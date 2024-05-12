40 Clever Ways To Hide All The Eyesores In Your Home

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Add a sleek and sneaky shoe-storage cabinet to your entryway
2
Eliminate electronics that stick out like sore thumbs with a faux book display
3
Store essentials out of sight in a slim storage cart with locking wheels
4
Use a large woven basket for concealing odds and ends
5
Give yourself a bit of extra storage and hide dirty laundry with this bamboo shelf
6
Lather up your dirty old fireplace with a coat of brick whitewash paint
7
Hide unsightly cords in a cable management box
8
And while you're at it, grab this under-desk cable management tray
9
Solve your bathroom's major lack-of-space issue with a slender storage cabinet
10
Redo your floors with some concrete paint
11
Implement a litter box enclosure
12
Revive sad, worn-down furniture with a wipe-on finish restorer
13
Or for smaller jobs, get yourself a set of wood repair markers
14
Install a faux-ivy privacy screen for the outdoor eyesores
15
Make use of that wide open space under your bed with under-bed storage bags
16
And consider adding a pleated bed skirt to hide all the stuff you're storing
17
Make your entertainment area a lot more appealing with a TV cord cover
18
Mask any scuff marks or scratches with a mini bottle of touch-up paint
19
And when all else fails, splurge on a gallon of self-priming paint to overhaul that one wall
20
Cover up that awful eyesore dangling from your ceiling with an electrical cord cover
21
Hit all the dirty surfaces outside of your home with an electric pressure washer
22
And to make your hard work last, use a semi-transparent deck and stain stealer
23
Get rid of that gap between your furniture and the wall with a genius flat outlet plug
24
Keep stuff you don't want lying around in a decorative box with a hinged lid
25
Swap out your old lights for some modern pendant lights
26
And if necessary, use a recessed light conversion kit
27
Upgrade old furniture with a set of metal furniture leg replacements
28
Throw your garbage into a super stealthy slide-out trash can
29
Finish the job your landlord failed to do with a roll of toilet sealant tape
30
Add a vinyl transition floor strip to that one threshold in your home
31
Refresh the stained driveway or walkway you've spent far too much time grimacing at
32
Switch up all your boring beige plates in favor of these chic switch plate covers
33
Tidy up your very cluttered garage floors with these ceiling-mount shelves
34
Conceal that ghastly electrical panel with a macramé tapestry
35
Give dull metal fixtures a major upgrade with metallic spray paint
36
Keep those outdoor monstrosities hidden with a privacy screen
37
Treat your outdated counters with this granite-esque countertop paint kit
38
Change out your standard boring air vent cover for a more decorative option
39
Install some flexible baseboard trim
40
Stash outdoor eyesores in a handy deck storage box so they no longer stand out