saving solutions for the home.

Promising review: "First impression of the CarryUp, the build of it is solid and felt heavy. The weight of it made me confident it will hold up well and last me a long time. Overall setup was a breeze. No tools needed at all. One sentence that sums up this product for me ... Simple and effective!!!!! If you have messy cords underneath your desk then don't think, just buy this product." —Eddie Sadiwa
$24.99 at Amazon
9
,
Solve your bathroom's major lack-of-space issue with a slender storage cabinet
Promising review: "So easy to put together I could put it together with my eyes closed. fit amazingly perfectly between the tub and the toilet and it has created so much more space and my bathroom is no longer cluttered because of this product." —COS45B
$35.68+ at Amazon
10
,
Redo your floors with some concrete paint
OK, so painting your concrete patio may not sound like the easiest upgrade but if you're no stranger to painting and want a big impact, give it a try!
Promising review: "Works great. Used it in the basement for a quick, simple, inexpensive upgrade to brighten up the floor a bit and give the cement a clean look. Did a fairly good job filling in some of the hairline cracks as well." —T
$43.48 at Amazon
11
,
Implement a litter box enclosure
Promising reviews: "I absolutely, LOVE this litter box cabinet. I used to keep it in my closet until noticing my clothes would have a chalky film on them. This is perfect!! Not only does it hide the box itself, but it helps contain any smells that are beginning to emanate from the box. I clean it out every other day and have never noticed any odors. I also took out the divider, because my box was a few inches too long. All changing supplies are kept inside, so it works out great! I HIGHLY recommend, this litter box cabinet!!" —Angie
"This is the perfect way to conceal a litter box as well as the odors and dust that come with them. I have noticed a significant difference in the air quality in my home, it is as if I don't even have a litter box." —Annie
$68.99+ at Wayfair
12
Revive sad, worn-down furniture with a wipe-on finish restorer
While restoring a finish isn't quite the same as completely refinishing a piece, it takes much less time and can still make furniture (and floors, front doors, and kitchen cabinets) look magically new again.
Promising review: "Very easy to get results. I applied to eight dining room chairs which had scrapes, scuffs, and white paint marks. An amazing transformation so quickly. I finished eight chairs in 90 minutes without rushing. I bought two pints but only one was necessary. I used a cotton cloth for most of the application but also used 0000 steel wool for the scrapes and paint removal." —Grumpy Neanderthal
$9.99+ at Amazon
13
,
Or for smaller jobs, get yourself a set of wood repair markers
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Abby Kass says: "I used a similar kit on my TV stand after moving it into my current apartment, and it worked great! It was super easy to use — you just color in the scratch. And you can't tell the difference. It's amazing! And next time I move, I'm def hiring movers."
Promising reviews: "I can’t believe how well these work! Much better than I was expecting. I just had my home interior painted, and the painters damaged a fiberboard medicine cabinet when they removed the masking tape. It ripped off the fake-wood veneer. These markers completely filled in the ugly spots, and the colors blended well. I love that it appears to have some clear coat in it, too, as it dries with a slight shine that makes it look more like wood stain rather than marker. I also used them to stain wood filler in two spots in my maple kitchen cabinets where a previous homeowner had hung a paper towel holder, and I really struggle to see the hole! It looks fantastic. I highly recommend this set. It’s a good value and works very well." —Shane
"These are great. I have several finishes on different pieces of furniture, and after several years, they were showing lots of scratches. Not anymore. Super easy to use and covered everything. Wasn't sure after paying such a minimal price that they'd work, but they really do." —Kindle Customer
$9.99 at Amazon
14
Install a faux-ivy privacy screen for the outdoor eyesores
You can also line the top of a pergola with these vines for some shade, letting a bit of dappled sunlight pass through for a gorgeous effect!

