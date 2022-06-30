Shopping

22 Clever Ways To Keep Everything In Your Refrigerator Organized

No more unearthing a package of blueberries that could pass as a school science experiment.
Elizabeth Lilly
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/mDesign-Kitchen-Cabinet-Storage-Organizer/dp/B06XH9FNH1/?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62bb428ce4b0187add18ffe2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0&th=1" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Clear refrigerator cases" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bb428ce4b0187add18ffe2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/mDesign-Kitchen-Cabinet-Storage-Organizer/dp/B06XH9FNH1/?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62bb428ce4b0187add18ffe2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0&th=1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Clear refrigerator cases</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Prepara-PP07-HSEWH-Savor-inches-Green/dp/B00ERE2RLK/?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62bb428ce4b0187add18ffe2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0&th=1" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="herb storage" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bb428ce4b0187add18ffe2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Prepara-PP07-HSEWH-Savor-inches-Green/dp/B00ERE2RLK/?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62bb428ce4b0187add18ffe2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0&th=1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">herb storage</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Prepworks-Progressive-ProKeeper-PKS-700-Air-Tight/dp/B016MZSSCI/?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62bb428ce4b0187add18ffe2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0&th=1" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bacon keeper" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bb428ce4b0187add18ffe2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Prepworks-Progressive-ProKeeper-PKS-700-Air-Tight/dp/B016MZSSCI/?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62bb428ce4b0187add18ffe2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0&th=1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">bacon keeper</a> will help keep your fridge tidy.
Amazon
Popular items from this list:

  • A set of clear storage containers so no one has the excuse of how the yogurt that was supposed to be used up first was hidden behind tons of other stuff.

  • A SodaStream that comes with a carafe for your seltzer.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Buy a set of clear storage containers
You shouldn't throw everything in your fridge in bins, but this starter set will give you a leg up in the orderly direction. With these four bins, you can pair like with like and prevent spills from dripping through your fridge shelves (definitely not talking from messy experience or anything).

Promising review: "Once in a while you are lucky and find exactly what you need and, for me, these little bins have hit the nail on the head! I originally ordered a set to organize my fridge. Apartment refrigerators just don't have the nooks and crannies of the really good ones, so organizing is a challenge. I am so happy to at least replicate the storage units of larger refrigerators and my food isn't flying all over the fridge. It is also easy to pull out what I need without things jumping out at me. Next I went to the spice shelf — perfect again. I am so pleased with them that I have ordered another set for my craft and sewing room. I can think of a hundred (well a lot) of ways to use these little guys and will probably wind up ordering more as I go." — Mountain Momma

$24.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Consider getting a sturdy egg holder
Promising review: "This is a perfect space saver, and so much better than reusing the disposable cartons! I love that it is longer than a standard carton, utilizing more depth of the fridge shelf. I stack two on a low-clearance shelf and can put 42 eggs in just a little more width than 24 eggs in regular cartons." — Kristen J

$11.62 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Prevent your LaCroix habit from disrupting your newfound order with a can dispenser
Promising review: "One of my best investments... love the organization... and it's a great quality! bought one for each soda (ginger ale and Pepsi) and then one for Perrier and another for V-8/pineapple small cans. What a great way to organize the pantry." — JOPDR
$14.59 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Or, invest in a SodaStream that comes with a carafe for your seltzer
Promising review: "Very happy I bought this. I should have brought this years ago. It has saved me money and space. I don't have to keep buying sparkling water at the store and taking up space in the fridge. And I can carbonate it as much as you want." — Aricka
$89.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Easily wipe up spills with these cheap shelf liners
No more "ignoring" those spill drips because you don't want to be the one to clean them up. We're ALL done it. (I think. Please don't let me be the only one.)

Promising review: "Works very well at keeping your glass shelves and drawers protected and clean. Easily wipes clean. Looks good too! These mats can also be used as a prepping area on your countertops too." — Amazon customer
$11.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Or line your crisper with these produce life extenders
The longer those fruits and veggies stay alive, the less likely you'll have to clean up rotting produce! These liners are made of anti-mold moisture-absorbing material and can be trimmed to size.

