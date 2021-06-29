Live-Action 'Clifford The Big Red Dog' Movie Looks Unintentionally Terrifying

This fall, heroes don’t get any bigger. Check out the new trailer for Clifford the Big Red Dog, coming to the BIG screen September 17. 🐾 Help us to #LoveBIG ! For every ❤️ or share the #CliffordMovie trailer gets, we’re donating $1 to Best Friends Animal Society, up to $20,000. pic.twitter.com/JIwQxuqKYf

In the upcoming live-action remake — set to be released on Sept. 17 — of the beloved children’s book series and PBS animated show, the titular Clifford starts out as a regular old flaming red puppy (which appears to be inspired by a Labrador retriever pup). He grows in size based on his owner’s love for him and magical tears. Once Clifford is the size of, let’s say, a baby woolly mammoth, he wreaks havoc on New York City by plunging his owner into a wall with his tail; attempting to swallow a pug; and attacking a poor kid in a human bubble ball in a mistaken game of fetch.