Promising review: "This was exactly what we needed for the backyard. It definitely provides enough privacy, and it gives the backyard a very nice ambiance! The leaves completely blend in with the other trees and plants we have in the backyard, and it looks like we made a huge upgrade in our gardening game. I'm now just hoping it can withstand the AZ summer and not fade with the sun (product description does state fade resistant). Don't be hesitant with purchasing; it's totally worth it!!" —Amazon Customer
$49.99 at Amazon
15
Make use of that wide open space under your bed with under-bed storage bags
You can use these for so much more than clothing! Think craft supplies, extra toiletries, shoes...basically whatever you have too much of.
Promising review: "These storage bags are fantastic. I live in a small apartment where storage space is at a premium. I use these to store my Costco toilet paper and paper towels so I don't need to make as many trips to the store. It keeps them in pristine condition and out of sight. The handles make them easy to pull in and out, and they fold up nicely when not in use. I'm thinking about getting two more since four will fit under my queen bed." —Kimberly Dorn
$13.97+ at Amazon
16
,
And consider adding a pleated bed skirt to hide all the stuff you're storing
Promising review: "Looks great — really ‘finishes’ off the look. Ironed very easily and looks really nice. Material is very soft and holds the pleat." —AM
$23.99 at Target
17
,
Make your entertainment area a lot more appealing with a TV cord cover
Promising review: "These look great and are super easy to apply. This is the perfect solution for hiding a cord! It looks like it is just a part of the baseboard. Mine is covering a cable wire only, but I think they are big enough to hide more than one cord if needed. I didn’t cut mine, and I bought two. You can tell where the two meet if you look closely. However, I do not think anyone would notice. I can’t believe I let our cable cord sit across the floor for this long. I wish I would have found these sooner!" —Amazon Customer
$19.99+ at Amazon
18
,
Mask any scuff marks or scratches with a mini bottle of touch-up paint
Promising review: "I usually don't leave reviews, but I have to with this touchup paint. I had cheap command hooks on my wall to hang up my curtains in my apartment, and they ended up falling off and damaging the wall. I brought this to cover it up since it was an eyesore, and this worked perfectly! Thankfully, I matched the right shade, and you can't even tell. It's easy to use and not messy at all. Once it dries, it instantly blends in. I'm glad it worked so well because now I can put more stuff on my walls and fix it with the paint so it won't affect my security deposit, LOL." —N.D.
$18.95 at Amazon
19
,
And when all else fails, splurge on a gallon of self-priming paint to overhaul that one wall
Clare is a Black woman-owned business that makes paint shopping easier than ever. These designer-curated palettes are sure to take your home to the next level!And if you're not sure what colors to go with, take Clare's Color Genius Quiz!
$74+ at Clare
20
Cover up that awful eyesore dangling from your ceiling with an electrical cord cover
Promising review: "This is a great product. [It] serves the purpose of covering ugly cords and looks beautiful. Also easy to install. Got lucky and the color I chose from the chart offered matched exactly to our wall color!" —Deborah Smith
$27.43+ at Amazon
21
,
Hit all the dirty surfaces outside of your home with an electric pressure washer
Promising review: "Power washer was delivered Monday, it’s Wednesday and I have washed two cars, cleaned driveway and sidewalks, cleaned back fence and the work keeps piling up, everything I see now needs to be cleaned! This little dude does not back down, plenty of power and it's surprisingly not too loud. Soap dispensers work great, and the tips are easy to change." —MAR
$129 at Amazon
22
And to make your hard work last, use a semi-transparent deck and stain stealer
Promising review: "This was recommended to me by a guy who sold us redwood boards from his mill. It went on easily and it looks gorgeous! I stained a fence and two decks in the last three years and this product is far superior right off the bat. Love the richness of the color and the wood is soaking it up consistently." —I Know Jack
$36.99 at Amazon
23
,
Get rid of that gap between your furniture and the wall with a genius flat outlet plug
Promising review: "This was very easy to install to hide all the messy wires. This is life changing to create a nice, sleek space." —Martha Ashley
$23.95+ at Amazon
24
,
Keep stuff you don't want lying around in a decorative box with a hinged lid
Promising review: "This decorative storage box looks like a carved art piece. I use it in my living room to hide remotes, reading glasses, dental floss, etc." —Free Spirit
$18.99+ at Amazon
25
,
Swap out your old lights for some modern pendant lights
The adjustable cord measures 5.5 feet. It does not include bulbs, but you can get a set of compatible Edison bulbs here.