Promising review: "I have had them in my vegetable drawer for just about 10 days. The most notable result was that strawberries that I purchased were still fresh after more than a week. Excellent product." — Katrina
$9.93 at Amazon
7
Amazon
And keep fresh herbs in tip-top shape with an herb-saving container
Promising review: "You need to make sure that your fridge has a space tall enough for this item, but I honestly love it! It really does help keep cilantro fresh for an extended period of time. I would recommend this for a single- or two-person household, as it really is designed to hold a small bundle of cilantro. Very easy to clean and definitely as advertised!" — Mariel

$24 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Keep your condiments ready for squirting with a six-pack of these easy lids
Promising review: "This product is SO easy to use and seriously helps us squeeze out every last drop of product. There were several bottles in our fridge I had declared 'dead' and I was shocked at how much was actually left once I used on of the caps. My only complaint is that there isn't a cap for the tip as some of the product can leak out of it when you close it." — Kim

$25 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Swap the baking soda and used coffee grounds for an air-purifying bag
Promising review: "I love how long this works. I was forever trying to replace or remember to replace the baking soda in my fridge. Since I have hung this in my fridge it has reduced the smell of the onions that my husband is endlessly refrigerating. I hung it in the back of the fridge and just wrote in sharpie marker two years from the date I opened it. I'm thinking of getting more of the ones that are for clothes." — rlp219
$8.95 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Grab a pair of squared-off carafes that'll fit in your fridge door
Promising review: "Love these carafes. They are tall but fit perfect on the side of frig door. Easy to handle, easy to wash, and pours easily as well. Super happy with this purchase!!" — TXGAL
$20.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
Keep bacon strips (and other cold meats) safer for longer with this handy bacon keeper
It's also BPA-free and dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "I bought this just for bacon and it's awesome. Don't have to open the greasy package all the time. Just open and peal off what I want. Holds at least 3 lbs. Sturdy too." — Steve

$14.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Divvy up your bulk buys into normal-size portions with a vacuum sealing system
Promising review: "I enjoy an organized freezer. I also found that I can save food longer. I cook for one and I shop for fresh greens, fruits, and veggies only to through them away because I don't eat them fast enough. I'm really happy a purchased this item. I bought the same one from Target for a lot more. I took it back and bought this one." — Libby H.
$89 at Amazon
13
amazon.com
Keep everything in reach with lazy Susans
Reaching for a bottle of ketchup to only topple over your hot sauce collection is never not devastating.

Promising review: "Bought this to organize and easily access condiments in my fridge. It's a good size, nonslip, and really affordable. It's not the prettiest but it's in my fridge and matches the white. Meets my needs, so I am happy." — msu4neeti

$6.82 at Amazon
14
Amazon
Make better use of a tall shelf with this add-on drawer
Promising review: "This is actually really helpful and looks like it came with my frig. Like other reviewers, I wish this was a little bigger (maybe just more wider), but honestly it’s still a good value as I need more storage space for little things that would normally get lost in my fridge." — BK from BK


$20.98 at Amazon
15
Amazon
Also consider a ziplock bag organizer if you tend to store stuff in bags
FYI, this baby holds up to 20 lbs.

Promising review: "This is exactly as described. I bought the door unit and couldn't be happier. The shredded cheese bags fit perfectly and free up room in the deli tray. So glad I found this." — Dyan Boucher
$24.95 at Amazon
16
Amazon
And stash the stuff that shouldn't be in the fridge nearby with this slim slide-out caddy
Promising review: "Great addition to my galley kitchen! I placed by my fridge for easy access while cooking and it has worked seamlessly for my needs! Easily stores spices, plastic bags, and aluminum foil." — Elizabeth B.

$37.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
Or stack bottles (beer, soda, Champagne, etc.,) on a simple rubber mat
Promising review: "Nice way to 'stack' wine bottles in the fridge. In this case... the fridge in the garage. Might need to get a second one!" — Dave G.

$11.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
Keep opened bottles from making a boozy mess
Note that this is universally compatible and is made to help wine last for a week.

Promising review: "I found something that allows me to return a previously open bottle of wine back to my wine cooler in a horizontal position without worrying about it leaking. I’ve used this several times without a problem." — Garden Guy


$16.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
Give everything a name (and the date that it goes bad) with a label maker
Or, opt for a roll of 500 of pre-typed labels that just need filling out under "Date" and Contents" from Amazon for $9.99.
$23.51+ at Amazon
20
Amazon
Keep leftovers fresh with these 14 clear containers
The set includes seven plastic food storage containers and seven lids with a 100% leak-proof guarantee.
$50 at Amazon
21
Amazon
Preserve cut produce with a silicone food hugger
Promising review: "I've used them for red onions, cucumber, bell peppers, tomatoes large and small, and the occasional banana. I LOVE them. I feel like the produce lasts longer than if stored in a plastic bag. I do occasionally have to trim a small slice off of the veggie before using the remaining portion. I have not had any issue with them retaining onion smell. I wash on the top rack in the dishwasher and when its finished just rinse the remaining dishwasher water out and dry with a towel before storing. I would definitely recommend buying these!" — A&D W


$16.99 at Amazon
22
Amazon
Encourage using up the food you already have with this magnetic dry-erase menu planner
Promising review: "It fits easily and neatly on the refrigerator so the family can see dinner plans for the week. Plus, it has an extra section where you can start writing down the next week's menu ideas! As a busy mom, wife, and teacher I find this comes in handy for meal prepping." — Jennifer Kaczor

$9.99 at Amazon
