22 Clever Ways To Keep Everything In Your Refrigerator Organized

Buy a set of clear storage containers

You shouldn't throw everything in your fridge in bins, but this starter set will give you a leg up in the orderly direction. With these four bins, you can pair like with like and prevent spills from dripping through your fridge shelves (definitely not talking from messy experience or anything)."Once in a while you are lucky and find exactly what you need and, for me, these little bins have hit the nail on the head! I originally ordered a set to organize my fridge.I am so happy to at least replicate the storage units of larger refrigerators and my food isn't flying all over the fridge. It is also easy to pull out what I need without things jumping out at me. Next I went to the spice shelf — perfect again. I am so pleased with them that I have ordered another set for my craft and sewing room. I can think of a hundred (well a lot) of ways to use these little guys and will probably wind up ordering more as I go." — Mountain Momma