Promising review: "Love these green pendants above our island. The color is a perfect muted olive green and the wood accent just elevates the look. For reference our island is 8ft long and three of these lights fit perfectly." —Jay Stanford
$59.95+ at Amazon
26
And if necessary, use a recessed light conversion kit
Promising reviews: "Bought a house with canned lights everywhere. I wanted a few semi-flush, pendants and chandeliers so I tried this product. Very easy to install and works like a charm. " —PJG123
"It may take a bit of finessing and maybe an extra hole drilled here or there but it will eventually do what it is supposed to do. I now have a surface-mounted light on my front porch instead of the can light the builder supplied. We turned a dark ugly space into a wonderfully lit beautiful space. We are amazed at the transformation this lighting change made to our home. Would do this again in a second." —TDC
$24.93 at Amazon
27
,
Upgrade old furniture with a set of metal furniture leg replacements
Alfa Modern Furnishing is a small business based in Los Angeles that wants to help you modernize your home with sleek accents to add to your furniture.
Promising review: "Quality is very good. Easy to attach with provides screws. We replaced wooden legs that were not strong with these beautiful gold metal legs and really complemented the piece." —sherry case
$47.95+ at Etsy
28
Throw your garbage into a super stealthy slide-out trash can
The 35-quart container comes with all the mounting hardware you'll need.
Promising review: "I hesitated to trade existing storage space for a trashcan but I am so glad I did. The Rev-A-Shelf was easy to install and worked exactly as I expected. The instructions were a bit lacking but a quick check on YouTube is all you need. Just four easily placed screws to your cupboard bottom and project complete. The fact that the kitchen trash is not the first thing guests see when they enter my house is awesome. I should have done this upgrade years ago! You won't be sorry if you purchase this unit. I love it!" —daisy
$61.99+ at Amazon
29
,
Finish the job your landlord failed to do with a roll of toilet sealant tape
Promising reviews: "Boy does this tape pretty up an otherwise and boring toilet. Way better than a bead of caulk. Clean....clean...clean before installation. Also helps to warm the product. Can be stretched during installation to better fit around tight bends. Been in place for a few weeks; still holding fine." —Selaretus
"Went on easily around the toilet, [it] looks so much better. Covered discoloration around the base, highly recommend." —Jerry
$9.99 at Amazon
30
Add a vinyl transition floor strip to that one threshold in your home
Promising review: "I have a weirdly tall transition to my bathrooms and struggled with getting a normal threshold to stay in the entrance to my other bathroom after laying vinyl tile, so I hesitated on doing the hall bath until I found this product. Problem solved! Looks great and doesn’t budge! And affordable! I will definitely be ordering more for the long gap between my laminate and marble flooring in another area that I have hated for years."—m. white
$9.99+ at Amazon
31
Refresh the stained driveway or walkway you've spent far too much time grimacing at
Promising review: "Changed the oil on my girlfriend's car and some oil spilled on my NEW driveway...which I didn't notice 'til four days later. Four spots all about the size of a dollar bill baking in the Arizona sun for four days. Put the stuff on (sits on the stain like pancake batter — don't be afraid to pour liberally) and let it sit from 6 p.m. 'til about 9 a.m. the next day. It dried and the instructions said to just sweep the stuff up. It broke apart with the broom and the stains were gone, just swept up the powder pieces — took about a minute. I WAS SHOCKED! Something that actually works on oil and it's easy. Absolutely NO sign of anything that was there. My driveway is smooth concrete so I can't vouch for what would happen with a rougher surface but whoever makes this stuff is a genius. If they tried to take on World Peace, Earth would be a better place." —AmazonBob
$17.97 at Amazon
32
Switch up all your boring beige plates in favor of these chic switch plate covers
Farmhouse Iron Co. is a small business based at an actual farm on the central coast of California. If you're looking for shabby-chic or rustic home decor, this is the shop for you!
