Every Group Except Older Republicans Is Concerned About Climate Change

Two-thirds of Americans say they’re at least somewhat concerned about climate change, a new HuffPost/YouGov poll finds, with 42% describing themselves as “very concerned.”

Eighty-eight percent of Democrats now say they’re at least somewhat concerned and 65% that they’re very concerned. By contrast, 52% of Republicans say they are at least somewhat concerned, with just a quarter saying they’re very concerned.

But the poll also finds a significant generational divide within the GOP: 69% of Republicans under age 45 describe themselves as at least somewhat concerned about climate change, compared to just 38% of those age 45 and older. There’s not a similar difference based on age among Democrats.

Sixty-one percent of Americans say the U.S. should take a global leadership role in trying to prevent climate change, while just 20% say it should not. However, only about a quarter think the U.S. currently is taking such a leadership role, while half say it’s not. Only 23% say the U.S. has done more than most other countries to address climate change, with 35% saying it’s done less, 23% that it’s done as much as other countries, and the remainder that they’re unsure.

Among registered voters, 65% say the issue will be at least somewhat important to their vote in the next presidential election, with 42% saying it’ll be very important. Democrats have an edge on the topic: 48% of voters say they trust the party more to handle climate issues, compared to 34% who trust the Republicans.

Here’s a look at some other recent polling on climate change and the environment:

• Most American teenagers “are convinced that humans are changing Earth’s climate and believe that it will cause harm to them personally and to other members of their generation,” according to a new Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation poll. Roughly a quarter of 13-to-17-year-olds say they’ve taken action on climate change, either by participating in a walkout or rally, or by writing to a public official. A majority say climate change makes them feel “afraid” and “angry,” but also “motivated.”

• A 57% majority of Americans now call climate change a major threat to the well-being of the country, a Pew Research survey in July found, up from 40% six years ago. Nearly all the change is among Democrats, with Republican opinion largely unchanged.

• Trump “gets some of his worst marks from the American people when it comes to his handling of climate change,” AP-NORC polling in August found. Sixty-four percent disapprove of Trump’s climate change policies. About two-in-three say corporations and the government have a responsibility to combat climate change.

The HuffPost/YouGov poll consisted of 1,000 completed interviews conducted Sept. 17-18 among U.S. adults, using a sample selected from YouGov’s opt-in online panel to match the demographics and other characteristics of the adult U.S. population.

