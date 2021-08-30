“Clickbait” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The Netflix original miniseries premiered on Aug. 25 and stars Adrian Grenier as a family man who goes missing in conjunction with a sinister social media-related crime. The thriller is told through eight different points of view and also features Zoe Kazan and Betty Gabriel as Grenier’s sister and wife, respectively.

NBC’s sci-fi series “Manifest” is next on the list, after the addition of its third season to the platform. The show follows a group of airline passengers and crew who landed safely when their flight went missing five years ago. After NBC canceled the show, Netflix recently announced it would renew “Manifest” for a fourth and final season.

Beyond those two most popular shows of the moment, a number of other Netflix series are in the ranking, including the latest season of “Outer Banks” and new episodes of “Family Reunion.” New shows like “The Chair” and “Bake Squad” also continue their reign in the Top 10.

As for other shows that aren’t produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix, the family-friendly “CoComelon” remains on the list, as does the CW’s high school sports drama “All American.”

Read on for the full top 10 list.