Promising review: "These plates are very beautiful. They match perfectly with the decor of my house. Very happy with this purchase." —Ingrid Hogan
$13+ at Etsy
33
Tidy up your very cluttered garage floors with these ceiling-mount shelves
These shelves measure 45" x 45" and can hold up to 250 lbs of evenly distributed weight.

Promising review: "These are a great way to open up more storage potential in the garage. This is actually my third home when I've used these in my garage. If you have lots of room between your garage door and your ceiling, these can be used up there to allow you to store stuff in a space you would otherwise not be able to use. They're great for being able to store stuff way up high and not take up any floor space. We store all of our Christmas lights and other holiday decorations on them. They hold up the weight of 4 or 5 big bins full of Christmas light strings, no problem." —Buster
$64.48+ at Amazon
34
,
Conceal that ghastly electrical panel with a macramé tapestry
This tapestry measures 18" x 40" so make sure it'll be a good fit to cover your electrical panel!
Promising review: "I bought this to cover the electric panel in our mudroom. It covers it perfectly so now it's not the first thing you see when you walk in. Had to brush out the tassels a little bit but it is good quality!" —J. Underwood
$45.99 at Amazon
35
,
Give dull metal fixtures a major upgrade with metallic spray paint
Promising review: "Best looking metal spray paint I have seen. It took me 90 minutes to prepare, mask, and paint my bathroom faucet. I used about 1/2 a can of this paint." —OC-Adam
$8.61+ at Amazon
36
,
Keep those outdoor monstrosities hidden with a privacy screen
Promising review: "Super easy to install and took less than 30 min to put together, level out, and hammer in the stakes. My HOA doesn’t allow the trash bins to be visible from the street so this fixed that issue plus it matches my house trim." —Joseph and Anne Sawyer
$146.15+ at Amazon
37
,
Treat your outdated counters with this granite-esque countertop paint kit
It's a three-step paint process that goes right over your old countertops. It has automotive-grade durability and is made of safe water-based materials. One kit covers the typical kitchen's 35 square feet or 16 running feet of standard two-foot-wide countertop. You could also use it to paint a counter a solid color!
You'll also need: a Brillo pad, a roll of Frog Tape, a wood patch, and some sandpaper for any deep nicks or seams. Paint rollers, sponges, and brushes are included in the kit. The company also has thorough step-by-step videos on its YouTube channel for both the granite and the marble kits!
Promising review: "Easy to put on. You just have to let the base coat dry and then start sponging the colors on. I am not crafty at all and I still can't believe what my countertop looks like. I am glad I gave it a try. So far it seems very durable. I do not cut on my counters or place hot pots or pans on there I always use pot holders. I LOVE MY NEW COUNTERS. It was much cheaper and easier than replacing them." —Sharon
$99.95+ at Amazon
38
Change out your standard boring air vent cover for a more decorative option
Promising review: "I bought these to replace the ugly, plain registers that were on my ceiling. Installed in less than 10 minutes and they look beautiful. I ordered white and spray painted them nickel to match my ceiling fan. Couldn't be happier." —AsMeow
$12.86+ at Amazon
39
Install some flexible baseboard trim
This roll of self-adhesive trim measures 4 inches by 20 feet.
Promising review: "This was very easy to apply and make sure you have it where you want it before sticking because it REALLY sticks to the wall. I laid out the roll and let it relax for a day before cutting and applying. Love the easy-to-clean material. Made trimming out my bathroom/ laundry room quick and easy." —Cassie
$28.99 at Amazon
40
,
Stash outdoor eyesores in a handy deck storage box so they no longer stand out
Promising review: "Put together in less than five minutes by myself and no tools needed. This is a nice little box, holds the lumbar pillows along with other things I need for my backyard on a regular basis. The box fits nicely on my small patio." —ALM329
$35.99+ at Amazon
